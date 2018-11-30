Nutrien Ag Solutions and Lindsay Partner to Improve Agricultural Water Use Efficiency

Nutrien Ag Solutions and Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN), a leading
global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure
equipment and technology, today announced a partnership that will enable
Nutrien Ag Solutions crop consultants to leverage Lindsays remote
irrigation management and scheduling platform to supplement Nutrien Ag
Solutions offerings. Through this partnership, Lindsay and Nutrien Ag
Solutions will also automate the transfer of as-applied data from
Lindsays FieldNET Advisor to the Nutrien Ag Solutions digital platform
to strengthen growers ability to optimize water application amount and
timing at every point throughout their fields.
Nutrien Ag Solutions provides whole-acre solutions and services that
help growers make informed agronomic decisions. This collaboration means
that Nutrien Ag Solutions can now add Lindsays FieldNET Advisor to its
digital and agronomic offerings, enabling growers to better streamline
water usage as part of their overall field management plan. The Nutrien
Ag Solutions digital platform leverages deep agronomic data science and
leading-edge technology to solve real world problems for growers.
"Because growers depend on us to deliver solutions that optimize
outcomes in the most sustainable way, we are committed to finding
industry partners that share our mission of applying the best science
and technology towards complex agricultural issues, said Sol Goldfarb,
Vice President, Digital Strategy, at Nutrien Ag Solutions. "Our
partnership with Lindsay means growers can start to augment their
knowledge and experience with real-time digital insights.
FieldNET Advisor, a solution available through Lindsays FieldNET remote
irrigation monitoring and control platform, is the worlds first
cloud-based irrigation scheduling tool that delivers automated, daily
irrigation recommendations, helping growers decide precisely when, where
and how much to irrigate.
"We are excited and honored to be partnering with Nutrien Ag Solutions,
said Brian Magnusson, Vice President of technology and innovation at
Lindsay. "This collaboration will demonstrate the utility and
effectiveness of FieldNET Advisor not only at the individual grower
level, but also for the ag retail business. Due in large part to
FieldNET Advisors versatility, we expect to continue to see meaningful
results across the precision ag value chain.
The data connection between the Nutrien Ag Solutions digital platform
and Lindsays FieldNET Advisor will save growers time by streamlining
data collection and entry and will further improve the precision of the
resulting crop zones, agronomic models and variable rate prescriptions.
This data connection is expected to be available later in 2019.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services,
playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a
sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of
potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability
and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to
supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and
are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our
economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity
of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple
avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
About Lindsay Corporation
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and
distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology.
Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research
and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber
and transportation needs of the worlds rapidly growing population. The
Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center
pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET®
remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as
irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a
global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation
Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic
moving on the worlds roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier
Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For
more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com.
