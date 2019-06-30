Novocure to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

finanzen.net
06.08.2019
Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Pritesh Shah, Novocures Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 14, 2019, in New York City. Mr. Shahs presentation will begin at 8:35 a.m. EDT. Mr. Shah will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Additionally, Wilco Groenhuysen, Novocures Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on September 4, 2019, in Boston. Mr. Groenhuysens presentation will begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT. Mr. Groenhuysen will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Lastly, Mike Ambrogi, Novocures Chief Operating Officer, will participate in Bairds 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on September 5, 2019, in New York City. Mr. Ambrogis presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. EDT. Mr. Ambrogi will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocures website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the events.

Novocures corporate presentation is updated periodically, and the current presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocures website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. NovoCure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocures current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocures performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 25, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

