Office Depot Adds New Workonomy Hub Coworking Spaces to Chicago and Dallas Suburbs

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution
company providing business
services and supplies, products and technology solutions, today
announced the opening of two new Workonomy Hub coworking spaces in its
Lake Zurich, Illinois and Irving, Texas retail stores. These two new
locations join Office Depots first-of-its kind shared workspace that
debuted last August in Los Gatos, California.
Office Depots current suite of products and services paired with
physical coworking spaces creates a comprehensive offering for small
business owners (SMBs), entrepreneurs and remote workers in one
convenient location. From private offices and conference rooms to
dedicated desks and daily drop-ins, each Workonomy Hub features a
variety of coworking spaces and membership plans designed to meet any
work style. Customers will enjoy access to mailing, shipping, marketing,
printing, concierge services, tech support and more in a professional
work environment, ideal for taking meetings with clients and business
partners. Members will also receive exclusive access to events, speaking
engagements and other networking opportunities hosted at their local
Workonomy Hub.
"Coworking spaces are a natural extension of our retail stores and are
the latest example of our companys transformation from a traditional
office products retailer to a broader business services and solutions
provider, said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president, chief retail
officer for Office Depot, Inc. "Office Depot remains dedicated to
providing small- to medium-sized business customers with the products
and services they need to run and grow their businesses from affordable
private and shared workspaces to office and technology supplies to
on-site IT support.
For a limited time, new Dallas, Chicago, and Silicon Valley-area
customers can receive a coupon for one free daily drop-in coworking day
pass by visiting their local Workonomy Hub:
-
Irving, Texas: 1000 W. Airport Freeway
-
Lake Zurich, Illinois: 731 W. Route 22
-
Los Gatos, California: 15166 Los Gatos Blvd.
To learn more about Office Depots coworking services, visit officedepot.com/coworking.
About Office Depot, Inc.
Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading B2B integrated distribution
company providing business services and supplies, products and
technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform
of approximately 1,350 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales
professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise
businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®,
CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and
resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and
running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com
and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a
trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc.
Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2019 Office
Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005444/en/