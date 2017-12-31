06.09.2018 14:45
NV Energy Implements Itrons Cloud-Based Demand-Side Management Solution

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, contracted with NV Energy to implement Itrons IntelliSOURCE® Express demand response management system (DRMS).

Taking advantage of the latest technology in demand management, NV Energy successfully implemented IntelliSOURCE Express to manage the utilitys agricultural demand response program that is designed to help ensure a stable grid and energy supply. Itron helped migrate the Nevada utilitys legacy Comverge load management system to Itrons newest cloud-based DRMS, which features enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.

IntelliSOURCE Express is a robust software platform that includes state-of-the-art cybersecurity protections for both the software and the devices it controls for the Nevada utility, which provides energy services to 1.3 million customers and more than 40 million tourists visiting the state each year.

"With IntelliSOURCE Express, NV Energy benefits immediately by using a powerful and secure software platform. Now, they have an extensible solution that enables the utility to incorporate two-way communications to devices, bring your own thermostat customer programs and integration of other distributed energy resources, said Steve Hambric, Itron vice president of distributed energy management. "We are excited to extend our partnership with NV Energy to implement our latest demand response software to help them more effectively manage both energy supply and demand.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

