finanzen.net
31.01.2020 23:13
Bewerten
(0)

Office Depot Announces Receipt of Timber Note Proceeds and Retirement of Non-recourse Debt

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Office Depot, Inc. ("Office Depot, or the "Company) (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading integrated business-to-business ("B2B) distribution platform of business services and supplies, today announced the final maturity of the legacy Timber Note structure, resulting in the retirement of the associated non-recourse bridge loan and receipt of approximately $87.7 million in net pretax proceeds.

The non-recourse debt and associated timber note receivable were part of the consideration received by OfficeMax Incorporated ("OfficeMax) in the sale of its legacy timberland assets in 2004 and were acquired by the Company as part of the 2013 merger of the Company and OfficeMax. At the January 29, 2020 maturity date, the proceeds of the $817.5 million timber note receivable were netted against the $735 million non-recourse bridge loan, resulting in an $82.5 million payment to the Company plus approximately $5 million in accrued interest income. Taxes on the transaction are expected to be negligible based on the utilization of existing tax assets.

The maturity of the Timber Note structure will significantly simplify the Companys capital structure, as both the timber notes receivable and non-recourse debt will be eliminated from the consolidated balance sheet when reported as part of the first quarter financial results.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2020 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations, cash flow or financial condition, or state other information relating to, among other things, Office Depot, based on current beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate, "believe, "plan, "could, "estimate, "expect, "forecast, "guidance, "outlook, "intend, "may, "possible, "potential, "predict, "project, "propose or other similar words, phrases or expressions, or other variations of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Office Depots control. There can be no assurances that Office Depot will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct, and therefore investors and stakeholders should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, highly competitive office products market and failure to differentiate Office Depot from other office supply resellers or respond to decline in general office supplies sales or to shifting consumer demands; competitive pressures on Office Depots sales and pricing; the risk that Office Depot may not be able to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions due to unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, expenses, indebtedness and the unanticipated loss of key customers or the inability to achieve expected revenues, synergies, cost savings or financial performance; the risk that Office Depot is unable to transform the business into a service-driven company or that such a strategy will result in the benefits anticipated; failure to execute effective advertising efforts; the risk that Office Depot is unable to successfully maintain a relevant omni-channel experience for its customers; the risk that Office Depot is unable to execute the Business Acceleration Program successfully or that such program will result in the benefits anticipated; failure to attract and retain key personnel, including qualified employees in stores, service centers, distribution centers, field and corporate offices and executive management; disruptions in Office Depot computer systems; breach of Office Depot information technology systems affecting reputation, business partner and customer relationships and operations and resulting in high costs; loss of business with government entities, purchasing consortiums, and sole- or limited- source distribution arrangements; product safety and quality concerns of manufacturers branded products and services and Office Depot private branded products; increases in fuel and other commodity prices; increases in the cost of material, energy and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or terms with the suppliers, third-party vendors and business partners; disruption of global sourcing activities, evolving foreign trade policy (including new tariffs on certain foreign made goods); a downgrade in Office Depot credit ratings or a general disruption in the credit markets; covenants in the credit facility and term loan; incurrence of significant impairment charges; fluctuation in quarterly operating results due to seasonality of Office Depot business; changes in tax laws in jurisdictions where Office Depot operates; unexpected claims, charges, litigation, dispute resolutions or settlement expenses; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in the regulatory environment, legal compliance risks and violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; increases in wage and benefit costs and changes in labor regulations; catastrophic events, including the impact of weather events on Office Depots business; failure to effectively manage Office Depot real estate portfolio; volatility in Office Depot common stock price, and unanticipated changes in the markets for Office Depots business segments. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Investors and shareholders should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Office Depots Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Office Depot does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Office Depot News
RSS Feed
Office Depot zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
24.02.2016Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
08.12.2015Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
04.02.2015Office Depot HoldBB&T Capital Markets
07.11.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
29.10.2012Office Depot neutralNomura
08.08.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
02.11.2009Office Depot underperformCredit Suisse Group
27.05.2009Office Depot underperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.04.2006Update Office Depot Inc.: SellMatrix Research
17.02.2006Office Depot underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Office Depot Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Office Depot News

31.12.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Office Depot. Winnebago Industries. D.R. Horton and TopBuild
13.01.20Should Value Investors Buy Office Depot (ODP) Stock?
28.01.20Here's Why Office Depot is Marching Ahead of the Industry
Weitere Office Depot News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - Bayer vor Trendwende?
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Erste Schrammen im Chart
Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DAX: Konsolidierung auf hohem Niveau
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Test des Widerstands
Vontobel: Blockchain  ein schlafender Riese mit hohem Potenzial erwacht langsam
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 1. bis 7. Februar 2020
EUR/USD  Bärenfalle?
ING Markets: DAX unter 13.400 Punkten weiter nachgebend
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Office Depot-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Office Depot Peer Group News

31.01.20Has Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
31.01.20Is General Mills (GIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
31.01.20WH Smith PLC : Total Voting Rights
31.01.20Kings win 1st hoops game at Staples since Kobe's death
31.01.20Kings win 1st hoops game at Staples since Kobe’s death
30.01.20Stamkos. Lightning beat Kings 4-2 in somber Staples Center
30.01.20Stamkos. Lightning beat Kings 4-2 in somber Staples Center
30.01.20LA Kings honor Bryant in 1st Staples Center game since crash
30.01.20LA Kings honor Bryant in 1st Staples Center game since crash
29.01.20Buy 4 Top Consumer Staples Stocks Ahead of Earnings Results

News von

Soziale Marktwirtschaft wird jetzt zur sozialen Planwirtschaft
So gut ist die heimliche Huawei-Uhr wirklich
Berlin führt als erstes Bundesland einen Mietendeckel ein
Deutsche Bank macht erneut Milliardenverluste
Die Hauptstadt startet ihr historisches Mieten-Experiment

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie: Wenn diese Bank richtig liegt, drohen dem Papier massive Verluste
Stichtag 4.2.: Das droht der Aktie von Plug Power in ein paar Tagen
DAX: Aufwärtstrend stark unter Druck
DAX ein Prozent im Minus - Coronavirus und gemischte Bilanzen bereiten Anlegern Sorgen
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Coronavirus verunsichert Börsen auch am Brexit-Day - Deutsche Bank-Aktie fester

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht unter 13.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- TRATON bietet mehrere Milliarden US-Dollar für Navistar -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Bayer, IBM im Fokus

Banken-Stresstest wird strenger. Airbus zahlt Milliardenstrafe wegen Korruptionsvorwürfen. Neue thyssenkrupp-Chefin erklärt Aktionären den Sanierungskurs. Visa verbucht starke Geschäftszuwächse im Weihnachtsquartal. BVB-Aktie: Emre Can-Deal perfekt. Chevron meldet hohen Quartalsverlust. Colgate-Palmolive-Zahlen besser als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
31.01.20
DAX geht unter 13.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- TRATON bietet mehrere Milliarden US-Dollar für Navistar -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Bayer, IBM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
31.01.20
Januar 2020: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
00:00 Uhr
Bye-bye Britain: Johnson sieht mit Brexit "Anbruch einer neuen Ära"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M