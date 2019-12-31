NuStar Ranked on Fortunes 100 Best Companies to Work for List for 11th Time

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that for the 11th time it has been included on the list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to Fortune magazine and global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®, ranking No. 86 on the list. NuStar is one of only two energy companies to earn a ranking this year and is one of only two San Antonio-based companies on the list, along with USAA.

"We had a tremendous year in 2019 thanks to the outstanding efforts of our employees, and we can't think of a better way to start 2020 than with this recognition," said NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron. "The honor is a reflection of our employees' positive, can-do attitudes. They are the best at what they do not only in terms of our operations, but in terms of their leadership in safety and environmental stewardship, and in terms of caring for each other and the communities where they live and work. Their leadership in all those areas is the reason we are a leading company to work for in America."

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at hundreds of Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. The organization evaluated more than 60 elements of team members experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"The 100 Best show the way forward, said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies have created Great Places to Work For Allfor everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005880/en/