16.08.2019
Obuv Rossii Group Announces Reviewed Financial Results for 2Q And 1H 2019

Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 870 stores in 341 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its unaudited financial results in accordance with IFRS for 2Q and 1H ended 30 June 2019.

2Q 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Group unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 26.7% y-o-y to RUB 2.830 bln.
  • Total LFL revenue of Obuv Rossii Group rose by 9.3% with LFL sales growing by 1.2% and LFL proceeds from cash loans business increasing by 34.2%.
  • Gross profit accounted for RUB 1.424 bln. Gross profit margin amounted to 50.3%.
  • EBITDA accounted for RUB 0.469 bln. EBITDA margin amounted to 16.6%.
  • Net profit totaled RUB 0.105 bln. Net profit margin was 3.7%.

1H 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Group unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 19.8% y-o-y to RUB 5.384 bln.
  • Total LFL revenue rose by 7.7% with LFL sales growing by 1.6% and LFL proceeds from cash loans business increasing by 27%.
  • Gross profit grew by 13.2% y-o-y to RUB 2.988 bln. Gross profit margin was 55.5%.
  • EBITDA increased by 24.8% y-o-y to RUB 1.095 bln. EBITDA margin amounted to 20.3%.
  • Net profit grew by 3% y-o-y to RUB 0.322 bln. Net profit margin was 6%.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments:

We continue expanding our retail chain, developing new lines and increasing our business volume. In 1H the revenues grew by 19.8% up to RUB 5.38 billion. We entered 92 new towns, having increased our retain chain by 36%. Issuing cash loans has made a significant contribution to the Companys growth. In 1H the revenues in this line increased by 28% to RUB 0.92 billion. We are successfully implementing the Pick-up Points project  we cooperate with such companies as PickPoint, DPD, OZON online retailer, and others. Currently, online customers get in Obuv Rossii stores on average 1,000 parcels a day.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.com)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

