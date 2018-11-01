finanzen.net
01.11.2018
NTT DATA to Host 9th International Innovation Contest for Technology Startups

NTT DATA announced today the launch of its 9th Open Innovation Contest. Since 2014, the company has hosted the competition to invite startups from around the world to submit ideas for businesses that overcome specific technology and societal challenges.

Regional contests will be held in 20 cities across 18 countries worldwide, with each contest winner earning a place at the grand finale in Tokyo, Japan on March 13-14, 2019. The overall contest winner will receive in-kind contributions  a dedicated team, including consultants and accelerators from NTT DATA, who will work with the winners for three months on business development to help make their idea a reality. For more information on the contest please visit this link.

NTT DATA will host two events in the U.S. where finalists will present their submissions to a live audience including a panel of judges. These events will take place in Palo Alto, California, on January 30, 2019 and in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 1, 2019. The deadline for applicants to enter the U.S. contest is November 16, 2018 by 5 p.m. (JST). Finalists will be selected by December. Please visit this link to enter.

"Through the Open Innovation Contest, we offer contestants access and exposure to our network and our own R&D leaders at NTT DATA, said Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. "We are serious about supporting startups in their innovation efforts.

NTT DATA welcomes proposal submissions for a collaborative business from any startup in the following fields:

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
    • Drug trial patient recruitment and retention
    • Serialization of drug supply chain to reduce cost and avoid counterfeits
  • Financial Services, Insurance and Payments
    • Open banking to control personal information when creating new accounts
    • Connecting blockchain solutions to payment solutions
  • Automotive & Internet of Things
    • Aftermarket automotive ownership tracker
    • Enhancing IoT security
    • Manufacturing IoT to support health of the manufacturing process
  • Robotic Process Automation & Back Office
    • Automating Docker security updates
  • Storefront & Digital Marketing
  • Data Distribution
    • Smart transportation solution to manage vehicle and connected city data
  • Disruptive Social Innovation
    • Supporting global trade with a digital chain of custody
    • Intelligent legal case assistants for courts

Past winners have experienced significant success through collaboration with NTT DATA. Grand Champion 5.0, Social Coin, worked with NTT DATA to jointly develop social media listening solutions by leveraging artificial intelligence and is currently selling this service globally. Additionally, Grand Champion 7.0, Gestoos, is now implementing their AI proof of concept with an NTT DATA client. For more information on previous achievements please visit this link.

For more information and how to apply, please visit http://oi.nttdata.com/en/contest or send an inquiry to OfficeofCTO@nttdata.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com/.

