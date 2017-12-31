Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and
cities manage energy and water, contracted with NV Energy to implement
Itrons IntelliSOURCE® Express demand response management
system (DRMS).
Taking advantage of the latest technology in demand management, NV
Energy successfully implemented IntelliSOURCE Express to manage the
utilitys agricultural demand response program that is designed to help
ensure a stable grid and energy supply. Itron helped migrate the Nevada
utilitys legacy Comverge load management system to Itrons newest
cloud-based DRMS, which features enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.
IntelliSOURCE Express is a robust software platform that includes
state-of-the-art cybersecurity protections for both the software and the
devices it controls for the Nevada utility, which provides energy
services to 1.3 million customers and more than 40 million tourists
visiting the state each year.
"With IntelliSOURCE Express, NV Energy benefits immediately by using a
powerful and secure software platform. Now, they have an extensible
solution that enables the utility to incorporate two-way communications
to devices, bring your own thermostat customer programs and integration
of other distributed energy resources, said Steve Hambric, Itron vice
president of distributed energy management. "We are excited to extend
our partnership with NV Energy to implement our latest demand response
software to help them more effectively manage both energy supply and
demand.
About Itron
Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably
deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100
countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters
and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water
resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to
ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the
safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the
globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.
