NorthStar Realty Europe Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) ("NorthStar Realty Europe or
"NRE), a European office REIT, today announced its results for the
first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights
-
U.S. GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders: $11.1
million, or $0.22 per diluted share for the first quarter 2019
-
Cash available for distribution ("CAD): $7.4 million, or $0.15 per
share for the quarter despite significant sale activity in 2018 and
lower corporate loan to value ("LTV)1
-
During the first quarter, NRE sold three assets for a total
consideration of $44 million, releasing $23 million of net equity and
crystallizing an approximate 14% IRR2 and an aggregate 17%
IRR over the last twelve months
-
$2.6 million of first quarter 2019 annualized cash expense savings
compared to full year 2018, ahead of the $2 million stated target for
2019 and the overall target of $5 million
-
In April 2019, NRE repaid $81 million Cale Street preferred equity
reducing overall LTV to 36%
-
Cash dividend of $0.15 per share declared for the first quarter 2019
Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented: "I am
pleased to announce that during the quarter, we completed the sale of
three assets, realizing an approximate 14% IRR. During the past year we
have sold ten assets, crystallizing an aggregate 17% IRR for
stockholders.
Mr. Nia added: "We also further reduced our leverage and continued to
make progress with our expense saving initiatives that we anticipate
being ahead of our stated targets.
For more information and a reconciliation of CAD, net operating income
("NOI) and same store NOI to net income (loss) attributable to common
stockholders, please refer to the tables on the following pages.
Portfolio Overview
$1.3 billion portfolio market value3 based on the year-end
2018 independent portfolio valuation by Cushman & Wakefield LLP adjusted
for currency movements ("Portfolio Market Value or "Valuation)
comprising of primarily the real estate portfolio and $40 million across
two preferred equity investments.
Real Estate Portfolio4,5
As of March 31, 2019, NREs real estate portfolio comprised of 15
properties located across Germany, the U.K. and France with
approximately 193,000 rentable square meters, 84% weighted average
occupancy and a 6.2 year weighted average remaining lease term to expiry
("WALT).
-
The office portfolio comprised of 12 properties with 122,000 rentable
square meters, had a 96% weighted average occupancy and a 5.9 year
WALT as of March 31, 2019.
-
The other (non-office) portfolio, which represented 7% of the Q1 2019
portfolio NOI, comprised of three properties with 71,000 rentable
square meters (including a 59,000 square meters logistics asset,
Marly), had a 63% weighted average occupancy (100% excluding Marly)
and a 8.8 year WALT as of March 31, 2019.
Asset Sales
In 2019, NRE sold three properties for approximately $44 million
releasing approximately $23 million of net equity to stockholders after
repayment of financing and transactions costs, crystallizing an
approximate 14% IRR.
-
On February 14, 2019, NRE completed the sale of a retail asset in
Werl, Germany for $2.9 million. On March 1, 2019, NRE completed the
sale of Kirchheide, a retail asset in Bremen, Germany for $1.1 million.
-
On March 1, 2019, NRE completed the sale of Uhlandstrasse, an office
property in Frankfurt, Germany, for $40 million, representing a 65%
premium to the allocated purchase price including funded capital
expenditures, releasing approximately $22 million of net equity after
repayment of financing and transaction costs.
-
Marly, NREs only logistics asset, was held for sale as of March 31,
2019.
Same Store Net Operating Income (Currency
Adjusted; Excluding Held for Sale)
Same store sequential quarter-over-quarter rental income increased by
$0.1 million, or 0.9%, due to indexation uplifts offset by partial
vacancy in Dammtorwall (fully let from March 2019) and Marceau. Same
store quarter-over-quarter NOI decreased by $0.2 million, or (1.5%), due
to the timing of certain non-recoverable repairs and maintenance
expenses specifically in IC Hotel (Berlin) and Ludwigstrasse (Cologne)
incurred in the first quarter 2019. The remainder of the increase in
operating expenses were reimbursed by the tenants and therefore did not
result in a decrease in NOI.
