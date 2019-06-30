Novus Therapeutics Announces Exercise of Warrants for $4.7 Million Gross Proceeds

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT), today announced the agreement by several accredited investors to exercise certain warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,605,816 shares of common stock having an exercise price of $4.00 issued by the company on May 2, 2019, at a reduced exercise price of $0.84 per share.

The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-232011) which became effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 17, 2019. The gross proceeds to the company from the exercise of the warrants are expected to be approximately $4.7 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants for cash, the exercising holders will receive new unregistered warrants to purchase shares of common stock in a private placement pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act). The warrants will be exercisable into an aggregate of up to 5,605,816 shares of common stock, at an exercise price of $0.72 per share and have a term of exercise equal to five and one-half years.

Novus intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the ongoing phase 2a clinical trial in acute otitis media, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The new warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and, along with the shares of common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the 1933 Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. The company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the new warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (Novus) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT). The Company has two platform technologies, each with the potential to be developed for multiple indications. Novus lead program (OP0201) is a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product candidate being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM), which is middle ear inflammation and effusion with or without infection. Globally, OM affects more than 700 million adults and children every year, with over half of the cases occurring in children under five years of age. OM is one of the most common disorders seen in pediatric practice, and in the U.S. is a leading cause of health care visits and the most frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics or undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP01xx), which may be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities. For more information, please visit novustherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involves substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements about the companys future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about its strategy, future operations, development of its product candidates, and other statements containing the words "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "expects, "estimates, "intends, "predicts, "projects, "targets, "looks forward, "could, "may, and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, although not all forward-looking statements include such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: risks related to market conditions, the completion of the common stock and warrant financing, including the satisfaction of the closing conditions, and the use of anticipated proceeds; expectations regarding the timing for the commencement and completion of product development or clinical trials, including the ongoing OP0201 clinical trial; expectations regarding the success of clinical trials; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of the companys products; the companys commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; the companys intellectual property position and strategy; the companys ability to identify additional products or product candidates with significant commercial potential; the companys estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; developments relating to the companys competitors and industry; and the impact of government laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the ability to develop commercially viable product formulations; the sufficiency of the companys cash resources; the ability to obtain necessary regulatory and ethics approvals to commence additional clinical trials; whether data from early clinical trials will be indicative of the data that will be obtained from future clinical trials; whether the results of clinical trials will warrant submission for regulatory approval of any investigational product; whether any such submission will receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and, if we are able to obtain such approval for an investigational product, whether it will be successfully distributed and marketed. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause the companys actual results to differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained herein, are discussed in our quarterly 10-Q, annual 10-K, and other filings with the SEC, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

