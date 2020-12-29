  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Vertrauen Sie beim Schutz Ihrer Familie auf die Erfahrung des Marktführers - Bis 31.12. mit bis zu 75 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein +++-w-
29.12.2020 20:00

NOXXON Announces Initiation of NOX-A12 Manufacturing for Future Clinical Studies

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the initiation of manufacturing of NOX-A12, the companys lead drug candidate, in preparation for upcoming clinical studies.

As previously communicated, NOXXONs clinical development strategy for NOX-A12 will focus on two indications: brain and pancreatic cancer. The company will evaluate different combination approaches enabling multiple avenues to successfully develop NOX-A12 and to advance the companys pipeline in underserved indications.

NOXXON is preparing to initiate a two-arm clinical trial in H2 2021 for pancreatic cancer. The study will test two different standard of care chemotherapy combinations with NOX-A12 plus anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in second-line patients. This strategic approach will enable NOXXON to choose the optimal combination therapy to move forward into a randomized, controlled pivotal study.

In its clinical development strategy for brain cancer, the company plans to expand the ongoing Phase 1/2 dose escalation study of NOX-A12 combined with radiotherapy. The expansion of the dose cohort chosen for the anticipated pivotal trial would provide additional safety and efficacy data in a larger group of patients for discussions with regulatory agencies. The initiation of the expansion study is planned for 2021.

In order to secure manufacturing commitments that will allow continued advancement of these programs, the company drew down tranches dedicated to drug manufacturing for a total amount of 2.5 million from the Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC (ASO) convertible bond vehicle and issued to ASO 2,546 convertible bonds (including 46 convertible bonds issued in relation to the transaction fee) with a nominal value of 1,000 each on December 29, 2020. The amended and improved conditions of this financing vehicle were disclosed on October 14, 2020.

"As our clinical studies advance and the results give us further insight into the potential of NOX-A12, we have made the decision to invest in the supply of NOX-A12 to meet upcoming milestones. The source of funding that we put in place with ASO in April 2020 allows us to specifically draw funds for manufacturing commitments in order to ensure our clinical development strategy moves forward in a timely manner, commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

NOXXONs cash position was significantly strengthened throughout the course of 2020. This improved financial runway supports our discussions with industrial partners and allows us to fully develop our strategic plans, including an initial market approval for NOX-A12 in 2025. Our goal is to maximize the therapeutic potential of targeting the tumor microenvironment, particularly by inhibiting chemokines, an area in which NOXXON is striving to become a global leader. By securing NOX-A12s manufacturing and, through it, the successful continuation of NOXXONs clinical trials, we intend to enhance the positioning of our unique pipeline for both investors and industrial partners. We plan to maintain a cash position that will allow the continued advancement of our products and secure our position in partnering discussions, added Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

About NOXXON

NOXXONs oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXONs approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The companys second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Nachrichten zu NOXXON Pharma N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NOXXON Pharma News
RSS Feed
NOXXON Pharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NOXXON Pharma N.V.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NOXXON Pharma N.V. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NOXXON Pharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere NOXXON Pharma News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar am 07. Januar 2021
Bayer: Ist die Aktie unterbewertet?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Freundlicher Start
Fraport-Aktie schöpft Hoffnung
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Infineon, Volkswagen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Auch dank Corona: Nachhaltiges Investieren wird 2021 zur heißen Börsenstory
Robo Advisor im Performancevergleich
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Das hat Sie 2020 am meisten interessiert
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur NOXXON Pharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

NOXXON Pharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Digitale Revolution im Zahlungsverkehr
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los
Diese Aktie stellt sogar Netflix in den Schatten
Malediven, Miami, Kreuzfahrt  so buchen Sie schon jetzt den Urlaub 2021
Bis zu 2553 Euro mehr  mit diesem Steuer-Plus können Sie rechnen

News von

Für Silber scheint die Sonne: Industrienachfrage dürfte den Preis des Edelmetalls treiben
Die nachhaltigsten Dividendenzahler aus DAX, MDAX und Euro STOXX 50 - vier Neuzugänge
Aktien, ETFs, Fonds, Zertifikate - Exklusiv die Top-Favoriten der Redaktion fürs neue Jahr
Silvestertrades: Acht Aktien, die in der ersten Januar-Woche Profit machen könnten
Börse on air: Jochen Stanzl über die Rekorde bei DAX und Bitcoin

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street im Minus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- EU kauft weitere Corona-Impfstoffdosen von Pfizer/BioNTech -- SAP macht Ernst mit Qualtrics-Börsengang -- VW, TUI, Lufthansa im Fokus

Deutsche Bank gewinnt im Streit um Entlastung von Chef und AR-Chef. Zulassung von AstraZeneca-Impfstoff im Januar laut EMA unwahrscheinlich. Verhandlung über Investitionspakt mit China wohl abgeschlossen. Unglücksflieger Boeing 737 hebt erstmals in den USA wieder ab. Linde-Chairman Reitzle sieht Integrationsphase weitgehend als abgeschlossen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen Corona sind gestartet. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen