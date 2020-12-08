  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
E-Sports und Gaming als nächster Profisport? Partizipieren Sie am einstigen Nischenmarkt und informieren Sie sich über den E-Sports und Gaming Index!-w-
08.12.2020 15:30

Oak Street Health to Enter Louisiana and South Carolina in Early 2021

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is announcing growth plans for early 2021, including its entry into Louisiana and South Carolina. The company will open centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as Columbia and Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina, marking its twelfth and thirteenth states. Oak Street Health will also enter new markets in existing states, with forthcoming centers in Akron, Ohio and Raleigh, North Carolina early in the New Year.

"Our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be requires scale, and we are committed to expanding our innovative model of high-quality primary care to as many older adults across the country as possible, said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. "While this was true long before COVID-19, the challenging and painful reality of this year only emphasizes the need for the value-based care we provide, especially for seniors with chronic conditions. We are proud to help keep our patients and communities safe and healthy in all of our existing markets, and look forward to caring for patients in Louisiana and South Carolina.

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 24/7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Healths value-based primary care model, click here.

Source: Oak Street Health

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Healths proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Nachrichten zu Oak Street Health Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Oak Street Health News
RSS Feed
Oak Street Health zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Oak Street Health Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Oak Street Health News

11.11.20Oak Street Health. Inc. (OSH) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Oak Street Health News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Es wird enger für Bullen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, Bayer
Verantwortungsbewusst. ETF-basiert. Automatisiert.
Gold legt deutlich zu
Porsche  Luft zum Atmen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Rendite mit Sicherheiten kombinieren? Das geht: Mit dem Wertsicherungsmechanismus der Allianz
Der Zins entscheidet, nicht der Brexit
Palantir zeigt eindrucksvolle Comeback-Qualitäten
Sorgenfrei in den Ruhestand
Monetäre Walze - Marktkommentar Dezember mit Markus Koch
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Oak Street Health-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Oak Street Health Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Testosteron-Kurve
Deutschland erlebt einen Brettspiele-Boom
Das sind die besten Deals am 8. Dezember
So gehen Sie ohne Abschläge mit 63 in Rente
Das ist der perfekte Einstiegsmoment für die Jahrhundert-Aktie

News von

Bitcoin in Lauerstellung: Deshalb dürfte der Sprung über die 20.000 Dollar Marke bald gelingen
Infineon-Aktie hebt ab: Wieviel Potenzial das Papier jetzt hat
iShares MSCI EM Asia ETF: Die größte Freihandelszone der Welt - deshalb lohnen sich Asia-Investments
DAX-Chartanalyse: Geduld an der 13.400er-Marke notwendig
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street startet tiefer -- DAX im Minus -- Tesla mit abermaliger Kapitalerhöhung -- FDA hat keine Bedenken gegen BioNTech-Impfstoff -- Weitere SAP-Zukäufe möglich -- QIAGEN, Goldman Sachs im Fokus

Munich Re plant bis 2025 deutliche Renditesteigerung. Streit zwischen Telefonica Deutschland und 1&1 Drillisch weitet sich aus. ams-Aktien brechen ein: Sorgen über Handy-Zuliefergeschäft. Veolias Übernahme von Suez-Anteil muss weiter warten. Deutsche Bank, Citi und ANZ in Australien vor Gericht. Wirecard-Skandal: Bundesbank distanziert sich von der BaFin. Keine Einigung bei Brexit-Gesprächen - Johnson kommt nach Brüssel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kanzleramtsminister Helge Braun will keine Sonderrechte für Menschen, die gegen Corona geimpft wurden. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen