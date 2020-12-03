  • Suche
03.12.2020

Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering

Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,632,430 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $46.00 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 5,284,603 shares. Such selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 844,863 shares of Oak Streets common stock. Oak Street will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, William Blair and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. Baird and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of common stock has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606; via telephone at (800) 621-0687 or via email: prospectus@williamblair.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Oak Street Health:

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients.

Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as those, among others, statements concerning the expected closing of the offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that Oak Street will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, which statements apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the offering, Oak Street and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Oak Streets most recent most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the S-1 for this offering, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent Oak Streets beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Oak Street expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as may be required under applicable law.

Source: Oak Street Health

Werbung

Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

