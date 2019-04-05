finanzen.net
05.04.2019 10:55
Obuv Rossii Group Announces Operating Results for 1Q 2019

Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 758 stores in 271 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its operating results for 1Q ended 31 March 2019.

1Q 2019 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Group consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 12.2% y-o-y to RUB 2.536 bln.
  • LFL sales of Obuv Rossii Group increased by 2.1 % with LFL number of tickets growing by 0.3 % and LFL average ticket size rising by 1.8 %.
  • The Group launched 42 new directly operated stores (DOS), 19 stores were closed on the relocation program, and the net growth of retail chain amounted to 23 stores.
  • Total DOS selling space increased by 23.8% y-o-y to 54,300 sq.m.
  • Number of holders of the loyalty cards grew by 13.8% y-o-y to 2.295 mln.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments:

In 1Q 2019 we demonstrated rather strong performance: the revenue grew by 12.2% to 2.536 bln rubles. We launched 42 new DOS in 38 Russian cities and towns, most of them are small ones mainly in Urals, Siberia and in the Far East. Following the diversification strategy, we further expanded the assortment of apparel, currently it includes 200 SKU, in the first quarter the share of apparel in retail revenue reached 20%, the share of related products achieved 38%. We made progress in fulfilling the project of launching pick-up points in our sales outlets cooperating with DPD and PickPoint. As of the end of March, the service was available in 340 stores, over the first three months 45 ths. parcels were delivered in our sales outlets. Due to this project the foot traffic grew by 2.4. In 2019 we will continue expanding in small towns considering them as promising for further roll-out.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.com)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

