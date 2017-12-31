09.08.2018 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Norton Core Validates Need for Home Wi-Fi Network Security: More Than 90 Million Threats Blocked in First Year

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Since launching in August 2017, Symantecs Norton Core secure Wi-Fi router for the connected home has blocked more than 90 million threats at the network level. Powered by Symantecs global Threat Intelligence Network, the worlds largest civilian cyber intelligence network, Norton Core is helping defend consumers home networks from hackers, botnets and other sophisticated and aggressive malicious attacks.

Last year, a staggering 143 million Americans experienced cybercrime or know someone who has  more than half the U.S. adult online population2. Further, Symantec research1 found there was a 600 percent increase in overall IoT attacks since 2017, with routers identified as the most attacked device in the home. As the world becomes more connected  analyst firm Gartner3 estimated 8.4 billion IoT devices would be in use by the end of 2017.

"Norton Core was developed to address the alarming trend of IoT attacks, such as VPNFilter, the malware that recently infected more than half a million routers in more than 50 countries, said Ameer Karim, vice president and general manager of Consumer IoT Security at Norton by Symantec. "Its mission-critical we continue to provide consumers with great Wi-Fi performance and peace of mind  even while on-the-go  by designing secure products with capabilities that help protect users privacy and personal information.

Drawing on Symantecs vast security expertise, Norton Core helps protect consumers personal data and information from a variety of different attacks, including: malware; software specifically designed to gain access or damage to a computer; phishing and infected websites; botnets; potentially unwanted programs (PUPs); and other emerging scams that target consumers.

Since the products general availability in August 2017, Norton Core has blocked more than:

  • 51 million malware attacks
  • 20 million botnets
  • 13 million spam and phishing emails
  • 3 million Potentially Unwanted Programs (PUPs, which are programs that come bundled and add functions the user didnt want or that may slow down systems)
  • 3 million potential scams, which include blocking sites that promote scams such as work-from-home and pay-to-surf, as well as Ponzi schemes and sites that provide or sell legally questionable content or services

Norton Core is available for purchase online for $199.99 at Norton.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com, as well as Best Buy stores nationwide. Purchase of Norton Core, available in Titanium Gold and Granite Gray, comes bundled with a one-year complimentary subscription to Norton Core Security Plus, which includes protection for an unlimited number of connected devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets and smart connected devices. After the first year, a subscription renewal is available for $9.99/month. Subscription is required for security and parental control features. To learn more, visit us.norton.com/core.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

NOTE TO U.S. EDITORS: If you would like additional information on Symantec Corporation and its products, please visit the Symantec News Room at http://www.symantec.com/news. All prices noted are in U.S. dollars and are valid only in the United States.

Symantec and the Symantec logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Symantec Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Symantec, and may or may not be implemented and should not be considered firm commitments by Symantec and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions.

1 2018 Symantec Internet Security Threat Report, Symantec, 2018

2 2017 Norton Cyber Security Insights Report, Norton, 2017

3 Gartner Says 8.4 Billion Connected "Things" Will Be in Use in 2017, Up 31 Percent From 2016, Gartner, 2017

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Symantec Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.08.18
S&P nears record on technology boost (EN, Reuters)
07.08.18
S&P nears record on technology boost (Reuters Business)
07.08.18
US STOCKS-S&P nears record on technology boost (Reuters Business)
03.08.18
Take-Two and Kraft Heinz jump while Symantec slips (Seattle Times)
03.08.18
Earnings Outlook: Cybersecurity stocks savaged for a second week as Symantec results disappoint (MarketWatch)
03.08.18
Why Symantec Corp. Stock Fell Today (MotleyFool)
03.08.18
What's Wrong With Symantec Corp. Today? (MotleyFool)
03.08.18
Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Symantec News
RSS Feed
Symantec zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Symantec Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.08.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.05.2018Symantec Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
06.04.2018Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
01.02.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.12.2017Symantec HoldDeutsche Bank AG
03.08.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.04.2018Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
01.02.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2017Symantec OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.06.2017Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
11.05.2018Symantec Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
20.12.2017Symantec HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.10.2017Symantec HoldStandpoint Research
19.05.2017Symantec Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.05.2017Symantec NeutralUBS AG
25.10.2007Symantec underperformBear Stearns Companies Inc.
24.01.2007Symantec verkaufenFocus Money
17.11.2006Update Symantec Corp.: Strong SellMatrix Research
06.02.2006Symantec verkaufenEuro am Sonntag
22.11.2005Update Symantec Corp.: UnderperformBear Stearns

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Symantec Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Symantec News

31.07.18Ausblick: Symantec stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
13.07.18Thyssenkrupp. CRRC sign MOU on technology cooperation
16.07.18Why Symantec Stock Has Lost 26% So Far in 2018
03.08.18What's Wrong With Symantec Corp. Today?
03.08.18Symantec cuts 8 percent of workforce. slashes revenue forecast
03.08.18Why Symantec Corp. Stock Fell Today
03.08.18Take-Two and Kraft Heinz jump while Symantec slips
03.08.18Earnings Outlook: Cybersecurity stocks savaged for a second week as Symantec results disappoint
18.07.18Symantec Unveils New Technology to Counter Cyber Attacks
09.07.18Citigroup Betting on Technology to Enhance Deposit Growth
Weitere Symantec News
Anzeige