Same store year-over-year rental income for the three months ended
March 31, 2019 decreased by $0.1 million, or (0.7)%, driven by partial
vacancy mentioned above and as the first quarter of 2018 preceded the
execution of certain value enhancing leases, including a 9 year lease
extension with BNP Paribas SA at Boulevard Macdonald and a 10 year lease
extension with Baker Tilly at Valentinskamp. Same store year-over-year
NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2019 decreased by $0.3 million,
or (1.8%), driven by the non-recoverable expenses mentioned above.
Expense Saving Initiatives
In addition to the $3 million of savings in other expenses and general
and administrative expenses realized in 2018, NRE remains on track to
achieve an additional $2-3 million of savings during 2019, exceeding the
overall expense saving target of $5 million.
Liquidity and Financing
As of March 31, 2019, NREs overall leverage was 39% based on the
Portfolio Market Value. On April 5, 2019, NRE fully repaid the $81
million preferred equity debt related to the SEB portfolio, reducing
leverage to 36%.
As of April 24, 2019, total liquidity was $433 million, comprising of
$363 million of unrestricted cash, of which $196 million was held in US
Dollars, and $70 million of availability under NREs revolving credit
facility.
|
|
|
$ in millions
|
|
Unrestricted cash
|
|
$
|
|
363
|
|
Revolving credit facility
|
|
70
|
|
Total liquidity
|
|
$
|
|
433
|
Amended and Restated Management Agreement
On April 23, 2019, NRE entered into Amendment No. 2 to the amended and
restated management agreement (the "Amended and Restated Management
Agreement) dated November 9, 2017, with an affiliate of Colony Capital,
Inc., extending the date used in the definition of Triggering Date (as
defined in the Amended and Restated Management Agreement) from April 30,
2019 to June 30, 2019 to accommodate the ongoing strategic review
process.
Stockholders Equity
NRE had 50.1 million shares of common stock, operating partnership units
and restricted stock units ("RSUs) not subject to performance hurdles
outstanding as of March 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2019, total equity was $682 million (U.S. GAAP
depreciated value), or $13.62 per share and EPRA NAV6 was
$20.48 per share. For more information and a reconciliation of EPRA NAV
to total equity, please refer to the tables on the following pages.
First Quarter 2019 Disclosure Supplement Presentation
First Quarter 2019 disclosure supplement presentation will be posted on
NREs website, www.nrecorp.com,
which provides additional details regarding NREs operations and
portfolio.
About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real
estate company with predominately prime office properties within key
cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT
and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a
leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management
platform. For more information about NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.,
please visit www.nrecorp.com.
|
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating real estate, gross
|
|
$
|
|
843,212
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
844,809
|
|
|
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
|
(68,143)
|
|
|
|
(64,187)
|
|
|
|
Operating real estate, net
|
|
775,069
|
|
|
|
780,622
|
|
|
|
Preferred equity investments
|
|
39,754
|
|
|
|
39,090
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
453,373
|
|
|
|
438,931
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
5,093
|
|
|
|
5,592
|
|
|
|
Receivables, net of allowance of $232 and $236 as of March 31,
2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
8,097
|
|
|
|
8,989
|
|
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
45,891
|
|
|
|
73,345
|
|
|
|
Derivative assets, at fair value
|
|
5,255
|
|
|
|
6,440
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
|
|
25,390
|
|
|
|
58,173
|
|
|
|
Other assets, net
|
|
47,805
|
|
|
|
14,317
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
|
1,405,727
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
1,425,499
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage and other notes payable, net
|
|
$
|
|
663,214
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
682,912
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
21,935
|
|
|
|
22,367
|
|
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
10,227
|
|
|
|
9,630
|
|
|
|
Intangible liabilities, net
|
|
9,492
|
|
|
|
9,722
|
|
|
|
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
|
|
2,007
|
|
|
|
1,498
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
16,473
|
|
|
|
21,267
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
723,348
|
|
|
|
747,396
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. Stockholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares
issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,
49,783,016
and 49,807,448 shares issued and outstanding as of
March 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
863,112
|
|
|
|
862,240
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
|
(167,063)
|
|
|
|
(170,669)
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(18,322)
|
|
|
|
(18,424)
|
|
|
|
Total NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. stockholders equity
|
|
678,224
|
|
|
|
673,645
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
4,155
|
|
|
|
4,458
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
