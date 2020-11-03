  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
✩ ✩ ✩ NEU: 7 % Fixzins mit Bayern Plus Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Allianz 📈 BMW 📈 Infineon - 2 Jahre - Plus Barriere bei 60 % ✩ ✩ ✩-w-
03.11.2020 02:52

Novocure Prices $500 Million 0% Convertible Senior Notes Private Placement

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR), a global oncology company striving to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, today announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "notes) through a private placement (the "offering) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). NovoCure also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Novocure. The notes will not bear regular interest and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. Special interest, if any, payable in accordance with the terms of the notes will be payable in cash semiannually in arrears on May 1 and November 1, beginning on May 1, 2021. The notes will mature on November 1, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.

Novocure estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $485.5 million (or approximately $558.4 million if the initial purchasers exercise in full their option to purchase additional notes), after deducting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. Novocure intends to use the net proceeds to further advance its clinical and product development programs and to invest in associated pre-commercial and commercial activities, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The notes will be convertible into cash, Novocures ordinary shares, or a combination of cash and Novocures ordinary shares at Novocures election. The initial conversion rate is 5.9439 shares of Novocures ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $168.24 per share of Novocures ordinary shares. The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 50% over the $112.16 closing price of Novocures ordinary shares on November 2, 2020.

Prior to November 6, 2023, Novocure may redeem the notes, in whole but not in part, only in the event of certain changes in tax law. On or after November 6, 2023, Novocure may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at Novocures option, if the last reported sale price of Novocures ordinary shares has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Novocure provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding August 1, 2025, the notes are convertible at the option of the holders only upon the satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. On or after August 1, 2025 until the close of the business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date, holders may convert all or any portion of their notes at the conversion rate at any time irrespective of the foregoing conditions.

If Novocure undergoes a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the notes), holders may require Novocure to repurchase for cash all or any portion of their notes at a fundamental change repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date. In addition, following certain corporate events that occur prior to the maturity date or if Novocure delivers a notice of redemption, Novocure will, in certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for a holder who elects to convert its notes in connection with such a corporate event or notice of redemption, as the case may be.

Neither the notes nor Novocures ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of the notes, if any, have been or will be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Neither the notes nor Novocures ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of the notes, if any, may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Novocure
Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocures commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer and glioblastoma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel.

Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocures current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding whether the company will issue the notes, anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocures performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 30, 2020, as amended to date, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Nachrichten zu NovoCure Limited

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
30.10.20
NovoCure stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
27.10.20
Ausblick: NovoCure präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
13.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: NovoCure zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.09.20
So schätzen die Analysten die NovoCure-Aktie im September 2020 ein (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
NovoCure informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
15.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: NovoCure legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
So stuften die Analysten die NovoCure-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
01.05.20
NovoCure: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NovoCure News
RSS Feed
NovoCure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NovoCure Limited

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
23.02.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
02.12.2015NovoCure HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.04.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
23.02.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
02.12.2015NovoCure HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NovoCure Limited nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NovoCure News

13.10.20Erste Schätzungen: NovoCure zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
27.10.20Ausblick: NovoCure präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
07.10.20Jabil. Harley-Davidson. TMO. LHCG and NovoCure as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
30.10.20NovoCure stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
12.10.20Kroger. Hyatt Hotels. ResMed. LHC Group and NovoCure highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
02.10.20Is NovoCure (NVCR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
30.10.20NovoCure (NVCR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere NovoCure News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Corona-Crash Teil 2 und US-Wahl: Jetzt schon kaufen?
Intel und AMD: Zwei Chip-Giganten aus den USA im Chart-Check
Corona-Krise setzt Mastercard zu
Vontobel: Corona-Gewinner "Big Four": Amazon, Apple, Facebook und Alphabet - mit Discount-Zertifikaten bekommt man sie günstiger
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Corona könnte defensive Aktien wieder stärken.
Die Top-Trades der letzten Woche
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Das beste Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge - wie Sie richtig Vermögen fürs Alter aufbauen
Der Geldschrumpftag
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur NovoCure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NovoCure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Jetzt kann Amazons Alexa sogar flüstern
So vermeiden Sie Gedrängel
Es gibt einige, die sagen, da geht es nur um Bestechung und alles Mögliche
VW, SAP oder Telekom? Mit diesen Aktien werden Sie zum Gewinner in der Krise

News von

Biontech-Finanzchef Pötting über den Corona-Impfstoffkandidaten: "Wir sind hohe Risiken eingegangen"
DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Welle und US-Wahlen werden für Börsen zur Zitterpartie
Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Konjunkturdaten helfen
Newsticker Corona: Großbritannien verzeichnet fast 19.000 Neuinfektionen
Wer reich werden will, sollte beim Anlegen diese acht Fehler vermeiden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Siemens Healthineers mit Gewinnrückgang -- Hypoport bestätigt Ausblick -- JENOPTIK, Volvo, Daimler, CureVac, Sanofi, Kiadis im Fokus

Linde produziert in Kalifornien grünen Wasserstoff. Ex-Wirecard-Vorstandsmitglied kommt frei. 2021 soll über Integration von VW Sachsen in die Volkswagen AG verhandelt werden. FUCHS kauft US-Hersteller von Silikonschmierstoffen. ams erhöht Barabfindung für OSRAM-Aktionäre. SNP-Konzernchef Schneider-Neureither verstorben. Commerzbank schließt Übernahme der Online-Tochter comdirect ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Wahl 2020 Trump vs. Biden - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.11.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Siemens Healthineers mit Gewinnrückgang -- Hypoport bestätigt Ausblick -- JENOPTIK, Volvo, Daimler, CureVac, Sanofi, Kiadis im Fokus
Ausland
03:26 Uhr
Über diese Updates können sich Tesla-Fans 2021 freuen
Ausland
03:27 Uhr
Peloton hat mit Lieferschwierigkeiten zu kämpfen - Goldman Sachs befürchtet enttäuschendes Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
CureVacA2P71U
BayerBAY001
NIOA2N4PB
XiaomiA2JNY1
Daimler AG710000
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212