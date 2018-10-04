finanzen.net
Novocure Announces 55 Presentations at European Association of Neuro-Oncology Meeting 2018

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today 55 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at the European Association of Neuro-Oncology (EANO) Meeting 2018, Oct. 10 through Oct. 14, in Stockholm. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die. The volume of Tumor Treating Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for Novocure at this conference.

Highlights include a retrospective data analysis from Novocures EF-14 phase 3 pivotal trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) that demonstrated an increased dose of Tumor Treating Fields to the tumor bed improved overall survival in GBM patients; and safety data on the use of Tumor Treating Fields as a treatment for GBM from a surveillance study, supporting EF-14 trial results.

Novocure also will host a scientific lunchtime symposium on Tumor Treating Fields at the meeting.

"We continue to evaluate the data from our EF-14 trial and apply what we learn to the development of Tumor Treating Fields, said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocures Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. "The focus on Tumor Treating Fields at scientific conferences continues to grow each year, demonstrating an increased interest in our therapy among the scientific community. We are proud of the work we have done to generate increased awareness of the potential benefits of Tumor Treating Fields with the scientific community and look forward to presenting at the EANO Meeting.

Oral Presentation

(OS5.5) Surveillance data demonstrates the tolerability of tumor treating fields in pediatric glioma patients. A. Kinzel. 12:03 to 12:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

Invited Oral Presentation

Optune when to use and when not? A. Hottinger. 8:34 to 08:51 a.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

Scientific Lunchtime Symposium

Glioblastoma therapy with Tumor Treating Fields (Optune®). 12:50 to 2:20 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

Poster Presentations

(P01.046) Complete radiological response under treatment with Tumor Treating Fields following subtotal resection in a series of three Glioblastoma patients. A. Kessler. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.056) Tumor Treating Fields therapy in a newly diagnosed glioblastoma patient with multiple sclerosis. R. Kassubek. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.060) PriCoTTF: a phase I/II trial of Tumor Treating Fields prior and concomitant to radiotherapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. M. Glas. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.012:) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with lomustine (CCNU) and temozolomide (TMZ) in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). M. Glas. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.030) Combination of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and radiochemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. M. Avgoustidou. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.026) Local control and radiologic effects in a glioblastoma patient treated with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and chemotherapy. E. Mergen. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.057) Effects of tumor treating fields on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in newly diagnosed glioblastoma: An exploratory analysis of the EF-14 randomized phase III trial. T. Walbert. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.121) Optune treatment does not affect quality of life in treatment of high grade glioma compared to chemo-radiotherapy alone. M. Misch. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.154) Volumetric response to TTFields in newly diagnosed GBM. J. Kerschbaumer. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.029) Open-label phase 1 clinical trial testing personalized and targeted skull remodeling surgery to maximize TTFields intensity for recurrent glioblastoma - Interim analysis and safety assessment (OptimalTTF-1). A. Korshøj. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.065:) Tumor treating fields (TTFields) in combination with lomustine (CCNU) in the EF-14 phase 3 clinical study - a safety analysis. A. Kinzel. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.028) Tumor treating fields and radiotherapy for newly diagnosed glioblastoma: Safety results from a pilot study. R. Grossman. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.033) Increased compliance with tumor treating fields is prognostic for improved survival in the treatment of glioblastoma: A subgroup analysis of the EF-14 phase III trial. Z. Ram. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.130) Diffusion restriction on MR imaging in the T2 hyperintense, but otherwise normal-appearing white matter of glioblastoma patients treated with TTFields correlates with survival. J. Vymazal. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P05.83) Tumor Treating Fields and radiosurgery for supra- and/or infratentorial brain metastases (1-10) from NSCLC in the phase 3 METIS study. O. Bähr. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P01.051) Imaging based analysis of changes in grey and white matter in glioblastoma patients treated with tumor treating fields. M. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct.12.