682,379
|
|
|
|
678,103
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
|
|
$
|
|
1,405,727
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
1,425,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands, except for per share data)
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease income
|
|
$
|
|
17,084
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
32,565
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
729
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
19,170
|
|
|
|
33,572
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Properties - operating expenses
|
|
2,906
|
|
|
|
6,802
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
3,680
|
|
|
|
6,107
|
|
|
|
Transaction costs
|
|
762
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
|
Management fee, related party
|
|
3,888
|
|
|
|
4,157
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
737
|
|
|
|
1,424
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
1,736
|
|
|
|
1,878
|
|
|
|
Compensation expense
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
5,913
|
|
|
|
11,651
|
|
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
20,909
|
|
|
|
32,865
|
|
|
|
Other income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other gain (loss), net
|
|
(2,517)
|
|
|
|
(3,002)
|
|
|
|
Extinguishment of debt
|
|
(194)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales, net
|
|
17,725
|
|
|
|
1,266
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
13,275
|
|
|
|
(1,029)
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
(2,152)
|
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
11,123
|
|
|
|
(1,068)
|
|
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(62)
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.
common
stockholders
|
|
$
|
|
11,061
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
(1,072)
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
49,314,342
|
|
|
|
55,192,762
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
50,670,072
|
|
|
|
55,603,500
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Included in this press release are Cash Available for Distribution, or
CAD, net operating income, or NOI, same store net operating income, or
same store NOI, Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation
and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA and EPRA net asset value, or EPRA
NAV, each a "non-GAAP financial measure, which
measures NREs historical or future financial performance that is
different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with
accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S.
GAAP, within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange
Commission, or SEC, rules. NRE believes these metrics can be a useful
measure of its performance which is further defined below.
Cash Available for Distribution
We believe that CAD provides investors and management with a meaningful
indicator of operating performance. We also believe that CAD is useful
because it adjusts for a variety of items that are consistent with
presenting a measure of operating performance (such as transaction
costs, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, gain on
sales, net, asset impairment and non-recurring bad debt expense). We
adjust for transaction costs because these costs are not a meaningful
indicator of our operating performance. For instance, these transaction
costs include costs such as professional fees associated with new
investments, which are expenses related to specific transactions.
Management also believes that quarterly distributions are principally
based on operating performance and our board of directors includes CAD
as one of several metrics it reviews to determine quarterly
distributions to stockholders. The definition of CAD may be adjusted
from time to time for our reporting purposes in our discretion, acting
through our audit committee or otherwise. CAD may fluctuate from period
to period based upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited
to, the timing and amount of investments, new leases, repayments and
asset sales, capital raised, use of leverage, changes in the expected
yield of investments and the overall conditions in commercial real
estate and the economy generally.
We calculate CAD by subtracting from or adding to net income (loss)
attributable to common stockholders, noncontrolling interests and the
following items: depreciation and amortization items including
straight-line rental income or expense (excluding amortization of rent
free periods), amortization of above/below market leases, amortization
of deferred financing costs, amortization of discount on financings and
other and equity-based compensation; other gain (loss), net (excluding
any realized gain (loss) on the settlement on foreign currency
derivatives); gain on sales, net; impairment on depreciable property;
extinguishment of debt; acquisition gains or losses; transaction costs;
foreign currency gains (losses) related to sales; goodwill impairment
following the sale of operating real estate and other intangible assets;
the incentive fee relating to the Amended and Restated Management
Agreement and one-time events pursuant to changes in U.S. GAAP and
certain other non-recurring items. These items, if applicable, include
any adjustments for unconsolidated ventures.
CAD should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss)
attributable to common stockholders, determined in accordance with U.S.
