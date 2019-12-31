finanzen.net
03.03.2020 04:53

NuStar Energy Announces Proposed $322 Million Tax Exempt Bond Remarketing Transaction

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NuStar Logistics, L.P. (the "Company), a wholly owned operating subsidiary of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) ("NuStar Energy), announced today that it has launched a conversion of the interest rate period and remarketing of approximately $322 million aggregate principal amount of Parish of St. James, State of Louisiana Revenue Bonds (NuStar Logistics, L.P. Project) Series 2008, Series 2010, Series 2010A, Series 2010B and Series 2011 (the "Bonds) previously issued by the Parish of St. James, State of Louisiana. Following the conversion and remarketing, the interest rate period on the Bonds will be a long-term fixed rate to maturity or a period to be specified later by the Company. The Company will continue to be obligated to service the principal and interest payments associated with the Bonds and following the conversion, the Companys obligations will be guaranteed by NuStar Energy and NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. This conversion and remarketing will not increase the Companys indebtedness. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will act as the lead remarketing agent for the reoffering.

Terms of the Bonds and the reoffering thereof will be as described in the reoffering circular relating to the Bonds which will be available on the website of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board via its Electronic Municipal Market Access system at www.msrb.org no later than 7 business days after the pricing of the Bonds.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the size, timing and results of the proposed conversion and remarketing. All forward-looking statements are based on NuStar Energys beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NuStar Energy. These statements reflect NuStar Energys current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energys 2019 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. NuStar Energy undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.02.20
NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
04.02.20
Ausblick: NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
10.08.19
NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
06.08.19
Ausblick: NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
12.05.19
NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
Ausblick: NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.05.19
Ausblick: NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units News
RSS Feed
NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2018NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.12.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
17.10.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units BuyUBS AG
25.04.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2018NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.10.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units BuyUBS AG
25.04.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.09.2016NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units News

04.02.20Ausblick: NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
06.02.20NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Weitere NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units News
Werbung

Inside

Coronavirus belastet Börsen: Sollten Anleger jetzt handeln?
DZ BANK - DAX, US-Börsen, Öl, Euro und Gold: Kaufen oder verkaufen?
Die aktuelle technische Lage am Aktienmarkt: Ausblick und Szenarien für 2020
Deutsche Börse mit Expansionsplänen
Vontobel: Minenunternehmen als Goldpreishebel
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: DOW JONES Erholung möglich
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bayer - Short-Chance!
Alphabet  In zwei Wochen die Arbeit von Monaten vernichtet
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese zwei Prozentpunkte retten Deutschland vor der Corona-Rezession
So flüchten Sie aus der Privaten Krankenversicherung
So schützen Sie Ihre Ersparnisse vor dem Corona-Schock
Jetzt soll der Bund den Städten beim Wohnungsbau helfen
Ein fragwürdiger Deal  drei Gewinner und Tausende Verlierer

News von

DAX im Minus: Virus-Angst hält Börsen im Griff - Hoffen auf Notenbanken
Max Otte: "Wir könnten einen Melt-up-Boom bekommen"
DAX-Chartanalyse: Pause ungleich Ende
TUI-Aktie wegen Corona abgestürzt: Ist das jetzt die Megachance für einen Kauf?
Gold: Welle von Gewinnmitnahmen unter Profis

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Dow letztlich deutlich fester -- Rheinmetall verdient mehr -- Wirecard und Xolo arbeiten zusammen -- Twitter, Deutsche Bank, MorphoSys, thyssenkrupp, Merck im Fokus

British Airways streicht Hunderte Flüge. DEUTZ warnt vor schwachem Jahr 2020. BMW ruft 86 500 Autos wegen Airbag-Problemen zurück. Coronavirus: OECD sieht größte Gefahr für Weltwirtschaft seit Finanzkrise. Harley-Davidson-Chef tritt ab. New Work-Aktie verliert: Berenberg senkt Ziel für New Work.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.03.20
DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Dow letztlich deutlich fester -- Rheinmetall verdient mehr -- Wirecard und Xolo arbeiten zusammen -- Twitter, Deutsche Bank, MorphoSys, thyssenkrupp, Merck im Fokus
Nebenwerte
05:01 Uhr
Ausblick: Ströer SE präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Aktie im Fokus
04:26 Uhr
Bekannter Investor warnt vor Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M