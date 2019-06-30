finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
10.09.2019 21:20
Bewerten
(0)

Northeastern University, The City of Boston and American Campus Communities Come Together to Open LightView Student Living Community

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) joined Northeastern University and the City of Boston today to commemorate the opening of LightView, the newest student living community that represents an innovative approach to housing more students through public-private partnerships with universities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006059/en/

Celebrating the opening of LightView student housing in Boston with Laura Bilal, LightView resident, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Northeastern University President Joseph Aoun, <a href=American Campus Communities EVP Public Private Transactions Jamie Wilhelm. (Photo: Business Wire)"/>

Celebrating the opening of LightView student housing in Boston with Laura Bilal, LightView resident, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Northeastern University President Joseph Aoun, American Campus Communities EVP Public Private Transactions Jamie Wilhelm. (Photo: Business Wire)

Conveniently located at 744 Columbus Avenue adjacent to the southeastern border of Northeasterns campus, the opening of the new 20-story residential tower marks a key milestone for the "Housing A Changing City: Boston 2030 initiative which aims to improve the quality and quantity of housing for students attending Boston institutions of higher education. The 825-bed facility is helping free up housing needed for the local community workforce.

"As the very first developer-led, equity financed student housing project in the city of Boston, we are grateful to Northeastern and the City for choosing us to be their trusted partner to deliver on what we do best, providing a community where students love living, said Bill Bayless, CEO of American Campus Communities. "This winning partnership between Northeastern, the City and ACC has resulted in providing this years incoming students and those for years to come with our best living-learning community to date.

LightView aims to be a place where students find their "place to shine. Incoming student residents have already become immersed in a collaborative learning community choosing from predominantly four-occupant apartments with shared or private accommodations. The community features nearly 12,000 square feet of interior amenity and common area space, including social and recreational lounges, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 24-hour Academic Success Center, and 2,000 square feet of vibrant retail. LightView has professional on-site management and staff dedicated to serving students needs and helping them enjoy their Northeastern experience. The official opening was celebrated at a ribbon cutting event today with members of the adjoining Roxbury, Mission Hill and Fenway neighborhoods.

"This innovative financing model allows Northeastern to preserve significant funds that can be directed to our core mission of teaching and research, while allowing ACC to focus on offering students a residential experience conducive to academic, professional, and personal success, said Kathy Spiegelman, vice president for campus planning at Northeastern. "We are grateful to Mayor Walsh for his leadership, and we look forward to collaborating with the city on additional projects that will add even more vitality to the Columbus Avenue corridor.

With its fresh supply of affordable units to suit a variety of budgets, LightView was fully leased nine months before opening. The new student-focused community offers better value compared to other housing options in the area, which are not new.

"This new residence hall is helping us meet the needs of Bostons students while freeing up more housing for the surrounding neighborhoods, said Mayor Martin Walsh. "We hope this collaboration can serve as a model for more projects in the future. Through commitments like this one, I know that we will achieve our housing goals for 2030 and beyond.

In 2014, the City of Boston outlined an initiative that includes improving the quality and quantity of student housing for Boston college and university students that will in turn open up existing housing currently occupied by students for the Boston workforce.

Because the building will be privately owned and operated by ACC, its units will not be part of Northeasterns housing lottery system. Instead, third-, fourth-, and fifth-year students will be able to lease units from ACC and they will be held to the same code of conduct that are in place in other campus housing spaces.

"I feel more prepared than ever to embrace the school year living in my new apartment with spaces to study and be healthy, said Laura Bilal, a third-year Massachusetts native studying bioengineering. "In just a couple of weeks, I have already made new friends and have even already joined a study group for my biology class. This is way better than what I could have hoped for as LightView really checks more than just the boxes of affordability, location and community.

