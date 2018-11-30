Nutrien Announces Dividend Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced today that its Board of Directors has
approved an increase in the expected quarterly dividend from US$0.43 per
share to US$0.45 per share commencing with the quarterly dividend having
a record date at the end of the third quarter 2019 and until otherwise
determined by the Board of Directors.
"We are committed to returning significant capital to shareholders,
including providing investors with a stable and growing dividend. The
increase announced today demonstrates the strength of our integrated
business model and confidence in our ability to generate strong and
growing cash flow, said Chuck Magro, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Nutrien.
The declaration, amount and payment date of any future dividends by
Nutrien is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend
on numerous factors, including compliance with applicable laws and the
financial performance, debt obligations, working capital requirements
and future capital requirements of Nutrien and its subsidiaries, and the
increased dividend amount will not impact Nutriens previously announced
US$0.43 per share dividend declared on May 10, 2019 payable July 18,
2019 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2019.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services,
playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a
sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of
potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability
and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to
supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and
are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our
economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity
of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple
avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005291/en/