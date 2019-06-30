Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has launched a new investment analytics tool to provide institutional investors across the globe with valuable insights when tracking and analyzing risk and performance across their portfolios.

This latest enhancement from Northern Trusts Investment Risk and Analytical Services (IRAS) group introduces Performance RADAR, a new proprietary reporting tool offering a contemporary, intelligent user experience for accessing performance, attribution, contributions and ex-post risk results online across individual and aggregated portfolios.

Northern Trust is leveraging new technologies to deliver more efficient processing and content integration alongside enhanced visualization capabilities. The introduction of persona-based set up enables speed of implementation while delivering the most relevant information to each user.

Serge Boccassini, product lead  Investment Accounting and Analytic Solutions at Northern Trust said: "Performance RADAR allows asset owners and asset managers to amalgamate and synthesize large amounts of complex data though flexible visualization tools. Our clients can find information quickly using powerful graphics and intuitively compare performance results. The result is that we provide clients with greater insights into their analytics  faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Hollis Otero, head of Corporate & Institutional Product and Solutions at Northern Trust said: "Northern Trust is committed to anticipating and supporting the evolving needs of our clients as they monitor and manage their investments. Last year, we introduced our Compliance RADAR platform which offers clients intuitive investment guideline compliance workflow and reporting capabilities. Compliance RADAR has been very well received by our clients and the introduction of Performance RADAR is another key milestone in the execution of our user-focused digital strategy.

Northern Trusts IRAS group provides asset owners and asset managers around the world with innovative analytical solutions, supporting over US$5 trillion in assets under measurement. With consultants in Chicago, London, Singapore and Melbourne, the group supports clients with performance measurement, risk analysis and investment compliance monitoring, enabling them to gain greater insights into their investments for more informed decision making. The group also delivers analytical solutions for specialist investment areas such as private equity and other alternative assets.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$11.3 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005516/en/