finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer ETF-Umfrage teil! +++-w-
01.05.2020 12:45

NuStar Energy L.P. Declares First Quarter 2020 Unit Distributions

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2020 common unit distribution of $0.40 per unit, which is a 33 percent reduction from last quarters distribution. This reduction is expected to preserve approximately $88 million per year to support NuStars balance sheet. The first quarter common unit distribution will be paid on May 15, 2020 to holders of record as of May 11, 2020.

"The change in our distribution policy is the most recent of several actions we have taken to preserve cash and strengthen our balance sheet in light of the many challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We have also entered into a $750 million loan facility to pay down our revolver, bolster our liquidity and address our near-term debt maturities and made significant cuts to our 2020 CAPEX and other controllable expenses to help us weather this challenging market, said Brad Barron, NuStar president and CEO.

In addition to this distribution policy change, NuStar previously announced significant cuts to capital spending and expenses, including a 45 percent reduction in its 2020 strategic capital program and a reduction of between $20 - $30 million of controllable expenses for the full year of 2020.

"Through these trying times, we have been focused on our primary goals: protecting our employees by making sure they stay safe, healthy and productive; protecting our communities by continuing to provide the critical energy frontline workers need to fight the pandemic effectively; and protecting our business by ensuring we have the financial flexibility to navigate through these difficult market conditions.

"While these are unprecedented times and in the short term we need to do everything possible to ensure that we have the liquidity to succeed in these difficult circumstances, we strongly believe that NuStars `best-in-class,' diversified assets combine to create a very resilient company capable of weathering this storm and recovering quickly once the economy gets going again, said Barron. "Of course, this is only strengthened by our strong, creditworthy customers, along with the cash preservation measures we have implemented over the past few weeks.

"And, while forecasting in a volatile market is always difficult, we will offer our view on the full year, along with our first-quarter results, on our upcoming earnings call on May 5, Barron said.

NuStar today also announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2020 Series A preferred unit distribution of $0.53125 per unit, a Series B preferred unit distribution of $0.47657 per unit and a Series C preferred unit distribution of $0.56250 per unit. The preferred unit distributions will be paid on June 15, 2020 to holders of record as of June 1, 2020.

A conference call with management is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The company plans to discuss the first quarter 2020 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. Investors interested in listening to the discussion may dial toll-free 844/889-7787, passcode 6337969. International callers may access the discussion by dialing 661/378-9931, passcode 6337969. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the discussion, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, passcode 6337969. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, passcode 6337969. The playback will be available until 10:59 p.m. CT on June 5, 2020.

Investors interested in listening to the live discussion or a replay via the internet may access the discussion directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/up3ujir8 or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnerships combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events, such as the partnerships future performance, plans, capital expenditures and expense reductions. All forward-looking statements are based on the partnerships beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the partnership. These statements reflect the partnerships current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energy L.P.s 2019 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the partnership does not intend to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Sections 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100% of NuStar Energy L.P.s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of NuStar Energy L.P.s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals and corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not NuStar Energy L.P., are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

Nachrichten zu NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Warum Sie genau jetzt einen ETF-Sparplan für die Altersvorsorge
eröffnen sollten. (Anzeige)
30.04.20
NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units-Aktie: Was Analysten von NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units erwarten (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units-Aktie im März 2020 (finanzen.net)
06.02.20
NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
04.02.20
Ausblick: NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
10.08.19
NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
06.08.19
Ausblick: NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
12.05.19
NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
Ausblick: NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units News
RSS Feed
NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.08.2018NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.12.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
17.10.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units BuyUBS AG
25.04.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.2018NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.10.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units BuyUBS AG
25.04.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2017NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.09.2016NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units News

31.03.20Die Expertenmeinungen zur NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units-Aktie im März 2020
30.04.20NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units-Aktie: Was Analysten von NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units erwarten
Weitere NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units News
Werbung

Inside

Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die Zukunft des DAX
6 Vorurteile über ETFs
DAX-Dividendensaison leidet unter Corona
Siltronic trotzt der Corona-Krise
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Anforderungen für Erholung erfüllt
Exporo: Neues Angebot - Wahrzeichen-Immobilie in Hamburg - "Mundsburg Tower I"
Siemens  Trendwechsel geglückt?
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Heidelberg Cement, Continental
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Lagarde stellt neue Hilfen im Kampf gegen Corona vor
Als es um Italien geht, verpasst die EZB-Chefin eine Chance
Corona-Krise stürzt die Türkei in neue Währungskrise
Erdogans Fehler beschwören den türkischen Bankrott herauf
Welcher Rasenmäher passt zu mir? So finden Sie den Richtigen!

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus

Atlassian steigert Umsatz & Gewinn. 235.000 VW-Kunden stimmen Diesel-Vergleich zu. AIXTRON hofft nach Rückgängen zum Jahresstart auf Besserung. United Internet setzt Aktienrückkaufprogramm aus. WACKER CHEMIE übertrifft zum Jahresstart die Gewinnerwartungen. Softbank verbucht Milliardenverlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:38 Uhr
KW 18: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Sonstiges
12:43 Uhr
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Gilead Sciences Inc.885823