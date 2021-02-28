Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has increased its first-half 2021 earnings guidance given the strength in global fertilizer markets and strong operational results. First-half 2021 adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $2.30 to $2.50, up significantly from our previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.20 (first quarter adjusted net earnings per share was $0.29).

We will provide updated 2021 full year guidance at the time of our second quarter results in early August. However, we expect the midpoints of both our 2021 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance to be above the top end of the ranges previously provided at the time of our first quarter results.

In response to continued tightening in global potash market conditions, we are flexing our low-cost network of six mines to draw upon our available capacity in a timely manner and are planning to produce a further half a million tonnes of potash, which is in addition to the half a million tonne increase announced on June 7, 2021. As a result, we now expect to produce one million tonnes of incremental potash in 2021 compared to expectations earlier this year. The majority of the increased production is expected to occur in the fourth quarter, with some of these additional tonnes expected to be sold in early 2022. Our updated guidance for potash sales volumes in 2021 is 13.3 to 13.8 million tonnes, which would exceed our previous record high for annual sales volumes of 13 million tonnes set in 2018.

"The quality and breadth of our integrated network combined with unparalleled expertise in potash mining and an exceptional transportation and logistics system helps ensure our customers have the crop inputs they need to feed a growing world and drives tremendous shareholder value. With continued strength in global agriculture and crop input markets, we are raising guidance and expanding our potash production by a total of one million tonnes to ensure farmers get the potash they need, commented Mayo Schmidt, Nutriens President and CEO.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute around 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