(P01.076) Experience with tumor treating fields (TTFields, Optune®) in Israel - patient compliance and adverse effects. T. Siegal. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.136) Safety and adverse event profile of tumor treating fields in elderly patients  a post-market surveillance analysis. M. Glas. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.139) Safety and adverse event profile of tumor treating fields use in the EMEA region  a real-world data analysis. M. Glas. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.085) Experience with TTFields (Optune®) in pediatric high grade glioma patients in Israel. T. Siegal. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.059) Technical features of a medical device generating alternating electric fields (Tumor Treating Fields) for the treatment of glioblastoma. M. Graeb. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.135) User experience with new, aesthetically improved transducer arrays for delivery of tumor treating fields for glioblastoma. A. Kinzel. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.109) Tumor treating fields treatment for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma: a cost-effectiveness analysis for Sweden. C. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.112) The challenge of health utility values for glioblastoma patients with long-term survival. C. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.110) Elderly patients >65years of age with newly diagnosed Glioblastoma multiforme gain life time from treatment with Tumor Treating Fields and Temozolomide. C. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.111) Using the ASCO and ESMO frameworks to assess the clinical value of tumor treating fields for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma multiforme. C. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.102) Cost effectiveness of treating glioblastoma patients age 65 years or older with Tumor Treating Fields plus Temozolomide versus Temozolomide alone. C. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P04.59) Modeling the safety of topical agents for skin toxicity associated with tumor treating fields therapy in glioblastoma. M. Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P04.16) Tumor treating fields affect invasion properties and cell morphology of various cancer cells. M. Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P04.15) Autophagy induction following TTFields application serves as a survival mechanism mediated by AMPK signaling. M. Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P04.17) Cancer cell lines response to tumor treating fields: results of a meta-analysis. M. Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P02.04) Tumor treating fields induce immunogenic cell death resulting in enhanced antitumor efficacy when combined with anti-PD-1 therapy. M. Giladi. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct.12.

(P04.55) Efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and aurora B kinase inhibitor. M.Giladi. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P04.33) Effects of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) on blood brain barrier (BBB) permeability. C. Hagemann. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P02.14) Tumour Treating Fields (TTFields) demonstrate variable efficacy on high-grade paediatric brain tumour cell lines in a frequency-dependent manner. J. Branter. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.113) Increasing TTFields dose to the tumor bed improves overall survival in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients. Z. Bomzon. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P04.57) Creating patient-specific computational head models for the study of tissue-electric field interactions using deformable templates. Z. Bomzon. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P04.31) Defining Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) dosimetry using Power Density Loss and related measures. Z. Bomzon. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P04.29) Modelling delivery of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) to the brain using Water-based Electrical Properties Tomography. Z. Bomzon. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P01.048) A novel transducer array layout for delivering Tumor Treating Fields to the infratentorial brain at therapeutic levels. Z. Bomzon. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.091) A robust method for rapidly simulating TTFields distributions within patient-specific computational head models. Z. Bomzon. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P04.89) Investigation of the interaction of simultaneously applied photon irradiation and Tumor Treating Fields using a Geant4 simulation. M. Schlenter. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P01.077) Optimizing array layouts for glioblastoma therapy with tumor treating fields (TTFields) - Use of oblique array layouts surpass default left-right/anterior-posterior positions in a computer simulation model. A. Korshøj. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P04.58) A new computational method for comprehensive estimation of anti tumor efficacy of tumor treating fields (TTFields). Accounting for field intensity, exposure time and unwanted spatial field correlation. A. Korshøj. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P04.37) The dielectric properties of malignant glioma tissue. M. Proescholdt. 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. CEST Saturday, Oct. 13.

(P01.047) Improving quality of life in glioma patients: platform for exchange of patients expertise in TTFields practice. A. Kessler. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.045) Adherence to Tumor Treating Fields in patients with high-grade glioma - a single center experience. A. Kessler. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P03.05) Supporting function of nurses to facilitate TTFields therapy for primary and recurrent Glioblastoma in clinical routine (I). A. Hottinger. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.070) Increasing TTFields acceptance with a patient-oriented communication. I. Lütge. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.100) Tumour treating fields: Acceptable, tolerable, and can we reduce cost? M. Jenkinson. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.095) The use of TTFields for newly diagnosed GBM patients in Germany in routine clinical care (TIGER: TTFields in Germany in routine clinical care). O. Bähr. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.144) TTFields for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma: Impact of consultation strategy. M. Proescholdt. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12.

(P01.003) Botulinum toxin therapy to improve Tumor Treating Field (TTF) compliance: A case report. G. Stevens. 5 to 6 p.m. CEST Friday, Oct. 12

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocures current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory submission and approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocures performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

