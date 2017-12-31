Norton Core Validates Need for Home Wi-Fi Network Security: More Than 90 Million Threats Blocked in First Year

Since launching in August 2017, Symantecs Norton Core secure Wi-Fi
router for the connected home has blocked more than 90 million threats
at the network level. Powered by Symantecs global Threat Intelligence
Network, the worlds largest civilian cyber intelligence network, Norton
Core is helping defend consumers home networks from hackers, botnets
and other sophisticated and aggressive malicious attacks.
Last year, a staggering 143 million Americans experienced cybercrime or
know someone who has more than half the U.S. adult online population2.
Further, Symantec research1
found there was a 600 percent increase in overall IoT attacks since
2017, with routers identified as the most attacked device in the home.
As the world becomes more connected analyst firm Gartner3
estimated 8.4 billion IoT devices would be in use by the end of 2017.
"Norton Core was developed to address the alarming trend of IoT attacks,
such as VPNFilter, the malware that recently infected more than half a
million routers in more than 50 countries, said Ameer Karim, vice
president and general manager of Consumer IoT Security at Norton by
Symantec. "Its mission-critical we continue to provide consumers with
great Wi-Fi performance and peace of mind even while on-the-go by
designing secure products with capabilities that help protect users
privacy and personal information.
Drawing on Symantecs vast security expertise, Norton Core helps protect
consumers personal data and information from a variety of different
attacks, including: malware; software specifically designed to gain
access or damage to a computer; phishing and infected websites; botnets;
potentially unwanted programs (PUPs); and other emerging scams that
target consumers.
Since the products general availability in August 2017, Norton Core has
blocked more than:
-
51 million malware attacks
-
20 million botnets
-
13 million spam and phishing emails
-
3 million Potentially Unwanted Programs (PUPs, which are programs that
come bundled and add functions the user didnt want or that may slow
down systems)
-
3 million potential scams, which include blocking sites that promote
scams such as work-from-home and pay-to-surf, as well as Ponzi schemes
and sites that provide or sell legally questionable content or services
Norton Core is available for purchase online for $199.99 at Norton.com,
BestBuy.com and Amazon.com, as well as Best Buy stores nationwide.
Purchase of Norton Core, available in Titanium Gold and Granite Gray,
comes bundled with a one-year complimentary subscription to Norton Core
Security Plus, which includes protection for an unlimited number of
connected devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets and smart
connected devices. After the first year, a subscription renewal is
available for $9.99/month. Subscription is required for security and
parental control features. To learn more, visit us.norton.com/core.
