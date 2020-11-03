  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Vertrauen Sie beim Schutz Ihrer Familie auf die Nr.1 - Jetzt bis zum 28.02. Risikolebensversicherung abschließen und 500 Euro sparen +++-w-
25.02.2021 15:00

Nutrien Announces TSX Approval for Its Renewed Share Repurchase Program

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) (Nutrien) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted Nutrien's notice to commence a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares.

Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange or alternative Canadian trading systems, or as otherwise permitted by the Canadian Securities Administrators. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Nutrien. Nutrien believes that purchasing its own common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity, is in the best interests of the company and is consistent with Nutrien's objective of delivering a strong return of capital to its shareholders over time. As of February 16, 2021, Nutrien had 569,368,963 common shares outstanding and, therefore, is permitted to repurchase up to 28,468,448 of its outstanding common shares pursuant to the NCIB. Common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The NCIB will be effected in accordance with the TSX normal course issuer bid rules and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain restrictions on the number of common shares that may be purchased on a single day, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, based on the average daily trading volumes of Nutrien's common shares on the applicable exchange. Subject to exceptions for block purchases, Nutrien will limit daily purchases of common shares on the TSX in connection with the NCIB to no more than 25 percent (357,658 common shares) of the average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX (1,430,634 common shares) during any trading day. Purchases under the NCIB will be made through open market purchases at market price, as well as by other means as may be permitted by applicable securities regulatory authorities, including private agreements. Any purchases made by private agreement under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will be at a discount to the prevailing market price as provided in any exemption order. Purchases of common shares may commence on March 1, 2021 and will expire on the earlier of February 28, 2022, the date on which the company has acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decides not to make any further repurchases. Nutrien has entered into an automatic purchase plan with a broker which will enable Nutrien to provide standard instructions and purchase common shares on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these black-out periods, common shares may be purchased in accordance with management's discretion.

Nutrien's prior NCIB for the purchase of up to 28,572,458 common shares will expire on February 26, 2021. As of February 16, 2021, Nutrien has repurchased an aggregate of 710,100 common shares at a weighted-average price of US$39.31 per share, excluding brokerage fees, under the prior NCIB. Purchases were made on the open market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the timing, methods and quantity of any purchases by Nutrien of its common shares under the NCIB.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Nutrien, including expectations and assumptions concerning: Nutrien's views with respect to its financial condition and prospects, the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates and interest rates, the availability of cash for repurchases of common shares under the NCIB, the existence of alternative uses for Nutrien's cash resources and compliance with applicable laws and regulations pertaining to the NCIB. Although Nutrien believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Nutrien can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Nutrien's future capital requirements; market and general economic conditions; demand for Nutrien's products; and unforeseen legal or regulatory developments and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable laws.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Nachrichten zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
19.02.21
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium): Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
18.02.21
Top-Tipp Nutrien: Es sieht wirklich gut aus (Der Aktionär)
18.02.21
Agrarboom beschert Nutrien Zuwächse und gute Aussichten (dpa-afx)
15.02.21
Ausblick: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
11.02.21
Nutrien: Der Dividendenperle glückt der Ausbruch (Der Aktionär)
02.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
04.11.20
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.11.20
K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien rechnet mit besserem Umfeld im Düngergeschäft (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) News
RSS Feed
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) buyUBS AG
23.04.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
06.03.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2019Nutrien OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.09.2018Nutrien OverweightBarclays Capital
27.08.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) buyUBS AG
23.04.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
06.03.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2019Nutrien OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.09.2018Nutrien OverweightBarclays Capital
10.04.2018Nutrien HaltenDZ BANK
26.01.2017Potash HoldHSBC
28.11.2016Potash HoldHSBC
21.11.2016Agrium HoldStandpoint Research
31.10.2016Potash NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.2016Potash UnderperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.04.2016Potash UnderweightBarclays Capital
21.08.2013Potash verkaufenHSBC
07.08.2012Agrium underperformNATIONAL-BANK
05.06.2012Potash underperformNATIONAL-BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Der Bitcoin scheint nicht mehr zu bremsen, nachdem er die 50.000er-Marke geknackt hat. Und auch der Dow-Jones zeigt solide Aufwärtsbewegungen. Sie fragen sich, was das für Sie als Anleger nun wirklich bedeutet? In unserem Online-Seminar heute Abend um 18 Uhr erhalten Sie einen umfassenden Ausblick auf die aktuelle Situation an der Börse.

