Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier-w-
07.09.2018 15:25
Bewerten
(0)

Novus Therapeutics to Postpone Offering of Common Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat ("ENT), today announced that it has elected to postpone the previously announced public offering of its common stock due to market conditions, including valuation sensitivity at the current share price.

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $19.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Novus believes that its current cash will be sufficient to achieve several key milestones in 2019, including completion of its planned phase 1 clinical trials with OP-02 in healthy adults, children with otitis media with effusion ("OME), and adults with acute otitis media ("AOM).

About OP-02

OP-02 is being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for otitis media ("OM), which is often caused by Eustachian tube dysfunction ("ETD). OP-02 is a drug-device combination product comprised of a proprietary formulation surfactant (dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine or "DPPC) and a spreading agent (cholesteryl palmitate or "CP) suspended in propellant. The product is administered intranasally via a pressurized metered- dose inhaler ("pMDI) and is intended to be used to restore the normal physiologic activity of the Eustachian tube ("ET), which is the small tube that connects the middle ear to the back of the nasopharynx. Together DPPC and CP are designed to effectively absorb to the air-liquid interface of the mucosa and reduce the interfacial surface tension of the ET, which reduces passive pressure required for the ET to open. In other words, OP-02 is intended to promote de-sticking of the ET so that ventilation and drainage of the middle ear may occur.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Novus) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat ("ENT). Novus has two technologies, each that has the potential to be developed for multiple ENT indications. Novus lead product candidate (OP-02) is a surfactant-based, combination drug product being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media ("OM or middle ear inflammation with or without infection). Globally, OM affects more than 700 million adults and children every year, with over half of cases occurring in children under five years of age. OM is one of the most common disorders seen in pediatric practice, and in the United States is a leading cause of health care visits and the most frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics or undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01), which may be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the companys future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about its strategy, future operations, development of its product candidates, the review of strategic alternatives and the outcome of such review and other statements containing the words "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "expects, "may, and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the timing for the commencement and completion of our clinical trials, manufacture drug product and our ability to accelerate the development of our drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the sufficiency of the companys cash resources and any capital raising plans or activities; the ability to timely develop and manufacture clinical batches of our study drugs; the ability to obtain necessary approvals to commence additional clinical trials; whether data from early clinical trials will be indicative of the data that will be obtained from future clinical trials; whether the results of clinical trials will warrant submission for regulatory approval of any investigational product, any such submission will receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and, if we are able to obtain such approval for an investigational product, it will be successfully distributed and marketed. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see Novuss annual 10-K, quarterly 10-Q, and additional filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov/.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Novus Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.06.18
Shares of Novus Therapeutics jump with FDA guidance for ear infection product (Proactiveinvestors)
02.04.18
BRIEF-Novus Therapeutics Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.30 (Reuters Business)
02.04.18
BRIEF-Novus Therapeutics Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.30 (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novus Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Novus Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novus Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Novus Therapeutics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Novus Therapeutics News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones setzt Erholung fort.
Höhere Risikoaversion im Vorfeld neuer US-Importzölle
HSBC: Wirecard rein, Commerzbank raus  mehr Tech in den DAX-Indizes
DZ BANK  Vonovia: Ergebnisprognose für 2018 erneut erhöht
UBS: Gold  Trendwende möglich
Vontobel: US-Technologiekonzerne sind wertvollste Unternehmen der Welt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Deutsche Post  Charttechniker schauen jetzt genau hin
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 11.900 Punkte!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Novus Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Novus Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Geheimnis hinter dem Klub der Billionäre
Dieser Bayer will das Bargeld abschaffen
Vor dem großen Knall
Ökonomen prophezeien das Comeback der Dauer-Inflation
Privatversichert? Das muss nicht den Ruin bedeuten

News von

Dax-Chartanalyse: Frisches Abwärtspotenzial
Fünf deutsche Aktien, die auch bei einem Handelskrieg steigen können
Wütet Herbststurm "Quattro Infernale" an den Aktienmärkten?
Bayer-Aktie nach Zahlen unter Druck: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Dax setzt Talfahrt den siebten Handelstag in Folge fort - Bayer-Aktie unter Druck

News von

Ein Schritt von China könnte den weltweiten Ölmarkt völlig verändern
"Der Tesla-Vorsprung schmilzt": Autoexperte Dudenhöffer lobt neuen Elektro-SUV von Mercedes
Ökonomen schlagen Alarm: Eine neue Technologie könnte das Finanzsystem in Gefahr bringen
Menschen zwischen 20 und 50 erklären, wie viel sie gespart haben - und wie sie so weit gekommen sind
Paradox: Warum die westlichen Sanktionen Russlands wichtigster Branche helfen

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- Dow eröffnet in Rot -- HNA und Deutsche Bank kommentieren Gerüchte um Ausstieg nicht -- Wirecard mausert sich zum Star der deutschen Finanzbranche -- Broadcom, Rocket Internet im Fokus

Bayer-Aktie verliert klar: Schwacher Ausblick sitzt Anlegern noch in den Knochen. Katar will 10 Milliarden Euro in Deutschland investieren. VW wusste anscheinend von drohenden Milliardenstrafen im Abgasskandal. DZ sieht überdurchschnittliche Aktienentwicklung in Südkorea. Teslas Buchhaltungschef tritt nach nur einem Monat zurück - Aktie bricht vorbörslich ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 36: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit wie vielen Jahren beschäftigen Sie sich mit strukturierten Wertpapieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:33 Uhr
DAX leichter -- Dow eröffnet in Rot -- HNA und Deutsche Bank kommentieren Gerüchte um Ausstieg nicht -- Wirecard mausert sich zum Star der deutschen Finanzbranche -- Broadcom, Rocket Internet im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:02 Uhr
Gold: Leicht ausgebremst wegen starker US-Arbeitsmarktdaten
Aktie im Fokus
15:34 Uhr
Teslas Buchhaltungschef tritt nach nur einem Monat zurück - Aktie bricht ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Netflix Inc.552484
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480