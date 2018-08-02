Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate US$1.5 Billion, 10-Year and 30-Year Senior Notes

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) today announced the pricing of US$750 million
aggregate principal amount of 4.200 percent senior notes due April 1,
2029, and US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000 percent
senior notes due April 1, 2049 (together, the "senior notes). The
offering is expected to close on or about April 1, 2019, subject to
customary closing conditions. The senior notes, registered under the
multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States,
will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.
Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay
US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500 percent senior notes
due 2019 upon their maturity on May 15, 2019, to reduce other
indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will
be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing unsecured debt.
The joint book-running managers for the offering are Barclays Capital
Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and RBC Capital
Markets, LLC.
The offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement dated March
19, 2019, to Nutrien's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 12,
2018, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in each
of the provinces of Canada, which forms a part of and is included in
Nutriens registration statement on Form F-10, filed in the United
States with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) under the
multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. A final prospectus supplement in
respect of the offering of the senior notes will be filed with the same
regulatory authorities in Canada and the SEC.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services,
playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a
sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of
potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability
and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to
supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and
are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our
economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity
of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple
avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
Advisory
The senior notes are being offered in the United States pursuant to
an effective registration statement (including a base shelf prospectus)
filed with the SEC. Nutrien has filed a preliminary prospectus
supplement related to the offering of the senior notes. Before you
invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, the
accompanying base shelf prospectus and other documents that are
incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about
Nutrien and this offering.
The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base shelf
prospectus are available for free on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, the documents may be obtained by contacting Barclays
Capital Inc. toll free at 1-888-603-5847, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,
Prospectus Department toll free at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com,
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll free at 1-866-718-1649 or RBC Capital
Markets, LLC toll-free at 1-866-375-6829.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the
senior notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and other information included in this press
release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of
applicable Canadian securities legislation or constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S.
securities legislation (together, "forward-looking statements"). All
statements in this press release, other than those relating to
historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking
statements, including, but not limited to, forecasts and statements as
to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the
intended use of proceeds of the offering and the timing of closing of
the offering. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, as well
as various assumptions and business sensitivities, including those risk
factors referred to in the preliminary prospectus supplement referenced
in this press release and those referred to under the heading "Risk
Factors" in Nutrien's annual information form for the year ended
December 31, 2018 and under the heading "Enterprise Risk Management" in
management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31,
2018, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of
Nutrien, which includes the offering being delayed or not completed, to
be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new
information or future events, except as may be required under applicable
Canadian securities legislation or applicable U.S. federal securities
law. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions
and analyses made by us in light of our experience and perception of
historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments
as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the
circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein
are qualified by these cautionary statements and by the assumptions that
are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements. Although we
believe these assumptions are reasonable, undue reliance should not be
placed on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005921/en/