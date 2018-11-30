finanzen.net
01.05.2019 22:30
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. Declares First Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) ("NorthStar Realty Europe") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 17, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2019. NorthStar Realty Europe's common stock will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2019.

About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) is a European-focused commercial real estate company with predominantly high quality office properties in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global real estate and investment management firm. For more information about NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., please visit www.nrecorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, which can be identified by words like "expect," "will," "intends" and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; NorthStar Realty Europe can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, including any expectation regarding payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the assumptions underlying any forward-looking statements will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. Variations of assumptions and results may be material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthStar Realty Europe's expectations include, but are not limited to, NorthStar Realty Europe's liquidity and financial flexibility; NorthStar Realty Europe's future cash available for distribution and contractual restrictions on dividend payments; NorthStar Realty Europe's use of leverage; and the anticipated strength and growth of NorthStar Realty Europe's business. Additional information about these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in NorthStar Realty Europe's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. NorthStar Realty Europe expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

