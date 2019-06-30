finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
29.09.2019 12:00
Bewerten
(0)

NOXXON Presents Latest Clinical Data From Phase 1/2 NOX-A12 / Keytruda® Combination Trial at the ESMO Congress

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the latest clinical results from the Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in patients with microsatellite-stable, metastatic pancreatic and colorectal cancer in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The combination of NOX-A12 and pembrolizumab induced an immune response, stable disease in 25% of patients and prolonged time on treatment vs. prior therapy for 35% of patients. Continued follow-up of patients has now yielded near-final overall survival statistics of 42% at 6 months and 22% at 12 months. A third patient in the enrolled population of twenty passed the one-year survival mark and continues to be followed. The study confirmed that NOX-A12 is safe and well-tolerated in advanced cancer patients both as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab and further supports the role of CXCL12 in the resistance to immunotherapy.

"Both metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancers are indications with very limited therapeutic options. These indications have thus far remained largely unaffected by the advent of immune checkpoint inhibitors. The finding that three heavily pre-treated patients survived for more than one year shows the potential of NOX-A12 to target the tumor microenvironment in a clinically meaningful way and to enable the intended mode of action of pembrolizumab. Larger scale randomized trials with less-advanced patient populations are warranted, an opportunity we intend to pursue with a partner, said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

"The encouraging survival data in this study suggests that the combination of NOX-A12 with pembrolizumab can impact the biology of the tumor in a clinically relevant manner. This is not what you would expect to see in patients at such an advanced stage of disease who had failed multiple prior lines of therapy, commented Dr. Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, CMO of NOXXON.

The poster entitled, "Phase 1/2 study with CXCL12 inhibitor NOX-A12 and pembrolizumab in patients with microsatellite-stable, metastatic colorectal or pancreatic cancer" was presented by Dr. Niels Halama, lead investigator of the trial, and the NOXXON team, on Sunday, September 29, from 12.00 - 01.00 p.m. CEST and is available on the NOXXON website.

Aram Mangasarian and Dr. Jarl Ulf Jungnelius will host a webcast poster presentation on September 30, 2019, at 09.00 a.m. CEST, to discuss significance of the latest data.

To participate: register for webcast.

About NOXXON

NOXXONs oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXONs approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in December 2018 and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The companys second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag
https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Nachrichten zu NOXXON Pharma N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NOXXON Pharma News
RSS Feed
NOXXON Pharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NOXXON Pharma N.V.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NOXXON Pharma N.V. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NOXXON Pharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere NOXXON Pharma News
Werbung

Inside

DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen per WhatsApp!
Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt!
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Im Bann der Volumenspitze!
DZ BANK - Megatrends: Künstliche Intelligenz, E-Cash & Co. - wo Sie jetzt investieren sollten
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 28. September bis 4. Oktober 2019
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Hin und Her
EUR/USD  Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NOXXON Pharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

NOXXON Pharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Eine Bitcoin Mega-Order beunruhigt den Markt
Das steckt hinter dem rätselhaften Milliarden-Deal mit Bitcoins
Wohnpreise im Umland steigen schneller als in Metropolen
Die Hotels haben keinen Cent gesehen für die Gäste der letzten Monate
Deutschland stellt die falschen Autos her

News von

10 Fragen zu Gold: Diese Fakten sollten Anleger wissen
Setzt die Wirecard-Aktie dank Aktienrückkäufen nun zur Verdoppelung an?
Noch zwei Banken bieten für das Tagesgeld 1,0 Prozent. Aber nicht mehr lange.
Alibaba-Aktie bricht ein: Was dahinter steckt - wie weit die Kurse noch fallen können
Kames Capital: Könnte es TUI ähnlich ergehen wie Thomas Cook?

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Tag schwächer -- Commerzbank senkt Ertragsprognose 2019 -- Wells Fargo hat neuen CEO -- Micron, Rheinmetall, Aareal Bank, RWE, Vestas im Fokus

Ölpreise geben nach - Hoffnung auf Entspannung am Persischen Golf. Zwist zwischen Ruhani und Trump über Aufhebung von Sanktionen. BASF: Keine Verbesserung im Sommer. Tesla-Aktie im Aufwind: Musk strebt Auslieferungsrekord an. N26 will frühestens in drei bis fünf Jahren an die Börse. Exxon verkauft Geschäft in Norwegen für 4,5 Milliarden US-Dollar an Eni-Tochter. ADO Properties tütet Immobilienverkauf in Berlin ein - Gewinnsteigerung erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 39 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 39 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 39 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
27.09.19
DAX geht höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Tag schwächer -- Commerzbank senkt Ertragsprognose 2019 -- Wells Fargo hat neuen CEO -- Micron, Rheinmetall, Aareal Bank, RWE, Vestas im Fokus
Immobilien
12:33 Uhr
Wenn der Chef zum Vermieter wird: Mitarbeiterwohnungen im Aufwind
Private Finanzen
12:09 Uhr
Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Oktober 2019
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
BMW AG519000
TeamViewerA2YN90
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
adidasA1EWWW