Norton Core Validates Need for Home Wi-Fi Network Security: More Than 90 Million Threats Blocked in First Year

Since launching in August 2017, Symantecs Norton Core secure Wi-Fi router for the connected home has blocked more than 90 million threats at the network level. Powered by Symantecs global Threat Intelligence Network, the worlds largest civilian cyber intelligence network, Norton Core is helping defend consumers home networks from hackers, botnets and other sophisticated and aggressive malicious attacks.

Last year, a staggering 143 million Americans experienced cybercrime or know someone who has  more than half the U.S. adult online population2. Further, Symantec research1 found there was a 600 percent increase in overall IoT attacks since 2017, with routers identified as the most attacked device in the home. As the world becomes more connected  analyst firm Gartner3 estimated 8.4 billion IoT devices would be in use by the end of 2017.

"Norton Core was developed to address the alarming trend of IoT attacks, such as VPNFilter, the malware that recently infected more than half a million routers in more than 50 countries, said Ameer Karim, vice president and general manager of Consumer IoT Security at Norton by Symantec. "Its mission-critical we continue to provide consumers with great Wi-Fi performance and peace of mind  even while on-the-go  by designing secure products with capabilities that help protect users privacy and personal information.

Drawing on Symantecs vast security expertise, Norton Core helps protect consumers personal data and information from a variety of different attacks, including: malware; software specifically designed to gain access or damage to a computer; phishing and infected websites; botnets; potentially unwanted programs (PUPs); and other emerging scams that target consumers.

Since the products general availability in August 2017, Norton Core has blocked more than:

51 million malware attacks

20 million botnets

13 million spam and phishing emails

3 million Potentially Unwanted Programs (PUPs, which are programs that come bundled and add functions the user didnt want or that may slow down systems)

3 million potential scams, which include blocking sites that promote scams such as work-from-home and pay-to-surf, as well as Ponzi schemes and sites that provide or sell legally questionable content or services

Norton Core is available for purchase online for $199.99 at Norton.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com, as well as Best Buy stores nationwide. Purchase of Norton Core, available in Titanium Gold and Granite Gray, comes bundled with a one-year complimentary subscription to Norton Core Security Plus, which includes protection for an unlimited number of connected devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets and smart connected devices. After the first year, a subscription renewal is available for $9.99/month. Subscription is required for security and parental control features. To learn more, visit us.norton.com/core.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

NOTE TO U.S. EDITORS: If you would like additional information on Symantec Corporation and its products, please visit the Symantec News Room at http://www.symantec.com/news. All prices noted are in U.S. dollars and are valid only in the United States.

Symantec and the Symantec logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Symantec Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Symantec, and may or may not be implemented and should not be considered firm commitments by Symantec and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions.

1 2018 Symantec Internet Security Threat Report, Symantec, 2018

2 2017 Norton Cyber Security Insights Report, Norton, 2017

3 Gartner Says 8.4 Billion Connected "Things" Will Be in Use in 2017, Up 31 Percent From 2016, Gartner, 2017

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005171/en/