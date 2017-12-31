Novus Therapeutics to Postpone Offering of Common Stock

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat ("ENT), today announced that it has elected to postpone the previously announced public offering of its common stock due to market conditions, including valuation sensitivity at the current share price.

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $19.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Novus believes that its current cash will be sufficient to achieve several key milestones in 2019, including completion of its planned phase 1 clinical trials with OP-02 in healthy adults, children with otitis media with effusion ("OME), and adults with acute otitis media ("AOM).

About OP-02

OP-02 is being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for otitis media ("OM), which is often caused by Eustachian tube dysfunction ("ETD). OP-02 is a drug-device combination product comprised of a proprietary formulation surfactant (dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine or "DPPC) and a spreading agent (cholesteryl palmitate or "CP) suspended in propellant. The product is administered intranasally via a pressurized metered- dose inhaler ("pMDI) and is intended to be used to restore the normal physiologic activity of the Eustachian tube ("ET), which is the small tube that connects the middle ear to the back of the nasopharynx. Together DPPC and CP are designed to effectively absorb to the air-liquid interface of the mucosa and reduce the interfacial surface tension of the ET, which reduces passive pressure required for the ET to open. In other words, OP-02 is intended to promote de-sticking of the ET so that ventilation and drainage of the middle ear may occur.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Novus) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat ("ENT). Novus has two technologies, each that has the potential to be developed for multiple ENT indications. Novus lead product candidate (OP-02) is a surfactant-based, combination drug product being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media ("OM or middle ear inflammation with or without infection). Globally, OM affects more than 700 million adults and children every year, with over half of cases occurring in children under five years of age. OM is one of the most common disorders seen in pediatric practice, and in the United States is a leading cause of health care visits and the most frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics or undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01), which may be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities.