GAAP, as an indicator of operating performance. In addition, our
methodology for calculating CAD involves subjective judgment and
discretion and may differ from the methodologies used by other
comparable companies, including other REITs, when calculating the same
or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable
with these companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss)
attributable to common stockholders to CAD for the three months ended
March 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common
stockholders
|
|
$
|
|
11,061
|
|
|
$
|
|
(1,072)
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
62
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization items(1)
|
|
7,418
|
|
|
12,952
|
|
|
Other (gain) loss, net(2)
|
|
3,663
|
|
|
1,586
|
|
|
(Gain) on sales, net
|
|
(17,725)
|
|
|
(1,266)
|
|
|
Transaction costs and other(3)
|
|
2,926
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
CAD
|
|
$
|
|
7,405
|
|
|
$
|
|
12,685
|
|
|
CAD per share(4)
|
|
$
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
|
0.23
|
|
_________________
(1) Three months ended March 31, 2019 reflects an adjustment to exclude
depreciation and amortization of $5.9 million, amortization expense of
capitalized above/below market leases of $(0.3) million, amortization of
deferred financing costs of $0.5 million and amortization of
equity-based compensation of $1.3 million. Three months ended March 31,
2018 reflects an adjustment to exclude depreciation and amortization
of $11.7 million, amortization expense of capitalized above/below market
leases of $0.2 million, amortization of deferred financing costs of $0.7
million and amortization of equity-based compensation of $0.4 million.
(2) Three months ended March 31, 2019 CAD includes a $1.1 million net
gain related to the settlement of foreign currency derivatives. Three
months ended March 31, 2018 CAD includes a $1.4 million net loss related
to the settlement of foreign currency derivatives.
(3) Three months ended March 31, 2019 reflects an adjustment to exclude
$0.8 million of transaction costs, $0.2 million related to
extinguishment of debt and $2.0 million of taxes related to sales. Three
months ended March 31, 2018 reflects an adjustment to exclude $0.5
million of transaction costs and other one-time items.
(4) CAD per share is based on 50.1 million and 55.8 million weighted
average shares (common shares outstanding including operating
partnership units and RSUs not subject to performance hurdles) for the
three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. CAD per share
does not take into account any potential dilution from restricted stock
units subject to performance metrics not currently achieved.
Net Operating Income
We believe NOI is a useful metric for evaluating the operating
performance of our real estate portfolio in the aggregate. Portfolio
results and performance metrics represent 100% for all consolidated
investments. Net operating income reflects total property and related
revenues, adjusted for: (i) amortization of above/below market leases;
(ii) straight-line rent (except with respect to rent free period); (iii)
other items such as adjustments related to joint ventures and
non-recurring bad debt expense and less property operating expenses.
However, the usefulness of NOI is limited because it excludes general
and administrative costs, interest expense, transaction costs,
depreciation and amortization expense, gains on sales, net and other
items under U.S. GAAP and capital expenditures and leasing costs, all of
which may be significant economic costs. NOI may fail to capture
significant trends in these components of U.S. GAAP net income (loss)
which further limits its usefulness.
NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss),
determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of operating
performance. In addition, our methodology for calculating NOI involves
subjective judgment and discretion and may differ from the methodologies
used by other comparable companies, including other REITs, when
calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may
not be comparable with these companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of NOI of our real estate
equity and preferred equity segments to property and other related
revenues less property operating expenses for the three months ended
March 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Lease income
|
|
$
|
|
17,084
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
32,565
|
|
Other income
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
278
|
|
Total property and other income
|
|
17,559
|
|
|
|
32,843
|
|
Properties - operating expenses
|
|
2,906
|
|
|
|
6,802
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
777
|
|
|
|
729
|
|
Amortization and other items(1)
|
|
(252)
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
NOI(2)
|
|
$
|
|
15,178
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
26,990
|
_____________________________
(1) Three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily excludes $(0.3) million
of amortization of above/below market leases. Three months ended
March 31, 2018 primarily excludes $0.2 million of amortization of
above/below market leases and $0.1 million of other one-time items.
