15.09.2020 22:56

Novus Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Global Investment Conferences

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Novus) (NASDAQ: NVUS), a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for organ or cell-based transplant, autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview to virtual audiences this week at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference and at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Conferences Details

Event:

 

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual)

Date:

 

Wednesday, September 16th

Time:

 

3:30 p.m. ET

 

 

 

Event:

 

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Date:

 

Thursday, September 17th

Time:

 

12:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of both presentations can be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations tab of the investor section of the Novus website at http://ir.novustherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following the conference.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Novus is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the companys website at www.novustherapeutics.com. Follow Novus Therapeutics on social media: @Novus_Thera and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involves substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements about the companys future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about its strategy, future operations, development of its product candidates, and other statements containing the words "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "expects, "estimates, "intends, "predicts, "projects, "targets, "looks forward, "could, "may, and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, although not all forward-looking statements include such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: risks related to market conditions; expectations regarding the timing for the commencement of future clinical trials; expectations regarding the success of clinical trials; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of the companys products; the companys estimates regarding expenses and cash runway; and the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause the companys actual results to differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained herein, are discussed in our quarterly 10-Q, annual 10-K, and other filings with the SEC, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

