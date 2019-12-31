finanzen.net
14.04.2020 20:00

Nutrien Announces Agreement to Purchase Brazilian Ag Retailer and Soybean Seed Producer Tec Agro

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 100 percent of the equity of the Tec Agro Group ("Tec Agro). Tec Agro is a leading Ag Retailer in the state of Goiás, with close to 25 years of service to farmers and 8 Retail branches. Tec Agro also owns one of the largest branded soybean seeds businesses in Brazil, recognized nationally for its product quality and performance, under the Sementes Goiás brand. The annual sales of Tec Agro are approximately US$200 million and it has about 500 employees servicing thousands of farmers. The acquisition multiple is in-line with Nutriens past acquisitions in the U.S. for similar businesses.

"The Tec Agro acquisition is an excellent strategic fit and, following the Agrosema transaction announced in January, is a great next step in building our platform in the important and growing Brazilian agricultural market., said Chuck Magro, President and CEO of Nutrien.

"This acquisition fits with our strategy to bring whole farm solutions to our Brazilian customers. Our products and services portfolio, combined with our digital tools, are helping us create new value for Brazilian farmers. We are excited to continue our path of growth and further increase our presence in the country., said André Dias, Vice President and Managing Director of Nutrien in Brazil.

After the anticipated closure of Tec Agro acquisition, Nutrien Ag Solutions will operate 25 retail facilities in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goiás. We will own and operate two fertilizer blending facilities, a premier soybean seed business and the Agrichem business, which produces specialties and foliar fertilizers, servicing the entire country. Our total normalized annual sales in Brazil is expected to be approximately $500 million after the Tec Agro acquisition is complete.

Closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information or "forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements) under applicable securities laws. All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: completion of the proposed acquisition, Tec Agros annual sales and our normalized annual sales in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goiás, growth of the Brazilian agricultural market, and our platform, growth and presence in Brazil.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the possibility that approvals or clearances required to be obtained in connection with the proposed acquisition, or other conditions to closing, will not be obtained in a timely manner or will not be obtained, and the risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian provincial securities commissions . As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable U.S. federal securities laws or applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Nachrichten zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im März (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Februar 2020: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
20.02.20
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien rechnet 2020 wieder mit besserer Nachfrage (dpa-afx)
17.02.20
Ausblick: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.11.19
K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien mit Gewinnwarnung (dpa-afx)
02.11.19
Ausblick: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.08.19
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) News
RSS Feed
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) buyUBS AG
23.04.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
06.03.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2019Nutrien OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.09.2018Nutrien OverweightBarclays Capital
27.08.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) buyUBS AG
23.04.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
06.03.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2019Nutrien OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.09.2018Nutrien OverweightBarclays Capital
10.04.2018Nutrien HaltenDZ BANK
26.01.2017Potash HoldHSBC
28.11.2016Potash HoldHSBC
21.11.2016Agrium HoldStandpoint Research
31.10.2016Potash NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.2016Potash UnderperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.04.2016Potash UnderweightBarclays Capital
21.08.2013Potash verkaufenHSBC
07.08.2012Agrium underperformNATIONAL-BANK
05.06.2012Potash underperformNATIONAL-BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) News

31.03.20Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im März
24.03.20Salt Lake Potash moves to the development stage at Lake Way
23.03.20MGX Minerals taps potash expert Patrick Power as new CEO. schedules shareholder meeting
17.03.20Fin24.com | Anglo American completes takeover of UK potash mine
20.03.20Salt Lake Potash Ltd : Issue of securities and PDMR shareholdings
13.03.20Salt Lake Potash continues development of Lake Way project as it delivers interim results
20.03.20Salt Lake Potash CEO Tony Swiericzuk purchases shares worth $128.733
24.03.20Kore Potash PLC : FINANCIAL REPORT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
13.03.20Salt Lake Potash Ltd : Half-year Report
17.03.20Australian Potash signs first Lake Wells offtake partner
Weitere Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs am Kapitalmarkt investieren
Infineon: Mit der Neuaufstellung gut gerüstet in die Zukunft
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtswelle
Rocket Internet zündet nicht
Vontobel: Video: Teslas große Stunde?
Solidvest x Markus Koch: Marktkommentar April 2020
Diese 10 Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
S&P500  Kurslücke bei 2300 Punkten im Fokus
DZ BANK - Aufwärtswelle nimmt Bollinger Band ins Visier
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) Peer Group News

20:00 UhrNutrien Announces Agreement to Purchase Brazilian Ag Retailer and Soybean Seed Producer Tec Agro
13:55 UhrAustralian Potash to enter China with second offtake win
01:30 UhrAustralian Potash signs second sulphate of potash offtake agreement
09.04.20Nutrien Announces the Release of its New ESG Report
08.04.20Mosaic Capital Corporation Provides Operational and Liquidity Update and Announces Suspension of Common Share Dividends
07.04.20Kore Potash PLC : CDI Monthly Movement
07.04.20Kore Potash PLC : Issue of Equity and Performance Rights
06.04.20Kore Potash PLC : Price Monitoring Extension
06.04.20Kore Potash PLC : ESIA approval extended for 25 years
03.04.20Salt Lake Potash Ltd : Lake Way Earthworks Completion and COVID-19 Update

News von

Das Schlimmste haben wir hinter uns
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So können Sie von steigenden Ölpreisen profitieren
Ölförderstaaten verringern Fördermenge deutlich

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus

Fitch stuft Daimler ab. IWF: Großer Lockdown lässt Weltwirtschaft 2020 um 3% schrumpfen. Gewinn von Wells Fargo bricht ein. BASF spendet mehr als 100 Millionen Atemschutzmasken. Ufo: Staat soll sich an Condor und Lufthansa beteiligen. Glaxosmithkline und Sanofi kooperieren bei Covid-19-Impfstoff. SAP-Aktie von Tech-Rally getragen - Deutsche Bank empfiehlt Kauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie für eine rasche Lockerung der drastischen Beschränkungen zum Schutz vor dem Coronavirus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:44 Uhr
DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:07 Uhr
Bester Robo-Advisor: Vergleich und Test
Standardwerte
19:58 Uhr
adidas setzt Dividende vorübergehend aus - KfW-Kredit in Milliardenhöhe
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2