(2) The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss)
to NOI of our real estate equity and preferred equity segment for the
three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
|
11,123
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
(1,068)
|
|
|
|
Remaining segments(i)
|
|
9,276
|
|
|
|
9,528
|
|
|
|
Real estate equity and preferred equity
segment
adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
3,454
|
|
|
|
5,955
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
737
|
|
|
|
1,424
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
5,913
|
|
|
|
11,651
|
|
|
|
Other (gain) loss, net
|
|
331
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
Extinguishment of debt
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales, net
|
|
(17,725)
|
|
|
|
(1,266)
|
|
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
2,152
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
Other items
|
|
(277)
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
Total adjustments
|
|
(5,221)
|
|
|
|
18,530
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
$
|
|
15,178
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
26,990
|
|
|
_____________________________
(i) Reflects the net (income) loss in our corporate segment to reconcile
to net operating income.
Same Store Net Operating Income
We believe same store NOI is a useful metric for evaluating the
operating performance as it reflects the operating performance of the
real estate portfolio and provides a better measure of operational
performance for quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year comparison. Same
store net operating income is presented for the same store portfolio,
which comprises all properties that were owned by us at the end of the
reporting period. We define same store net operating income as NOI
excluding (i) properties that were acquired or sold during the period,
(ii) impact of foreign currency changes and (iii) amortization of
above/below market leases. We consider same store NOI to be an
appropriate and useful supplemental performance measure. Same store NOI
should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss),
determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of operating
performance. In addition, our methodology for calculating same store net
operating income involves subjective judgment and discretion and may
differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies,
including other REITs, when calculating the same or similar supplemental
financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Same
store portfolio is defined as properties in operation throughout the
full periods presented under the comparison, excluding the impact of
foreign currency changes, and included 14 properties (excluding an asset
held for sale) and our preferred equity segment (in case of
quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year comparison).
The following table presents our same store analysis for the Gresham
Street preferred equity and real estate equity segment which comprises
14 properties (134,047 square meters) adjusted for currency movement and
to exclude the held for sale asset as of March 31, 2019 and properties
that were acquired or sold at any time during the three months ended
March 31, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March
31,
|
|
Year-over-year
Increase (Decrease)
|
|
Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2018(1)
|
|
Quarter-over-quarter
Increase (Decrease)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018(1)
|
|
Amount
|
|
%
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
%
|
Same Store Occupancy (end of period)
|
|
96%
|
|
|
97%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same store
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental income(2)
|
|
$
|
13,357
|
|
|
$
|
13,453
|
|
|
$
|
(96)
|
|
|
(0.7%)
|
|
|
$
|
13,242
|
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
|
0.9%
|
|
Escalation income
|
|
$
|
2,569
|
|
|
$
|
2,187
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
|
|
2,592
|
|
|
(23)
|
|
|
|
Lease income
|
|
|
15,926
|
|
|
|
15,640
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
1.8%
|
|
15,834
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
0.6%
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
681
|
|
|
$
|
674
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
63
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
16,670
|
|
|
16,450
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
16,596
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
Utilities
|
|
689
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
Real estate taxes and insurance
|
|
708
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
Management fees
|
|
129
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
(80)
|
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
(93)
|
|
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
839
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
Other(2)(3)
|
|
203
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
Properties - operating expenses
|
|
2,824
|
|
|
2,349
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
20.2%
|
|
|
2,544
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
11.0%
|
|
Same store net operating income
|
|
$
|
13,846
|
|
|
$
|
14,101
|
|
|
$
|
(255)
|
|
|
(1.8%)
|
|
|
$
|
14,052
|
|
|
$
|
(206)
|
|
|
(1.5%)
|
_____________________________
(1) Three months ended December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018 are
translated using the average exchange rate for the three months ended
March 31, 2019.
(2) Adjusted to exclude amortization of above/below market leases and
ground leases.
