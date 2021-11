Notice of Public Webcast of Materials for Eastman 2021 Innovation Day, Dec. 7, 2021

Innovation Day:

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) executives, including Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO, will host an Innovation Day for chemical industry analysts to present details of the company’s innovation progress, circular economy initiatives, and how the company is leveraging sustainability to drive growth. The event will take place virtually and in person in New York City on December 7, 2021, with presentations from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. EST.