Obuv Rossii Group Announces Operating Results for 1H2018

Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV/ hereinafter the "Company" or, together with its subsidiary and dependent companies, "Obuv Rossii" or the "Group"), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 615 stores in 184 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its operating results for the first half ended 30 June 2018.

1H 2018 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 13.6% year-on-year and totaled RUB 4.482 bln.

LFL sales of Obuv Rossii Group decreased by 5.2% with LFL number of tickets decreasing by 8.5 % and LFL average ticket size increasing by 3.7 %.

Group retail chain increased by 71 new directly operated stores (DOS).

Total DOS selling space increased by 27.7% year-on-year to 47,500 sq.m.

The number of the loyalty cards holders grew by 27.3% year-on-year to 2.098 mln holders, 65% of purchases were made with the use of the loyalty cards.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, commented:

We finished the first six months of 2018 with good results. The Group is fulfilling this years plan for opening stores ahead of schedule: 71 new stores were opened instead of the planned 60 stores. We have significantly expanded our footprint and entered 27 new towns. We increased our revenues by 13.6% up to RUB 4.482 bln. The main factors of growth are the retail chain expansion, improvement of the collections, stock diversification, development of new product groups, and promotion of Internet sales and additional services to the customers.

Obuv Rossii continues to improve the stock of the related products and expands its collections of the mid-layer clothing such as pullovers, cardigans and jackets. The share of the mid-layer clothing in the retail proceeds in 1H reached 2.2%, the share of outdoor clothing was 11.7%. The related products share increased by 3.2% up to 31.5%. As for e-commerce, the traffic of all Obuv Rossiis online stores grew by 21%, the share of e-commerce in Groups retail revenue increased by 2.7% to 12.8%.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

