Novocure Announces 10 Oral Presentations and a Special Session on Tumor Treating Fields at the 41st International Engineering in Medicine and Biology Conference

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 10 oral presentations and a special session on Tumor Treating Fields at the 41st International Engineering in Medicine and Biology (EMB) Conference, July 23 through July 27, in Berlin. The volume of Tumor Treating Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for NovoCure at this conference.

The conference, hosted by the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) will focus on the theme, "Biomedical engineering ranging from wellness to intensive care. During an innovative and interactive special session on Tumor Treating Fields, a neurosurgeon, a radiologist, two biomedical engineers who have worked on novel solutions to treat brain cancer, and a glioblastoma patient will discuss the treatment process, evaluating candidate therapeutic technologies. The oral presentations will describe studies utilizing numerical simulations to better understand Tumor Treating Fields distribution within the body and how Tumor Treating Fields interact with cells. These studies are setting the foundation for optimizing Tumor Treating Fields dosimetry in treatment planning.

"The EMB Conference showcases the latest technologies, innovations and applications to human health and well-being and provides a roadmap for the future, said Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocures Vice President of Clinical Development. "We are pleased that the focus on Tumor Treating Fields continues to expand at this conference. We look forward to participating in this important scientific exchange and exposing the biomedical engineering community to the science of Tumor Treating Fields therapy.

Oral Presentations

(SaA10.1) Advanced Imaging for monitoring response to TTFields in Glioblastoma patients. S. Mohan. 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(SaA10.2) The Dielectric Properties of Brain Tumor Tissue. M. Proescholdt. 8:45 to 9 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(SaA10.6) A computational study of Joule heating during TTFields therapy. P. Cavaleiro. 9:45 to 10 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(SaA10.3) Determination of parameter values for conductivity, capacitance and inductance of microtubules and a refined model of their bioelectric circuitry elucidate the mode of action of TTFields. J. Tuszynsk. 9 to 9:15 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(SaA10.5) A Theory Connecting Mechanisms Underlying 200 kHz AC Electric Fields Effects on Tumor Cell Structures. K. Carlson. 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(SaA10.2) The Dielectric Properties of Brain Tumor Tissue. M. Proescholdt. 8:45 to 9 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(FrA09.1) Skull-Remodeling with Tumor Treating Fields. The Role of Finite Element Methods in Surgery Planning and Treatment Evaluation. A. Korshoej. 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. on Friday, July 26.

(WeC10.3) Adapting water-content based electrical properties tomography for the creation of computational head models of brain tumor patients. C. Wenger. 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

(FrA09.3) Development of a Framework for Tumor Treating Fields Dosimetry and Treatment Planning using Computational Phantoms. Z. Bomzon. 9 to 9:15 a.m. on Friday, July 26.

(WeC10.4) A Method for High-Throughput Creation of Patient Specific Head Models. Z. Bomzon. 2:45 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

Special Session

A physician, an engineer and a patient walk into a room: A team-based approach to developing brain cancer treatments

Details: 2 to 3:30 p.m. CEST on Thursday, July 25

Organizers: Punit Prakash, Govindarajan Srimathveeravalli, Ze'ev Bomzon

About IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) is the worlds largest international society of biomedical engineers. The organizations 11,000 members reside in some 97 countries around the world. EMBS provides its members with access to the people, practices, information, ideas and opinions that are shaping one of the fastest growing fields in science.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in mesothelioma, brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocures current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory submission and approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocures performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

