02.08.2021 13:31

NuStar Energy L.P. Announces Sale of Eight Terminal Locations to Sunoco LP

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell its storage terminals in the Northeast and one terminal in Florida to Sunoco LP for $250 million. There are eight terminal locations included in the sale: Andrews AFB in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, MD; Blue Island, IL; Jacksonville, FL; Linden, NJ; Paulsboro, NJ; Piney Point, MD; and Virginia Beach, VA. The sale is expected to close by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"While these terminals are solid assets with great operations and employees, these facilities are no longer synergistic with NuStars core assets, which, in the current competitive climate is critical to their long-term success, said Brad Barron, president and CEO of NuStar. "Sunoco LP has assets in NY Harbor and in the Southeast U.S. that should provide such synergistic opportunities to ensure the continued success of these facilities and employees.

"This divestiture will allow us to deploy the proceeds to further improve our debt metrics, and we continue to expect to self-fund our spending from our internally generated cash flows, in 2021 and beyond, Barron added.

Barclays served as exclusive financial adviser to NuStar on the transaction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations, including the timing of, the expected use of proceeds from and the other anticipated benefits from the sale of the terminal assets in the Northeast and Florida. All forward-looking statements are based on NuStars beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NuStar. These statements reflect NuStars current views with respect to future events and expectations and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energy L.P.s 2020 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, NuStar does not intend, or undertake any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels and specialty liquids. The partnerships combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com and our Sustainability page at www.nustarenergy.com/sustainability .

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. Sunoco's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP.

