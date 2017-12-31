NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on April 26, 2018

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE: NSH)
today announced that they will host a joint conference call on Thursday,
April 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter
2018 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. The
conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787,
reservation passcode 1271207. International callers may access the
conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 1271207.
The companies intend to have a playback available following the
conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free
855/859-2056, reservation passcode 1271207. International callers may
access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode
1271207.
Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via
the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/omwra6td
or by logging on to either NuStar Energy L.P.s website at www.nustarenergy.com
or NuStar GP Holdings, LLCs website at www.nustargpholdings.com.
NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based
in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and
pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has more than 9,400
miles of pipeline and 81 terminal and storage facilities that store and
distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The
partnerships combined system has more than 96 million barrels of
storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States,
Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the
Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar
Energy L.P.s website at www.nustarenergy.com.
NuStar GP Holdings, LLC is a publicly traded limited liability company
that owns the general partner interest, an approximate 11 percent common
limited partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in NuStar
Energy L.P. For more information, visit NuStar GP Holdings, LLCs
website at www.nustargpholdings.com.