(3) Includes non-recoverable value-added tax, or VAT, administrative
costs and other non-reimbursable expenses.
The following table presents a reconciliation from net income (loss) to
same store net operating income for the real estate equity and preferred
equity segments for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 and
December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
11,123
|
|
|
$
|
(1,068)
|
|
|
$
|
171,466
|
|
Corporate segment net (income) loss(1)
|
|
9,276
|
|
|
9,528
|
|
|
13,305
|
|
(Gain) on sales, net
|
|
(17,725)
|
|
|
(1,266)
|
|
|
(198,767)
|
|
Other (income) loss(2)
|
|
12,504
|
|
|
19,796
|
|
|
36,351
|
|
Net operating income
|
|
15,178
|
|
|
26,990
|
|
|
22,355
|
|
Sale of real estate investments and other(3)
|
|
(1,332)
|
|
|
(12,889)
|
|
|
(8,303)
|
|
Same store net operating income
|
|
$
|
13,846
|
|
|
$
|
14,101
|
|
|
$
|
14,052
|
_____________________________
(1) Includes management fees, general and administrative expense,
compensation expense, corporate interest expense and corporate
transaction costs offset by the net gain on foreign currency derivatives.
(2) Includes depreciation and amortization expense, loss on interest
rate caps and other expenses in the real estate equity segment.
(3) Primarily reflects the impact of net operating income of sold
assets, interest income on the Trianon preferred equity investment and
the foreign currency effect relating to the translation of the March 31,
2018 and December 31, 2018 balances to the March 31, 2019 exchange rate.
Adjusted EBITDA
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors and management with a
meaningful indicator of operating performance. We also believe that
Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it adjusts for a variety of items that
are consistent with presenting a measure of operating performance (such
as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax benefit
(expense), gain on sales, net, transaction costs, equity-based
compensation and asset impairment). The definition of Adjusted EBITDA
may be adjusted from time to time for our reporting purposes in our
discretion, acting through our audit committee or otherwise. Adjusted
EBITDA may fluctuate from period to period based upon a variety of
factors, including, but not limited to, the timing and amount of
investments, new leases, repayments and asset sales, capital raised,
changes in the expected yield of investments and the overall conditions
in commercial real estate and the economy generally.
We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting from or adding to net income
(loss) attributable to common stockholders, noncontrolling interests and
the following items: depreciation and amortization items including
straight-line rental income or expense (excluding amortization of rent
free periods), amortization of above/below market leases and
equity-based compensation; interest expense; income tax (benefit)
expense; other gain (loss), net (excluding any realized gain (loss) on
the settlement on foreign currency derivatives); gain on sales, net;
impairment on depreciable property; extinguishment of debt; acquisition
gains or losses; transaction costs; foreign currency gains (losses)
related to sales; goodwill impairment following the sale of operating
real estate and other intangible assets; the incentive fee relating to
the Amended and Restated Management Agreement and one-time events
pursuant to changes in U.S. GAAP and certain other non-recurring items.
These items, if applicable, include any adjustments for unconsolidated
ventures.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income
(loss) attributable to common stockholders, determined in accordance
with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of operating performance. In addition,
our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA involves subjective
judgment and discretion and may differ from the methodologies used by
other comparable companies, including other REITs, when calculating the
same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be
comparable with these companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss)
attributable to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three
months ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common
stockholders
|
|
$
|
11,061
|
|
|
$
|
170,271
|
|
|
$
|
(1,072)
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
62
|
|
|
1,195
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization items(1)
|
|
6,948
|
|
|
12,157
|
|
|
12,236
|
|
Impairments(2)
|
|
|
|
|
8,889
|
|
|
|
|
Incentive fee
|
|
|
|
|
5,445
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
2,152
|
|
|
949
|
|
|
39
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
3,680
|
|
|
4,663
|
|
|
6,107
|
|
Other (gain) loss, net(3)
|
|
3,663
|
|
|
(351)
|
|
|
1,586
|
|
(Gain) on sales, net
|
|
(17,725)
|
|
|
(198,767)
|
|
|
(1,266)
|
|
Transaction costs and other(4)
|
|
956
|
|
|
11,067
|
|
|
481
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
10,797
|
|
|
$
|
15,518
|
|
|
$
|
18,115
|
_____________________________
(1) Three months ended March 31, 2019 reflects an adjustment to exclude
depreciation and amortization of $5.9 million, amortization expense of
capitalized above/below market leases of $(0.3) million and amortization
of equity-based compensation of $1.3 million. Three months ended
December 31, 2018 reflects an adjustment to exclude depreciation and
amortization of $10.9 million and amortization of equity-based
compensation of $1.3 million. Three months ended March 31, 2018 reflects
an adjustment to exclude depreciation and amortization of $11.7 million,
amortization expense of capitalized above/below market leases of $0.2
million and amortization of equity-based compensation of $0.4 million.
