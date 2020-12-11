  • Suche
26.07.2021 15:00

NortonLifeLock Recognized as Top Company of 2021 for Innovation in Sales and Marketing Technology

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced it has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Groups 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards. The awards program, also known as The Sammys, ranked NortonLifeLock as one of the top Medium-Sized Companies of the Year for innovation in sales and marketing technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005134/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

NortonLifeLock was awarded for its efforts on upgrading customer service operations with the development of a new internal sales platform, Romulus. Built by NortonLifeLock engineers and launched in spring 2021, the proprietary technology has enabled company representatives to better deliver key customer services, such as placing orders for customers or enrolling new members, within a single, easy-to-use interface. In addition to advancing customer service relations, the platform replaced a legacy vendor-supplied solution, driving cost efficiency for the company.

"The launch of our proprietary sales tool, Romulus, removed friction from our customer service operations, enabling our representatives to focus on what matters most  helping consumers to live their digital lives safely and securely, said Patrick Schwind, vice president of global consumer support and inside sales at NortonLifeLock.

"We are proud to reward and recognize NortonLifeLock for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer, said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer at Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.

For more information on the latest NortonLifeLock news and company accolades, visit our Newsroom at https://www.nortonlifelock.com/us/en/newsroom/.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumers trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how were transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executivesthose with experience and knowledgejudge the programs. The organizations proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

10.07.2019Symantec NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
23.05.2019Symantec Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
03.08.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.05.2018Symantec Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
06.04.2018Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
03.08.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.04.2018Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
01.02.2018Symantec HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2017Symantec OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.06.2017Symantec BuyStandpoint Research
10.07.2019Symantec NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
23.05.2019Symantec Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
11.05.2018Symantec Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
20.12.2017Symantec HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.10.2017Symantec HoldStandpoint Research
25.10.2007Symantec underperformBear Stearns Companies Inc.
24.01.2007Symantec verkaufenFocus Money
17.11.2006Update Symantec Corp.: Strong SellMatrix Research
06.02.2006Symantec verkaufenEuro am Sonntag
22.11.2005Update Symantec Corp.: UnderperformBear Stearns

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Symantec Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Werbung