Inside

Vontobel: Großschäden belasten Versicherer nicht so stark wie erwartet
DAX: Keine Impulse = keine Rendite! Dann eben einen Jaguar F-TYPE & jede Woche 2.222 Euro gewinnen!
NZD/USD Kurs bricht nach dovishem RBNZ Statement ein
UBS: SAP  Zentrale Unterstützung unter Beschuß
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Jetzt den FTSE 100 shorten?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX-Quartett unter scharfer Beobachtung
Scalable Capital: Erfahrungsberichte
ING Markets: DAX - Weiterhin keine Entscheidung!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Symantec-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Symantec Peer Group News

12:01 UhrDell XPS 15 Convertible (9575) im Test: AMD und Intel bilden gute Notebook-Kombi
11:50 UhrTech-Stars im Härtetest: Das sind die 10 Gewinn-Giganten
06:38 UhrMicrosoft releases new Windows 10 preview with dark theme for File Explorer
04:46 UhrRicoh Selects Juniper Networks to Modernize its Group-Wide Network Infrastructure
04:00 UhrRicoh entscheidet sich für Juniper Networks zur Modernisierung seiner konzernweiten Netzwerkinfrastruktur
04:00 UhrRicoh Selects Juniper Networks to Modernize its Group-Wide Network Infrastructure
03:00 UhrJuniper Networks : Ricoh Selects Juniper Networks to Modernize its...
08.08.18Trotz massivem Abschlag: Bitcoin hat nahezu den Marktanteil aus Rekordzeiten erreicht
08.08.18Key Words: Bill Gates says Trump’s tariffs could be ‘scary’ for the global economy
08.08.18WDH 2/Bericht: Slack will 400 Millionen Dollar von Investoren einsammeln

News von

Nur ein Trick kann die Commerzbank-Blamage noch verhindern
Chinas schwierige Lust auf Made in Germany
Hitzewelle macht die ungeliebte Energiewende lukrativ wie nie
So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit
Wir haben alle die Erschütterungen unterschätzt

News von

Warburg-Studie: Fünf Aktien, die fürs zweite Halbjahr satte Kursgewinne versprechen
Deutsche Post-Aktie nach den Q2-Zahlen: Warum jetzt trotzdem die Post abgeht
Marathon-Aktien: Bechtle und Co. - Diese sechs Papiere laufen dem Feld davon
Eskalationsspirale dreht sich weiter: China kündigt neue Zölle auf US-Waren an
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen

News von

Einer längst vergessenen Alternative zum E-Auto könnte nun doch der Durchbruch gelingen
Eine der größten Banken warnt davor, dass die Erde bald keine Ressourcen mehr hat, um Leben zu ermöglichen
Diese Frau wurde von der Pizza-Hut-Mitarbeiterin zur Gründerin eines Vier-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmens
"Ich fühle mich verraten": Empfänger des Grundeinkommens reagieren auf das plötzliche Ende von Kanadas Experiment
Alle Menschen, die ihren Reichtum halten können, haben eine Gemeinsamkeit - laut einem Mann, der Lottogewinner berät

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Dow unverändert erwartet -- thyssenkrupp mit Verlust -- Telekom hebt Ausblick 2018 an -- adidas verdient mehr -- Tweet von Tesla-Chef Musk ruft angeblich Börsenaufsicht auf den Plan

Chinesen halten Dreiviertel-Mehrheit an Autozulieferer Grammer. TV- und Mediengeschäft treibt freenet. Audi verkauft im Juli mehr. ProSiebenSat.1 verkauft Reiseportal an Emirates-Tochter. VW-Kernmarke legt im Juli kräftig zu - Abverkauf vor neuem Abgasstandard. STADA steigert Gewinn deutlich. EVOTEC bestätigt Gewinnprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welcher CEO ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die Gehälter der Top-Unternehmer
So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Die innovativsten Länder 2018
Welche Länder sind vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:00 Uhr
DAX fester -- Dow unverändert erwartet -- thyssenkrupp mit Verlust -- Telekom hebt Ausblick 2018 an -- adidas verdient mehr -- Tweet von Tesla-Chef Musk ruft angeblich Börsenaufsicht auf den Plan
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
14:47 Uhr
Kampf der Giganten: Bezos rüstet bei Blue Origin auf, um gegen Musks SpaceX anzukommen
Aktie im Fokus
14:45 Uhr
Goldman Sachs: Aktienrückkäufe könnten die Billionen-Dollar-Marke knacken und den Markt kräftig ankurbeln
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Netflix Inc.552484
adidas AGA1EWWW
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681