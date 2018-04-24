NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the retirement of Dr. Eilon
Kirson, Novocures Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and
Development, effective May 1, 2019. Dr. Kirson will step away from the
healthcare industry and frequent international travel to spend more time
with his family.
"While this was a difficult decision, it is the right one for my
family, stated Dr. Kirson. "I intend to remain available to management
and look forward to supporting the company as a Senior Advisor.
Novocures culture is strong, and I know I am leaving behind a
professional and capable team who share my dream to extend survival in
some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.
"Eilon has been a core member of Novocures leadership team since the
earliest days, and we are deeply grateful for his professional
leadership and personal friendship, said Mr. Bill Doyle, Novocures
Executive Chairman, and Mr. Asaf Danziger, Novocures Chief Executive
Officer. "We wish Eilon the very best for the future.
Dr. Kirson has committed to ensure a seamless transition of his
responsibilities. The leadership transition presents an opportunity for
Novocure to separate responsibility for medical and scientific affairs,
ensuring appropriate focus as the clinical platform continues to expand.
Effective immediately, Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocures Vice President of
Clinical Development, will assume responsibilities for preclinical and
clinical development and regulatory affairs. Effective April 1, 2019,
Dr. Ely Benaim will join Novocure as Chief Medical Officer and will
assume responsibilities for clinical operations, medical affairs and
medical safety.
About Novocure
Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some
of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing
its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is
a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies
to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized
product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with
glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials
investigating Tumor Treating Fields in mesothelioma, brain metastases,
non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver
cancer.
Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the
company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For
additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com
or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.
