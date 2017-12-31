Northern Trust Regulatory Insights: Survey Reveals Investment Managers Greatest Implementation Challenge around MiFID II

Close to 50 percent of investment managers and consultants surveyed at
Northern Trusts (Nasdaq: NTRS) annual Regulatory and Depositary
conference cited client reporting as the greatest implementation
challenge presented by MiFID II.
The survey of more than 100 attendees at the annual London event held in
November focused on the regulatory demands faced by fund managers who
noted further MiFID II challenges including: transaction and
transparency reporting (approximately 20 percent); inducements and
research (approximately 20 percent) and updating client documentation
(approximately 15 percent).
"The level of focus on client reporting was no surprise to us, said
Robert Angel, head of regulatory solutions at Northern Trust. "The
transaction cost calculation disclosures contained within the Markets in
Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR) are complex and will require
ongoing work, even now post implementation, not only from institutional
entities, but also from regulatory bodies as they look to further
rationalize the relevant disclosures.
In addition to concerns around MiFID II, the survey revealed that 65
percent of attendees expect the upcoming regulatory environment will
demand an increasing amount of their time in 2018, compared to 2017.
"Whilst its surprising the effort spent by the industry on regulatory
compliance is expected to increase, MiFID II will require ongoing
efforts for the duration of 2018, said Angel. "In addition, GDPR is
fast approaching and with many fund managers focused on other regulatory
change, the significance and work required for GDPR is likely to only
being focused on now.
