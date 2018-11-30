Nutrisystem Launches FreshStart Street Team Tour

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI),
a leading provider of weight management products and services including Nutrisystem®,
South
Beach Diet®, and DNA Body Blueprint, announced today the launch of
the Nutrisystem FreshStart Street Team Tour. The tour kicks off on
January 8 in New York City and will continue to other cities such as
Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles. Dates will be revealed on Nutrisystem
social media channels.
In each city, street teams will be visiting popular locations, handing
out Nutrisystem bars, taking photos and videos, and interacting with
individuals in an effort to encourage everyone to make a fresh start and
live healthier this New Year.
"The New Year means another chance to achieve your health and weight
loss goals, said Dawn Zier, President and CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc. "As
we make our way across the nation, our goal is to get people excited
about committing to their resolutions this year and let them know that
Nutrisystem has the tools available to help them lose weight and achieve
a healthy lifestyle.
When the tour reaches a new destination, Nutrisystem will update its Instagram,
Facebook
and Twitter
pages with photos, videos and contests linked to that location.
The tour will also include several Nutrisystem ambassadors, who will be
on location in the various cities. Nutrisystem Ambassadors include
familiar faces such Marie Osmond, Dan Marino, Genie Francis, Jim
Stuckey, Soleil Moon Frye, Julie Chrisley and Tanner and Jade Tolbert.
The Nutrisystem FreshStart® program provides a combination of balanced,
results-driven nutrition with a flexible dining approach, along with
highly personalized, technical support. As with all Nutrisystem
programs, FreshStart delivers safe and effective weight loss. Backed by
clinical results, customers can expect to jumpstart their weight loss by
up to 13 pounds in the first month, which testimonials indicate is a
motivating factor for staying on the path to healthier living. Also for
2019, Nutrisystem has announced all new FreshStart Shakes, which are
high in protein, contain probiotics, and chromium picolinate to reduce
body fat.
For more information about Nutrisystem FreshStart, please visit www.nutrisystem.com.
About Nutrisystem, Inc.
Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq:
NTRI) is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight
management products and services and has helped millions of people lose
weight over the course of more than 45 years. The companys multi-brand
approach to weight loss includes multiple plans for 2019. For more
information, go to NutrisystemNews.com
and Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005416/en/