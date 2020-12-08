Oak Street Health to Enter Louisiana and South Carolina in Early 2021

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is announcing growth plans for early 2021, including its entry into Louisiana and South Carolina. The company will open centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as Columbia and Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina, marking its twelfth and thirteenth states. Oak Street Health will also enter new markets in existing states, with forthcoming centers in Akron, Ohio and Raleigh, North Carolina early in the New Year.

"Our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be requires scale, and we are committed to expanding our innovative model of high-quality primary care to as many older adults across the country as possible, said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. "While this was true long before COVID-19, the challenging and painful reality of this year only emphasizes the need for the value-based care we provide, especially for seniors with chronic conditions. We are proud to help keep our patients and communities safe and healthy in all of our existing markets, and look forward to caring for patients in Louisiana and South Carolina.

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 24/7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Healths proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

