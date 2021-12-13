  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.12.2021 10:00

Northern Trust Launches New Climate Focus Reporting

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has further enhanced its suite of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment analytics to deliver new climate risk reporting for global institutional investor clients.

The Climate Focus Report, part of Northern Trusts ESG Insights suite of reporting solutions, offers clients a range of carbon metrics, physical risk and transition risk detail at the portfolio level. These include detailed emissions information (including Scope 3), carbon intensity measures and forward-looking scenario pathway analysis.

The resulting information supports institutional investors, such as pension funds  helping them assess key climate change risk factors against investments in their portfolio and compare them against representative benchmarks for absolute and relative analysis over time.

It also supports clients internal oversight and external disclosure obligations through its alignment with the Financial Stability Boards Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting recommendations.

This latest addition to the ESG Insights service, launched and further enhanced last year, follows a recent enhancement to Northern Trusts Performance Measurement service through the integration of ESG scores into its investment analytics tool, RADARTM. Clients can now access insights into potential links between ESG performance and investment performance by using new views created to show returns grouped by individual E, S and G pillar scores, in addition to an overall ESG score breakdown.

Serge Boccassini, product lead, Investment Accounting and Analytic Solutions at Northern Trust, said: "As sustainability-focused monitoring requirements grow in number and become more complex, these solutions are intended to help institutions meet their obligations for assessing and reporting on both ESG and climate risk. This is the latest example of how Northern Trust is deploying its technology and analytics expertise to help clients integrate ESG considerations into investment decision-making.

Northern Trusts Climate Focus Report is generated by combining global custody asset information with data provided in partnership with ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a global provider of investment stewardship solutions.

Maximilian Horster, head of ISS ESG, comments: "ISS ESG is delighted to provide climate data to support Northern Trusts Climate Focus Report at this critical time for institutional investors, who require the highest levels of transparency and data quality to meet rapidly-evolving climate risk assessment and reporting obligations.

Northern Trusts ESG Insights solutions are delivered via its Investment Risk & Analytical Services (IRAS) group, which supports over US$9 trillion (as of 30 June 2021) of investments by asset owners and asset managers around the world. With consultants in Chicago, London, Basel, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Melbourne, IRAS provides performance measurement, risk analysis and investment compliance monitoring and private markets analysis for clients  enabling them to gain greater insights into their investments for more informed decision-making.

About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

# # #

Nachrichten zu Northern Trust Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Northern Trust News
RSS Feed
Northern Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Northern Trust Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.06.2019Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.10.2018Northern Trust BuyDeutsche Bank AG
03.01.2017Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.04.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.10.2018Northern Trust BuyDeutsche Bank AG
05.01.2007Northern Trust outperformPiper Jaffray
05.01.2007Update Northern Trust Corp.: OutperformPiper Jaffray
31.03.2005Update Northern Trust Corp.: OutperformKeefe Bruyette
18.06.2019Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.01.2017Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.04.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.04.2006Update Northern Trust Corp.: UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Northern Trust Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Trotz der massiven pandemiebedingten Verwerfungen haben sich Aktien bisher bilderbuchmäßig entwickelt. Ein Experte stellt im Online-Seminar um 18 Uhr die Prognosen der Commerzbank für Konjunktur, Zinsen und Währungen für das kommende Jahr 2022 vor.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Northern Trust News

23.11.21Northern Trust and Carey Olsen Support Castelnau Group’s London Stock Exchange Debut
15.11.21Northern Trust Asset Management Names Head of Nordic Region
29.11.21Pendal Group Expands Relationship with Northern Trust
30.11.21Omba Investments ICAV Names Northern Trust as Asset Servicing Provider for New Fund
17.11.21Form 4 73124
18.11.21Northern Trust Corp : Form 8.3 - NortonLifeLock Inc
15.11.21Form 13F-HR 73124
29.11.21Northern Trust Corp : Form 8.3 - NortonLifeLock Inc
12.11.21Northern Trust hospitals facing levels of pressure ‘normally seen in January’ this weekend
08.12.21Northern Trust Appointed by BlueBox Asset Management to Provide Asset Servicing Solutions to its SICAV Fund
Weitere Northern Trust News
Werbung

Trading-News

Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
50 Milliarden schwere Intel-Tochter soll an die Börse
Höheres Verlaufstief weckt Kaufinteresse
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Adidas, Deutsche Bank, Vonovia
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Dr. Jens Ehrhardt's Kapitalmarktausblick 2022: Alles eine Frage der Zinsen
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Oh, du Fröhliche?!
Stabilitas: Managerkommentar
Der Wert des Vermögens steigt
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Northern Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Northern Trust Peer Group News

10.12.21Bank of New York Mellon : Early Repurchase(s)
10.12.21What To Expect From State Street Stock?
10.12.21SEI Canada Reduces Management Fees for Seven Asset Allocation Funds
10.12.21Form 424B3 1390777
10.12.21Form 424B2 1390777
09.12.21Form S-3ASR 1390777
08.12.21Jefferies reiterates buy rating on State Street after reduction of Black Rock ETF servicing business
08.12.21The Wall Street Journal: BlackRock to pull $2 trillion in ETF assets from State Street
08.12.21BNY Mellon Investment Management Launches Active International Equity ETF
08.12.21Form 8-K 1390777

News von

Apples 3-Billionen-Coup und die Retter-Aktie für Autobahnen
Kurs-Rutsch wegen Omikron  Diesen 45 Aktien vertrauen die Profis
Gamechanger EQS  gehört die Mercedes-Aktie in jedes Depot?
Preisschock mit Verzögerung  was jetzt auf Bauherren und Käufer zukommt
Die Filetierung der Deutschland AG - und die Chancen der Anleger

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf vorweihnachtliche Gaben der Notenbanken
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Apple & Co.: Wenige Aktien sind die Börsenchampions - die Dauerläufer-Favoriten
Daimler-Truck-Börsengang zahlt sich für Aktionäre aus
Getreide: Warum die Rally beim Weizenpreis kein Ende nimmt

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen zu -- Deutsche Börse will unter anderem bei Kryptoassets zukaufen -- Deutsche Euroshop fürchtet Umsatzschwund -- Fraport, Türkische Lira im Fokus

BAIC aus China legt höhere Beteiligung an Daimler offen. Lufthansa Cargo will Frachterflotte weiter ausbauen. BAUER bekommt neuen Finanzvorstand. UBS senkt Merck & Co auf 'Neutral'. Neue Daten untermauern MorphoSys' Hoffnung auf neues Krebsmedikament. UBS hebt SAP auf 'Buy'.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen