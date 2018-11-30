Nutrisystem Launches FreshStart Street Team Tour

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI), a leading provider of weight management products and services including Nutrisystem®, South Beach Diet®, and DNA Body Blueprint, announced today the launch of the Nutrisystem FreshStart Street Team Tour. The tour kicks off on January 8 in New York City and will continue to other cities such as Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles. Dates will be revealed on Nutrisystem social media channels.

In each city, street teams will be visiting popular locations, handing out Nutrisystem bars, taking photos and videos, and interacting with individuals in an effort to encourage everyone to make a fresh start and live healthier this New Year.

"The New Year means another chance to achieve your health and weight loss goals, said Dawn Zier, President and CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc. "As we make our way across the nation, our goal is to get people excited about committing to their resolutions this year and let them know that Nutrisystem has the tools available to help them lose weight and achieve a healthy lifestyle.

When the tour reaches a new destination, Nutrisystem will update its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages with photos, videos and contests linked to that location.

The tour will also include several Nutrisystem ambassadors, who will be on location in the various cities. Nutrisystem Ambassadors include familiar faces such Marie Osmond, Dan Marino, Genie Francis, Jim Stuckey, Soleil Moon Frye, Julie Chrisley and Tanner and Jade Tolbert.

The Nutrisystem FreshStart® program provides a combination of balanced, results-driven nutrition with a flexible dining approach, along with highly personalized, technical support. As with all Nutrisystem programs, FreshStart delivers safe and effective weight loss. Backed by clinical results, customers can expect to jumpstart their weight loss by up to 13 pounds in the first month, which testimonials indicate is a motivating factor for staying on the path to healthier living. Also for 2019, Nutrisystem has announced all new FreshStart Shakes, which are high in protein, contain probiotics, and chromium picolinate to reduce body fat.

For more information about Nutrisystem FreshStart, please visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI) is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products and services and has helped millions of people lose weight over the course of more than 45 years. The companys multi-brand approach to weight loss includes multiple plans for 2019. For more information, go to NutrisystemNews.com and Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.