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden und live dabei sein!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) News

18.02.21Agrarboom beschert Nutrien Zuwächse und gute Aussichten
02.02.21Erste Schätzungen: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
11.02.21Nutrien: Der Dividendenperle glückt der Ausbruch
15.02.21Ausblick: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) legt Quartalsergebnis vor
18.02.21Top-Tipp Nutrien: Es sieht wirklich gut aus
19.02.21Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium): Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
29.01.21Salt Lake Potash Ltd : December 2020 Quarterly Report
28.01.21Salt Lake Potash successfully completes share purchase plan after increasing offer size to $8 million
29.01.21Kore Potash PLC : Review of Operations for Q4 2020
29.01.21Australian Potash poised for a robust year ahead following steps taken in December quarter
Weitere Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) News
Werbung

Trading-News

Finanzfluss im Podcast: Legen Generation Y und Z ihr Geld besser an?
Vontobel: Noch bis 01.03.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Gold bei Rohstoff-Rally weiterhin nur Zuschauer
Daily DAX Prognose: Der Aktienboom geht weiter
DZ BANK - Zurückeroberung des GD 20 weckt Kaufinteresse
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die große Geldflut
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
China im Fokus: Von Büffeln und Bullen - #ResearchTalk Podcast mit René Kerkhoff
Dividendenaktien nach Corona: Alter Hut oder voll im Trend?
Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten.
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) Peer Group News

15:00 UhrNutrien Announces TSX Approval for Its Renewed Share Repurchase Program
24.02.21Nutrien’s CFO Pedro Farah to Speak at the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference
24.02.21Nutrien’s CEO Chuck Magro to Speak at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference
24.02.21Erste Schätzungen: K+S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
22.02.21Earnings Preview: Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
20.02.21BaFin prüft Bilanz von K+S
19.02.21Der schleichende Niedergang von K+S
19.02.21HSBC: K+S und Palantir mit Kursverlusten – Angst und falsche Hoffnung?
19.02.21K+S nach dem Kurssturz - das raten jetzt die Analysten
19.02.21Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium): Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen

News von

Comeback der Meme-Stocks und eine schmutzige Wette
Gesunde Pommes, schädlicher Bio-Drink  So entschlüsseln Sie die Lebensmittel-Ampel
Das Ende des Lockdowns naht  und diese Aktien sind die großen Profiteure
Die Preise sinken  So sichern Sie sich ein Immobilien-Schnäppchen in Spanien
Hunde, Katzen, Kois  Diese Kosten fürs Haustier sind steuerlich absetzbar

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich: Zu welchem Kurs Investoren die neuen Aktien von Nel Asa gekauft haben
Allianz macht allen Kunden ein Gratis-Angebot
Langfristprognose: Erreicht der DAX 2030 30.000 Punkte? Die Begründung und zehn Dauerfavoriten
DAX im Plus: Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Inflationssorgen schwinden
Nvidia-Aktie vor Zahlen: Warum ein neues Allzeithoch wahrscheinlich ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Dow kaum verändert erwartet -- Moderna mit starkem Umsatz -- Bayer mit Milliardenverlust -- SAP erhöht Dividende -- NVIDIA, AIXTRON, Delivery Hero, GameStop im Fokus

Merck erzielt mit MS-Mittel Mavenclad Erfolg in Impfstudie. Plug Power schreibt weiter rote Zahlen. Niedersachsen kauft bei Alstom Regionalzüge für 420 Millionen Euro. BioNTech und Pfizer starten Studie zu dritter Impfdosis. Corona-Antikörper von GSK verfehlt Studienziel. Lufthansa Group weitet touristisches Angebot aus. Hamburger Hafen ist besser durchs Corona-Jahr gekommen als befürchtet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Luxusuatos im vergangenen Jahr.
Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen