NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. Declares First Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) ("NorthStar Realty Europe")
today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend
of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable with respect to the quarter
ended March 31, 2019. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 17,
2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 13,
2019. NorthStar Realty Europe's common stock will begin trading
ex-dividend on May 10, 2019.
About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) is a European-focused
commercial real estate company with predominantly high quality office
properties in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a
REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a
leading global real estate and investment management firm. For more
information about NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., please visit www.nrecorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements, which can be identified by words like "expect," "will,"
"intends" and similar expressions. These statements are based on
management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a
number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements; NorthStar Realty Europe can give no assurance that its
expectations will be attained, including any expectation regarding
payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are necessarily
speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the
assumptions underlying any forward-looking statements will not
materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. Variations
of assumptions and results may be material. Factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from NorthStar Realty Europe's
expectations include, but are not limited to, NorthStar Realty
Europe's liquidity and financial flexibility; NorthStar Realty Europe's
future cash available for distribution and contractual restrictions on
dividend payments; NorthStar Realty Europe's use of leverage; and the
anticipated strength and growth of NorthStar Realty Europe's business.
Additional information about these and other factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements are specified in NorthStar Realty Europe's Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of this press release. NorthStar
Realty Europe expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any
updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein
to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or change
in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005851/en/