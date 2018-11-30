NOW Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the first quarter ended
March 31, 2019.
Earnings Conference Call
May 2, 2019
8:00 a.m. CST
First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
-
Revenue was $785 million for the first quarter of 2019, up three
percent year over year.
-
Net income was $18 million for the first quarter of 2019, versus $2
million a year ago. Non-GAAP net income excluding other costs was $13
million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to $1 million a year
ago.
-
Diluted earnings per share was $0.16 for the first quarter of 2019
compared to $0.02 a year ago. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
excluding other costs was $0.12 for the first quarter of 2019 compared
to $0.01 a year ago.
-
Non-GAAP EBITDA excluding other costs for the first quarter of 2019
was $31 million compared to $16 million a year ago.
Refer to Supplemental Information in this release for GAAP to non-GAAP
reconciliations.
Robert Workman, President and CEO of NOW Inc., commented, "We are
excited that the organization was able to generate year over year and
sequential revenue growth, especially considering the slowdown in
completions in North America at the end of 2018 and persistent takeaway
issues in both the Permian Basin and Canada. Top line improvements with
midstream customers and increased activity with offshore operators and
drilling contractors aided in producing these results.
"While land rig activity in North America has declined recently, the
shift of budgets to completions, in addition to order bookings for
midstream projects and pipeline pumps to be delivered later in the year,
may offset some of the headwinds expected in North America.
Prior to the earnings conference call a presentation titled "NOW Inc.,
First Quarter 2019 Key Takeaways will be available on the Companys
Investor Relations website.
About NOW Inc.
NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial
markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc.
operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands.
Through its network of approximately 260 locations and 4,500 employees
worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and
solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and
industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to
exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies,
refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering
and construction companies.
Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in
nature are intended to be "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may
involve risks and uncertainties.
These statements may differ
materially from actual future events or results.
Readers are
referred to documents filed by NOW Inc. with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, which identify significant risk factors which could
cause actual results to differ from those contained in the
forward-looking statements.
|
|
NOW INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In millions, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
87
|
|
$
|
116
|
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,252
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
106
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
314
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
144
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,896
|
|
$
|
1,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
339
|
|
$
|
329
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
441
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
132
|
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
581
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20 million shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Common stock - par value $0.01; 330 million shares authorized;
108,708,922 and
|
|
|
|
|
108,426,962 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
2,037
|
|
|
2,034
|
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(660
|
)
|
|
(678
|
)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(133
|
)
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
|
1,214
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,896
|
|
$
|
1,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company adopted ASC 842, Leases, effective January 1, 2019
resulting in the addition of $70 million in assets and liabilities
on the Companys first quarter 2019 consolidated balance sheet.
|
|
|
|
NOW INC.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
785
|
|
|
$
|
764
|
|
|
$
|
764
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
Warehousing, selling and administrative
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
18
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
$
|
562
|
|
$
|
579
|
|
Canada
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
88
|
|
International
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
97
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
785
|
|
$
|
764
|
|
$
|
764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (GAAP) TO NON-GAAP
RECONCILIATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS
RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (1)
|
|
$
|
18
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
Interest, net
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Other costs (2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
EBITDA excluding other costs
|
|
$
|
31
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
$
|
31
|
|
EBITDA % excluding other costs (3)
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS
RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (1)
|
|
$
|
18
|
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
Other costs, net of tax (4) (5)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Net income excluding other costs (5)
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Other costs, net of tax (4)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Diluted earnings per share excluding other costs (5)
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
(1)
|
|
In an effort to provide investors with additional information
regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose various
non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases
and other public disclosures. The non-GAAP financial measures
include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs, (ii) net income
excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings per share excluding
other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of
certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in
accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP
financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is
included in the schedules herein.
|
(2)
|
|
Other costs includes severance expenses which is included in
operating profit.
|
(3)
|
|
EBITDA % excluding other costs is defined as EBITDA excluding other
costs divided by Revenue.
|
(4)
|
|
Other costs, net of tax, for the three months ended March 31, 2019
and 2018, respectively, included a benefit of $5 million and $1
million, after tax, respectively, from changes in the valuation
allowance recorded against the Companys deferred tax assets.
|
(5)
|
|
Totals may not foot due to rounding.