(2) Three months ended December 31, 2018 reflects an adjustment to
exclude a goodwill impairment following the sale of operating real
estate of $8.1 million and an impairment loss related to assets
held-for-sale of $0.8 million.
(3) Three months ended March 31, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA includes a $1.1
million net gain related to the settlement of foreign currency
derivatives. Three months ended December 31, 2018 Adjusted EBITDA
includes a $0.1 million net gain related to the settlement of foreign
currency derivatives. Three months ended March 31, 2018 Adjusted EBITDA
includes a $1.4 million net loss related to the settlement of foreign
currency derivatives.
(4) Three months ended March 31, 2019 reflects an adjustment to exclude
$0.8 million of transaction costs and $0.2 million related to
extinguishment of debt. Three months ended December 31, 2018 reflects an
adjustment to exclude $8.3 million of transaction costs and $2.8 million
related to extinguishment of debt. Three months ended March 31, 2018
reflects an adjustment to exclude $0.5 million of transaction costs and
other one-time items.
EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV)
As our entire portfolio is based in Europe, our management calculates
European Public Real Estate Association net asset value, or EPRA NAV, a
non-GAAP measure, to compare our balance sheet to other European real
estate companies and believes that disclosing EPRA NAV provides
investors with a meaningful measure of our net asset value. Our
calculation of EPRA NAV is derived from our U.S. GAAP balance sheet with
adjustments reflecting our interpretation of EPRAs best practices
recommendations. Accordingly, our calculation of EPRA NAV may be
different from how other European real estate companies calculate EPRA
NAV, which utilize International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS)
to prepare their balance sheet. EPRA NAV makes adjustments to net assets
as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP in order to provide our
stockholders a measure of fair value of our assets and liabilities with
a long-term investment strategy. This performance measure excludes
assets and liabilities that are not expected to materialize in normal
circumstances. EPRA NAV includes the revaluation of investment
properties and excludes the fair value of financial instruments that we
intend to hold to maturity, deferred tax and goodwill that resulted from
deferred tax. All other assets, including real property and investments
reported at cost are adjusted to fair value based upon an independent
third party valuation conducted in December and June of each year. This
measure should not be considered as an alternative to measuring our net
assets in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The following table presents a reconciliation of total equity to EPRA
NAV as at March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands, other than per share
data):
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
Total Equity
|
$
|
682,379
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Operating real estate, net intangibles and other
|
(871,448)
|
|
Fair value of properties
|
1,216,000
|
|
Adjusted NAV
|
1,026,931
|
|
|
|
Diluted NAV, after the exercise of options, convertibles and other
equity interests
|
1,026,931
|
|
Fair value of financial instruments
|
(901)
|
|
EPRA NAV
|
1,026,030
|
|
EPRA NAV per share(1)
|
$
|
20.48
|
______________
(1) Based on 50.1 million common shares, operating partnership units and
RSUs not subject to performance hurdles outstanding as of March 31,
2019. EPRA NAV per share does not take into account any potential
dilution from restricted stock units subject to performance metrics not
currently achieved.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain "forward looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking
statements are generally identifiable by use of forward looking
terminology such as "may, "will, "should, "potential, "intend,
"expect, "seek, "anticipate, "estimate, "believe, "could,
"project, "predict, "hypothetical, "continue, "future or other
similar words or expressions. Forward looking statements are not
guarantees of performance and are based on certain assumptions, discuss
future expectations, describe plans and strategies, contain projections
of results of operations or of financial condition or state other
forward looking information. Such statements include, but are not
limited to, the likelihood and timing of successfully completing sales
transactions and the amount of the net equity released after repayment
of financing and transaction costs; the expected cost savings as a
result of operational efficiencies, the time required to achieve such
