NuStar Energy Announces Second Closing of Private Placement of Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units to EIG

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) (the "Partnership) today announced the closing of the issuance of $190 million of Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership (the "Preferred Units) to investment funds managed by EIG Management Company, LLC and FS/EIG Advisor, LLC, the advisor to FS Energy & Power Fund. The purchasers previously purchased $400 million of Preferred Units at the initial closing on June 29, 2018.

BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup acted as placement agents for this transaction.

About NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE: NSH)

The Partnership is a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio.

NSH is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns the general partner interest, an approximate 11 percent common limited partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in the Partnership.

