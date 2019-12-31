finanzen.net
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr - jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
08.07.2020 13:30

Novocure Announces Over 100 Physicians in the U.S. Now Certified to Prescribe Optune Lua

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that over 100 physicians from more than 50 cancer treatment centers in the U.S. are now certified to prescribe Optune Lua, which is approved for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy.

"This is a disease with a poor prognosis, so being able to offer patients a therapy that results in excellent response rates with minimal toxicity is exciting, said Matthew T. Ballo, M.D., FACR, Professor and Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology, West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Germantown, Tennessee. "We as clinicians can have a big impact on our patients lives by making them aware of this important new technology.

"We are proud of the progress we have made in the last year in making Optune Lua accessible to patients, said Pritesh Shah, Novocures Chief Commercial Officer. "We continue to work diligently to expand the number of centers that can provide Tumor Treating Fields therapy to patients facing this devastating and aggressive disease.

Of the more than 50 certified centers, 28 are now offering Optune Lua to MPM patients. The remaining centers are in the process of completing all regulatory requirements.

For a complete list of centers where Optune can be prescribed, please visit OptuneLuaCenters.com.

About Optune Lua

Optune Lua is a noninvasive, antimitotic cancer treatment for MPM. Optune Lua delivers Tumor Treating Fields to the region of the tumor.

Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die. Tumor Treating Fields does not stimulate or heat tissue and targets dividing cancer cells of a specific size. Tumor Treating Fields causes minimal damage to healthy cells. Mild to moderate skin irritation is the most common side effect reported. Tumor Treating Fields is approved in certain countries for the treatment of adults with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for mesothelioma, two of the most difficult cancer types to treat. The therapy shows promise in multiple solid tumor types  including some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Humanitarian Device. Authorized by Federal Law for use in the treatment of adult patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, malignant pleural mesothelioma concurrently with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy. The effectiveness of this device for this use has not been demonstrated.

Approved Indications

Optune Lua is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) to be used concurrently with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

Do not use Optune Lua in patients with implantable electronic medical devices such as pacemakers or implantable automatic defibrillators, etc. Use of Optune Lua together with implanted electronic devices has not been tested and may lead to malfunctioning of the implanted device.

Do not use Optune Lua in patients known to be sensitive to conductive hydrogels. Skin contact with the gel used with Optune Lua may commonly cause increased redness and itching, and may rarely lead to severe allergic reactions such as shock and respiratory failure.

Warnings and Precautions

Optune Lua can only be prescribed by a healthcare provider that has completed the required certification training provided by Novocure®.

The most common (=10%) adverse events involving Optune Lua in combination with chemotherapy were anemia, constipation, nausea, asthenia, chest pain, fatigue, medical device site reaction, pruritus, and cough.

Other potential adverse effects associated with the use of Optune Lua include: treatment related skin toxicity, allergic reaction to the plaster or to the gel, electrode overheating leading to pain and/or local skin burns, infections at sites of electrode contact with the skin, local warmth and tingling sensation beneath the electrodes, muscle twitching, medical device site reaction and skin breakdown/skin ulcer.

If the patient has an underlying serious skin condition on the treated area, evaluate whether this may prevent or temporarily interfere with Optune Lua treatment.

Do not prescribe Optune Lua for patients that are pregnant, you think might be pregnant or are trying to get pregnant, as the safety and effectiveness of Optune Lua in these populations have not been established.

Please visit www.optunelua.com to see Optune Lua Instructions For Use (IFU) for complete information regarding the devices indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. NovoCure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer and gastric cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocures current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocures performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Nachrichten zu NovoCure Limited

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NovoCure News
RSS Feed
NovoCure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NovoCure Limited

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
23.02.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
02.12.2015NovoCure HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.04.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
23.02.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
02.12.2015NovoCure HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NovoCure Limited nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NovoCure News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere NovoCure News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisenmarkt: Lethargie oder Unsicherheit?
Vontobel: Tesla - ein Versprechen an die Zukunft der Automobilindustrie
Nasdaq 100  Bullen haben geliefert
Auf der Jagd nach dem Impfstoff
Nie war ETF-Investieren einfacher
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Geldschwemme und die Börse
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NovoCure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NovoCure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bei diesen Policen sollten Sie nicht knausern
Sommerangebote - Amazon lockt mit bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt
Der eigene Schreibtisch ist Geschichte
Das ist die Formel gegen Altersarmut
Neue Renditechancen für das ungeliebte Kind der Investoren

News von

Neues Limit: So viel Geld können Kunden vom Konto jetzt sofort überweisen
Steuern: Immer mehr Rentner müssen ihre Bezüge versteuern - Was sie dazu wissen sollten
Bayer-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Teil von Glyphosat-Vergleich womöglich auf der Kippe
Nikola-Aktie fällt stark: Chef vermutet Angriffe von Tesla-Fans
Ballard Power-Aktie steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 17 Jahren: Der Grund

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächer -- Commerzbank vor wichtigen Weichenstellungen -- Daimler will Sparkurs in Corona-Krise verschärfen -- Deutsche Post, Delivery Hero, VW, TRATON im Fokus

Gilead Sciences: Günstiges Remdesivir für Corona-Patienten in Indien. Salzgitter-Chef zeigt thyssenkrupp die kalte Schulter. US-Notenbank signalisiert Bereitschaft für weitere Krisenmaßnahmen. FMC legt Hauptversammlung auf den 27. August. Microsoft und Zoom wollen keine Nutzerdaten mehr an Hongkongs Behörden weitergeben. AstraZeneca-Mittel erhält EU-Zulassung bei Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs. Ghosn hat mutmaßlichen Fluchthelfern fast 900.000 Dollar gezahlt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:39 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- Commerzbank vor wichtigen Weichenstellungen -- Daimler will Sparkurs in Corona-Krise verschärfen -- Deutsche Post, Delivery Hero, VW, TRATON im Fokus
Standardwerte
13:26 Uhr
AUDI büßt fast ein Viertel an Absatz ein
Ausland
13:27 Uhr
EU-Gericht kassiert Millionenstrafe der EZB für Credit Agricole
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Amazon906866
NikolaA2P4A9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11