run rate cost savings; the availability of future borrowings under the
revolving credit facility; the ability to execute on NREs strategy;
NREs ability to maintain dividend payments, at current levels, or at
all, and the timing of dividend levels declared. Forward looking
statements are necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected
that some or all of the assumptions underlying any forward-looking
statements will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual
results. Variations of assumptions and results may be material. Factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from NREs
expectations include, but are not limited to, NREs liquidity and
financial flexibility; NREs future cash available for distribution; the
pace and result of any asset disposals contemplated by NRE; NREs use of
leverage; the result of the ongoing review of the strategic alternatives
for the company; and the anticipated strength and growth of NREs
business. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those in the forward looking statements are specified in NREs
annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its
other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward
looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. NRE
expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or
revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect
any change in its expectations with regard thereto or change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Disclaimer
As an opinion, the valuation by Cushman & Wakefield LLP referenced in
this release is not a measure of realizable value and may not reflect
the amount that would be received if the property in question were
sold. Real estate valuation is inherently subjective due to, among other
factors, the individual nature of each property, its location, the
expected future rental revenues from that particular property and the
valuation methodology adopted. Real estate valuations are subject to a
large degree of uncertainty and are made on the basis of assumptions and
methodologies that may not prove to be accurate, particularly in periods
of volatility, low transaction flow or restricted debt availability in
the commercial or residential real estate markets. For example, in the
appraisal, a number of the properties were valued using the special
assumption that such properties would be purchased through a
tax-efficient special purpose vehicle, and is therefore subject to lower
purchaser transaction expenses. If one or more assumptions are
incorrect, the value may be materially lower than the appraised value.
Endnotes
1. Leverage, or loan to value, is calculated as property level debt plus
portfolio level preferred equity divided by the Portfolio Market Value
and unrestricted cash net of any outstanding balance on the revolving
credit facility.
2. IRR = Internal Rate of Return.
3. The external third-party valuation was prepared by Cushman &
Wakefield LLP in accordance with the current U.K. and Global edition of
the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) Valuation -
Professional Standards (the "Red Book") on the basis of "Fair Value",
which is widely recognized within Europe as the leading professional
standards for independent valuation professionals. Each property is
classified as an investment and has been valued on the basis of Fair
Value adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board. This is
the equivalent to the Red Book definition of Market Value. The Red Book
defines Market Value as the estimated amount for which an asset or
liability should exchange on the valuation date between a willing buyer
and a willing seller in an arm's-length transaction after proper
marketing where the parties had each acted knowledgeably, prudently and
without compulsion. The Cushman & Wakefield LLP valuation assumes that
certain properties would be purchased through market accepted structures
resulting in lower purchaser transaction expenses (taxes, duties, and
similar costs). This Cushman & Wakefield LLP valuation is as of December
31, 2018, adjusted for currency movements as of March 31, 2019.
The $1.3 billion Portfolio Market Value comprises $1.2 billion real
estate portfolio value based on the independent valuation by Cushman &
Wakefield LLP and $40 million across two preferred equity investments
(please refer to Note 11, "Fair Value in the NRE Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019 included in Part I
Item 1. "Financial Statements).
4. Excludes the preferred equity investment.
5. Occupancy and weighted average remaining contractual lease term based
on rent roll as of March 31, 2019, on a same store basis.
6. EPRA = European Public Real Estate. EPRA Net Asset Value ("EPRA NAV).