The overall design and development process included student focus groups and robust community involvement to ensure all stakeholders had input to facilitate project success. Local emerging artists from THE Studio at Grand Image -Katie Todaro, Kyle Goderwis Shay Culligan and Tom Rogers- collectively bring a diverse set of artworks that enhance the urban and dynamic environment of LightView. These painters, 3D fabricators and graphic artists featured American novelists, civil rights activists and socially engaged subjects in their works that include: Louisa May Alcott, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Clement Garnett Morgan, Bobbi Gibb, Melnea Cass. Architectural firms CUBE 3 and Elkus Manfredi Architects collaborated to design a sustainable community that integrates into the neighborhood, providing an affordable academic environment for students.

LightView is targeting Platinum Certification from The U.S. Green Building Council, the top honor of its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program, which encourages the construction of energy and resource-efficient buildings that offer healthy living environments.

The transaction was structured under the American Campus Equity (ACE)® program, a public-private partnership that provides on-campus housing to universities without using their funds or tax-payer dollars. This gives universities the opportunity to expand and modernize their student housing portfolios without using their financial resources, while allowing ACC to deliver high-quality student housing at lower development costs and operating expenses and offer affordable rents to residents.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2019, American Campus Communities owned 169 student housing properties containing approximately 108,800 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 203 properties with approximately 133,100 beds. For more information, visit www.americancampus.com.

Nachrichten zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Campus Communities News
RSS Feed
American Campus Communities zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.07.2015American Campus Communities HoldCanaccord Adams
17.03.2015American Campus Communities NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
18.02.2015American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
24.10.2014American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
20.12.2006Update GMH Communities Trust: SellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Campus Communities Inc REIT nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Tradingfehler vermeiden

Dr. Schriek ist ein gefragter Trading-Coach. Im Webinar am Donnerstag erklärt er Ihnen, wie Sie beim Trading kühlen Kopf bewahren und Ihre Erfolgschancen erhöhen. Hier anmelden - selbstverständlich kostenlos!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American Campus Communities News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere American Campus Communities News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
SOCIETE GENERALE: Palladium: Chance von 77,5 Prozent p.a.
Aktienanlage mit Börsenampel - das Navi fürs Depot
Diese Woche startet die IAA  Wie ist es aus technischer Sicht um die Autobauer bestellt?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Widerstand
Ist AT&T stark unterbewertet?
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Ripple
Continental  Strikte Kostendisziplin
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American Campus Communities-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American Campus Communities Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Karlsruhe straft die Gebühren-Gier von Banken ab
Hier ist der Westen gegenüber dem Osten im Nachteil
Klimaschutz wird zur Milliardenfalle für Generationen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Man hat den Eindruck, dass sie der Zeit hinterherhinken

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten - Alibaba setzt auf Konkurrent Adyen
Nel-Asa-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: So viel Potenzial steckt wirklich in den Kursen
Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf
DAX schwächer: Nahender EZB-Entscheid macht Dax-Anleger vorsichtig - EDF-Aktien fallen
DAX im Plus: Hoffnung auf billiges Notenbankgeld stützt Europas Börsen - Air France-KLM-Aktie stürzt ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen rot -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Cum-Ex-Skandal: Razzia bei Commerzbank -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, US-Pharmawerte, BMW im Fokus

Investiert Volkswagen in Tesla? VW-Großaktionär facht Spekulationen neu an. Größter Aktionär Softbank will angeblich Verschiebung des WeWork-Börsengangs. PayPal baut Geschäft mit Ratenzahlungen aus. PSA-Chef Tavares erteilt Allianz mit Fiat Chrysler Absage.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:31 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen rot -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Cum-Ex-Skandal: Razzia bei Commerzbank -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, US-Pharmawerte, BMW im Fokus
Immobilien
21:27 Uhr
Sekundärstandorte als Investmentchance: Kleine Büromärkte rücken zunehmend in den Fokus von Investoren
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
21:16 Uhr
Trump feuert Nationalen Sicherheitsberater Bolton
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
thyssenkrupp AG750000