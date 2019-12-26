finanzen.net
Novocure to Participate in the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) will participate in the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020, in San Francisco. William Doyle, Novocures Executive Chairman, will speak on behalf of the company and address questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 10 a.m. PST in the Elizabethan A/B conference room.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and all presentation materials can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocures website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations/, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the event. NovoCure has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations web page, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

18.04.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
23.02.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
02.12.2015NovoCure HoldDeutsche Bank AG
Mehr zur NovoCure-Aktie

