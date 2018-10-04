Novocure Announces 55 Presentations at European Association of Neuro-Oncology Meeting 2018

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today 55 presentations on Tumor
Treating Fields at the European Association of Neuro-Oncology (EANO)
Meeting 2018, Oct. 10 through Oct. 14, in Stockholm. Tumor Treating
Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific
frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and
causing affected cancer cells to die. The volume of Tumor Treating
Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for Novocure at
this conference.
Highlights include a retrospective data analysis from Novocures EF-14
phase 3 pivotal trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) that
demonstrated an increased dose of Tumor Treating Fields to the tumor bed
improved overall survival in GBM patients; and safety data on the use of
Tumor Treating Fields as a treatment for GBM from a surveillance study,
supporting EF-14 trial results.
Novocure also will host a scientific lunchtime symposium on Tumor
Treating Fields at the meeting.
"We continue to evaluate the data from our EF-14 trial and apply what we
learn to the development of Tumor Treating Fields, said Dr. Eilon
Kirson, Novocures Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and
Development. "The focus on Tumor Treating Fields at scientific
conferences continues to grow each year, demonstrating an increased
interest in our therapy among the scientific community. We are proud of
the work we have done to generate increased awareness of the potential
benefits of Tumor Treating Fields with the scientific community and look
forward to presenting at the EANO Meeting.
Oral Presentation
(OS5.5) Surveillance data demonstrates the tolerability of tumor
treating fields in pediatric glioma patients. A. Kinzel. 12:03 to 12:15
p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
Invited Oral Presentation
Optune when to use and when not? A. Hottinger. 8:34 to 08:51 a.m. CEST
Friday, Oct. 12.
Scientific Lunchtime Symposium
Glioblastoma therapy with Tumor Treating Fields (Optune®). 12:50 to 2:20
p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
Poster Presentations
(P01.046) Complete radiological response under treatment with Tumor
Treating Fields following subtotal resection in a series of three
Glioblastoma patients. A. Kessler. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.056) Tumor Treating Fields therapy in a newly diagnosed
glioblastoma patient with multiple sclerosis. R. Kassubek. 5 to 6 p.m.
CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.060) PriCoTTF: a phase I/II trial of Tumor Treating Fields prior
and concomitant to radiotherapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. M.
Glas. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.012:) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with
lomustine (CCNU) and temozolomide (TMZ) in patients with newly diagnosed
glioblastoma (GBM). M. Glas. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.030) Combination of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and
radiochemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. M.
Avgoustidou. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.026) Local control and radiologic effects in a glioblastoma patient
treated with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and chemotherapy. E.
Mergen. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.057) Effects of tumor treating fields on health-related quality of
life (HRQoL) in newly diagnosed glioblastoma: An exploratory analysis of
the EF-14 randomized phase III trial. T. Walbert. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST
Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.121) Optune treatment does not affect quality of life in treatment
of high grade glioma compared to chemo-radiotherapy alone. M. Misch. 5
to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.154) Volumetric response to TTFields in newly diagnosed GBM. J.
Kerschbaumer. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.029) Open-label phase 1 clinical trial testing personalized and
targeted skull remodeling surgery to maximize TTFields intensity for
recurrent glioblastoma - Interim analysis and safety assessment
(OptimalTTF-1). A. Korshøj. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.065:) Tumor treating fields (TTFields) in combination with
lomustine (CCNU) in the EF-14 phase 3 clinical study - a safety
analysis. A. Kinzel. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.028) Tumor treating fields and radiotherapy for newly diagnosed
glioblastoma: Safety results from a pilot study. R. Grossman. 5 to 6
p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.033) Increased compliance with tumor treating fields is prognostic
for improved survival in the treatment of glioblastoma: A subgroup
analysis of the EF-14 phase III trial. Z. Ram. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday,
Oct. 12.
(P01.130) Diffusion restriction on MR imaging in the T2 hyperintense,
but otherwise normal-appearing white matter of glioblastoma patients
treated with TTFields correlates with survival. J. Vymazal. 5 to 6 p.m.
CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P05.83) Tumor Treating Fields and radiosurgery for supra- and/or
infratentorial brain metastases (1-10) from NSCLC in the phase 3 METIS
study. O. Bähr. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P01.051) Imaging based analysis of changes in grey and white matter in
glioblastoma patients treated with tumor treating fields. M.
Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct.12.
(P01.076) Experience with tumor treating fields (TTFields, Optune®) in
Israel - patient compliance and adverse effects. T. Siegal. 5 to 6 p.m.
CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.136) Safety and adverse event profile of tumor treating fields in
elderly patients a post-market surveillance analysis. M. Glas. 5 to 6
p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.139) Safety and adverse event profile of tumor treating fields use
in the EMEA region a real-world data analysis. M. Glas. 5 to 6 p.m.
CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.085) Experience with TTFields (Optune®) in pediatric high grade
glioma patients in Israel. T. Siegal. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.059) Technical features of a medical device generating alternating
electric fields (Tumor Treating Fields) for the treatment of
glioblastoma. M. Graeb. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.135) User experience with new, aesthetically improved transducer
arrays for delivery of tumor treating fields for glioblastoma. A.
Kinzel. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.109) Tumor treating fields treatment for patients with newly
diagnosed glioblastoma: a cost-effectiveness analysis for Sweden. C.
Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.112) The challenge of health utility values for glioblastoma
patients with long-term survival. C. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST
Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.110) Elderly patients >65years of age with newly diagnosed
Glioblastoma multiforme gain life time from treatment with Tumor
Treating Fields and Temozolomide. C. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST
Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.111) Using the ASCO and ESMO frameworks to assess the clinical
value of tumor treating fields for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma
multiforme. C. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.102) Cost effectiveness of treating glioblastoma patients age 65
years or older with Tumor Treating Fields plus Temozolomide versus
Temozolomide alone. C. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P04.59) Modeling the safety of topical agents for skin toxicity
associated with tumor treating fields therapy in glioblastoma. M.
Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P04.16) Tumor treating fields affect invasion properties and cell
morphology of various cancer cells. M. Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST
Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P04.15) Autophagy induction following TTFields application serves as a
survival mechanism mediated by AMPK signaling. M. Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15
p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P04.17) Cancer cell lines response to tumor treating fields: results of
a meta-analysis. M. Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P02.04) Tumor treating fields induce immunogenic cell death resulting
in enhanced antitumor efficacy when combined with anti-PD-1 therapy. M.
Giladi. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct.12.
(P04.55) Efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and aurora B
kinase inhibitor. M.Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P04.33) Effects of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) on blood brain
barrier (BBB) permeability. C. Hagemann. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST
Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P02.14) Tumour Treating Fields (TTFields) demonstrate variable efficacy
on high-grade paediatric brain tumour cell lines in a
frequency-dependent manner. J. Branter. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.113) Increasing TTFields dose to the tumor bed improves overall
survival in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients. Z. Bomzon. 5 to 6
p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P04.57) Creating patient-specific computational head models for the
study of tissue-electric field interactions using deformable templates.
Z. Bomzon. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P04.31) Defining Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) dosimetry using Power
Density Loss and related measures. Z. Bomzon. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST
Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P04.29) Modelling delivery of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) to the
brain using Water-based Electrical Properties Tomography. Z. Bomzon.
7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P01.048) A novel transducer array layout for delivering Tumor Treating
Fields to the infratentorial brain at therapeutic levels. Z. Bomzon. 5
to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.091) A robust method for rapidly simulating TTFields distributions
within patient-specific computational head models. Z. Bomzon. 5 to 6
p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P04.89) Investigation of the interaction of simultaneously applied
photon irradiation and Tumor Treating Fields using a Geant4 simulation.
M. Schlenter. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P01.077) Optimizing array layouts for glioblastoma therapy with tumor
treating fields (TTFields) - Use of oblique array layouts surpass
default left-right/anterior-posterior positions in a computer simulation
model. A. Korshøj. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P04.58) A new computational method for comprehensive estimation of anti
tumor efficacy of tumor treating fields (TTFields). Accounting for field
intensity, exposure time and unwanted spatial field correlation. A.
Korshøj. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P04.37) The dielectric properties of malignant glioma tissue. M.
Proescholdt. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.
(P01.047) Improving quality of life in glioma patients: platform for
exchange of patients expertise in TTFields practice. A. Kessler. 5 to 6
p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.045) Adherence to Tumor Treating Fields in patients with high-grade
glioma - a single center experience. A. Kessler. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST
Friday, Oct. 12.
(P03.05) Supporting function of nurses to facilitate TTFields therapy
for primary and recurrent Glioblastoma in clinical routine (I). A.
Hottinger. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.070) Increasing TTFields acceptance with a patient-oriented
communication. I. Lütge. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.100) Tumour treating fields: Acceptable, tolerable, and can we
reduce cost? M. Jenkinson. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.095) The use of TTFields for newly diagnosed GBM patients in
Germany in routine clinical care (TIGER: TTFields in Germany in routine
clinical care). O. Bähr. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.144) TTFields for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma: Impact of
consultation strategy. M. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.
(P01.003) Botulinum toxin therapy to improve Tumor Treating Field (TTF)
compliance: A case report. G. Stevens. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12
