  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.06.2021 23:30

Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has increased its first-half 2021 earnings guidance given the strength in global fertilizer markets and strong operational results. First-half 2021 adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $2.30 to $2.50, up significantly from our previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.20 (first quarter adjusted net earnings per share was $0.29).

We will provide updated 2021 full year guidance at the time of our second quarter results in early August. However, we expect the midpoints of both our 2021 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance to be above the top end of the ranges previously provided at the time of our first quarter results.

In response to continued tightening in global potash market conditions, we are flexing our low-cost network of six mines to draw upon our available capacity in a timely manner and are planning to produce a further half a million tonnes of potash, which is in addition to the half a million tonne increase announced on June 7, 2021. As a result, we now expect to produce one million tonnes of incremental potash in 2021 compared to expectations earlier this year. The majority of the increased production is expected to occur in the fourth quarter, with some of these additional tonnes expected to be sold in early 2022. Our updated guidance for potash sales volumes in 2021 is 13.3 to 13.8 million tonnes, which would exceed our previous record high for annual sales volumes of 13 million tonnes set in 2018.

"The quality and breadth of our integrated network combined with unparalleled expertise in potash mining and an exceptional transportation and logistics system helps ensure our customers have the crop inputs they need to feed a growing world and drives tremendous shareholder value. With continued strength in global agriculture and crop input markets, we are raising guidance and expanding our potash production by a total of one million tonnes to ensure farmers get the potash they need, commented Mayo Schmidt, Nutriens President and CEO.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute around 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including without limitation, those referring to Nutriens 2021 annual and first-half guidance including our expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA guidance and our expectations regarding potash market conditions and production. These statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions made by Nutrien (all as more fully described in our quarterly and annual filings) and including expected business, regulatory and industry conditions, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, logistics, operations, and availability and cost of labor. As actual results could vary materially from the forward-looking statements, you should not put undue reliance on them. The purpose of our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA guidance is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Such statements are also subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release which include, but are not limited to: market and general economic conditions; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; delays in production or mining processes; sufficient, cost-effective and timely transportation and storage of our product; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements resulting from new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release references certain non-IFRS measures, including adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA guidance, which management believes provide transparent and useful supplemental information to management and investors in evaluating Nutrien's financial performance, financial condition and/or liquidity. Such measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS and, accordingly, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further, such non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the disclosure under the heading "Appendix B  Non-IFRS Financial Measures included in news release dated May 3, 2021 announcing our first quarter results, as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov under our corporate profile, for a discussion of how such non-IFRS measures are calculated, their purpose and usefulness to users, including management.

Nachrichten zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
01.06.21
So stuften die Analysten die Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
19.05.21
Aktionäre von Nutrien erhalten Dividende (MyDividends)
05.05.21
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
04.05.21
Nutrien-Aktie gewinnt: Nutrien profitiert von steigenden Düngerpreisen (dpa-afx)
04.05.21
Top-Tipp Nutrien: Das lässt aufhorchen (Der Aktionär)
01.05.21
Ausblick: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
Februar 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) News
RSS Feed
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) buyUBS AG
23.04.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
06.03.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2019Nutrien OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.09.2018Nutrien OverweightBarclays Capital
27.08.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) buyUBS AG
23.04.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
06.03.2019Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2019Nutrien OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.09.2018Nutrien OverweightBarclays Capital
10.04.2018Nutrien HaltenDZ BANK
26.01.2017Potash HoldHSBC
28.11.2016Potash HoldHSBC
21.11.2016Agrium HoldStandpoint Research
31.10.2016Potash NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.2016Potash UnderperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.04.2016Potash UnderweightBarclays Capital
21.08.2013Potash verkaufenHSBC
07.08.2012Agrium underperformNATIONAL-BANK
05.06.2012Potash underperformNATIONAL-BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) News

