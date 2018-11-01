NTT DATA to Host 9th International Innovation Contest for Technology Startups

NTT
DATA announced today the launch of its 9th Open
Innovation Contest. Since 2014, the company has hosted the
competition to invite startups from around the world to submit ideas for
businesses that overcome specific technology and societal challenges.
Regional contests will be held in 20 cities across 18 countries
worldwide, with each contest winner earning a place at the grand finale
in Tokyo, Japan on March 13-14, 2019. The overall contest winner will
receive in-kind contributions a dedicated team, including consultants
and accelerators from NTT DATA, who will work with the winners for three
months on business development to help make their idea a reality. For
more information on the contest please visit this link.
NTT DATA will host two events in the U.S. where finalists will present
their submissions to a live audience including a panel of judges. These
events will take place in Palo Alto, California, on January 30, 2019 and
in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 1, 2019. The deadline for
applicants to enter the U.S. contest is November 16, 2018 by 5 p.m.
(JST). Finalists will be selected by December. Please visit this link
to enter.
"Through the Open Innovation Contest, we offer contestants access and
exposure to our network and our own R&D leaders at NTT DATA, said Eric
Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. "We are serious about
supporting startups in their innovation efforts.
NTT DATA welcomes proposal submissions for a collaborative business from
any startup in the following fields:
-
Healthcare & Life Sciences
-
Drug trial patient recruitment and retention
-
Serialization of drug supply chain to reduce cost and avoid
counterfeits
-
Financial Services, Insurance and Payments
-
Open banking to control personal information when creating new
accounts
-
Connecting blockchain solutions to payment solutions
-
Automotive & Internet of Things
-
Aftermarket automotive ownership tracker
-
Enhancing IoT security
-
Manufacturing IoT to support health of the manufacturing process
-
Robotic Process Automation & Back Office
-
Automating Docker security updates
-
Storefront & Digital Marketing
-
Data Distribution
-
Smart transportation solution to manage vehicle and connected city
data
-
Disruptive Social Innovation
-
Supporting global trade with a digital chain of custody
-
Intelligent legal case assistants for courts
Past winners have experienced significant success through collaboration
with NTT DATA. Grand Champion 5.0, Social
Coin, worked with NTT DATA to jointly develop social media listening
solutions by leveraging artificial intelligence and is currently selling
this service globally. Additionally, Grand Champion 7.0, Gestoos,
is now implementing their AI proof of concept with an NTT DATA client.
For more information on previous achievements please visit this link.
For more information and how to apply, please visit http://oi.nttdata.com/en/contest
or send an inquiry to OfficeofCTO@nttdata.com
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner
headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries.
Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with
local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from
consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information,
visit www.nttdata.com/.