01.06.21So stuften die Analysten die Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
26.05.21South Harz Potash secures permission for first of two drill holes at Ohmgebirge in Germany
07.06.21South Harz Potash director shows confidence in company with on-market purchase
17.06.21BHP Group PLC : Potash outlook briefing
10.06.21Dillard's. Discovery. CF Industries. Nutrien and Yara International highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
27.05.21Danakali to use filtered sea water at Colluli potash mine
26.05.21South Harz Potash well-positioned to become a leading European supplier of choice
07.06.21Salt Lake Potash Ltd : Holding(s) in Company
24.05.21Salt Lake Potash Ltd : Institutional Placement. Equity Raise Presentation
07.06.21Mosaic (MOS) Announces Early Shut Down of Potash Mine Shafts
Weitere Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) News
Werbung

Trading-News

Goldman Sachs und UnitedHealth  Zwei Dow-Jones-Schwergewichte mit Problemen
Tesla mit Fortschritten in China
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones merklich angeknockt
Vontobel: Era of Robotics  die Helfer der Zukunft
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung am Bollinger Band im Fokus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aus 10.000  werden 143.500 
Podcast: Immobilien-Aktien im Aufwind - #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital AG
Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? So können Sie Ihr persönliches Ziel erreichen. Jetzt kostenlos zum Webinar anmelden.
Betrügerische Aktivitäten unter Bezugnahme auf Marke BIT Capital - Erfahrungen mit bit-capitals.com
my-si: Vermögen statt Strafzinsen - Jetzt renditestark, nachhaltig und mit positivem Impact für die Gesellschaft anlegen und Vermögen aufbauen
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die lange Zinswende der Fed
Lernen für den Wohlstand
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) Peer Group News

21.06.21Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
21.06.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Nach schwachem Beginn fest - Dollar treibt Autowerte
21.06.21XETRA-SCHLUSS/Nach schwachem Beginn aufwärts - Umfeld stützt
21.06.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX baut Gewinne aus - günstiges Umfeld
21.06.21K+S-Aktien steigen - Profiteur der Sanktionen gegen Belarus
21.06.21ROUNDUP: EU erhöht Druck auf Lukaschenko
21.06.21EU-Außenminister einigen sich auf Wirtschaftssanktionen gegen Belarus
21.06.21K+S: Das geht ja gut los...
21.06.21K+S steigen - Profiteur der Sanktionen gegen Belarus
21.06.21Maas nennt Ziele für neue Belarus-Sanktionen

News von

Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen
Diese Laptop-Deals zum Amazon Prime Day sollten Sie kennen
Prime Day 2021  Diese Angebote lohnen sich wirklich
Spielzeug am Prime Day günstig kaufen - so klappts
Fernseher am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das sollten Sie wissen

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Bayer stellt Zulassungsanträge für Krebsmittel Copanlisib in USA und EU
DAX im Plus: Anleger kehren nach Kursverlusten an Europas Börsen zurück
Der Morgen kompakt: Zwölf Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Die besten, größten und ältesten Dividendenfonds im Härte-Test
Varta bei Porsche-Batterien nicht im Boot - Aktie unter Druck

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich stärker -- DAX schließt über 15.600 Punkte-Marke -- Kryptomarkt unter Druck -- K+S Profiteur der Sanktionen gegen Belarus -- Varta, HelloFresh, Morrison, Prosus, Tesla im Fokus

Drägerwerk hebt Prognose nach guten Geschäften an. JPMorgan Asset Management kauft Forstverwalter Campbell Global. Bayer beantragt Zulassung für Copanlisib kombiniert mit Rituximab. Studie: Amazon wertvollste Marke - Chinesen holen auf. Software AG will weiter zukaufen. Studie: Corona-Krise schiebt Biotech-Branche an. Bundeskartellamt nimmt auch Apple unter die Lupe. Daimler-Chef: CO2-Neutralität könnte vor 2039 kommen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Die Unternehmen mit den meisten Patienten
Diese Firmen patentieren am meisten
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Lassen Sie sich bei der Planung ihres Sommerurlaubs noch von der Corona-Pandemie beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen