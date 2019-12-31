finanzen.net
25.06.2020 15:00

Office Depot, Inc. Donates $200,000 to Youth-Focused Non-Profit Organizations to Help Students Beat the Summer Slide

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that it is providing $200,000 to select Boys & Girls Clubs across the country as well as other youth-focused non-profit organizations. These donations will help fund programs designed to keep underserved children and teens learning and engaged throughout the summer in an effort to beat summer learning loss, also known as the "summer slide.

"With the closure of schools earlier this year due to COVID-19, kids attending our Clubs are at a greater risk of falling even further behind their peers, said Kelly Lemberger, executive vice president of literacy, education and training initiatives for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. "As we work to re-open our Clubs for summer camp programming, Office Depots generous donation will help us continue to engage our members in fun, hands-on educational activities, that can help our kids begin the next school year on track to succeed.

The academic regression that typically occurs during the summer months while students are out of school is said to disproportionately affect students from low-income backgrounds, and due to COVID-19 educational disruptions this year, researchers from the not-for-profit educational assessment provider, Northwest Evaluation Association, project that students may return to school in the fall with roughly 70% of the learning gains in reading relative to a typical school year and less than 50% of the learning gains in math.

To help provide on-site summer camp educational programming and virtual learning opportunities for students in economically distressed neighborhoods, Office Depot is donating $10,000 to each of the following 16 Boys & Girls Club chapters:

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (Arizona)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast and San Francisco (California)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver (Colorado)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Palm Beach County and Central Florida (Florida)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (Georgia)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (Illinois)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (Michigan)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities (Minnesota)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte (North Carolina)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area and Greater Tarrant County (Texas)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of King County (Washington)

"Office Depot is proud to support non-profit organizations in communities across the country to help provide underserved students with access to educational tools and programs all summer long, said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for Office Depot, Inc. "Despite the new set of challenges brought on by these uncertain times, we remain committed to investing in our youth and providing resources that will help them to feel empowered, confident and ready to tackle the new school year.

In South Florida, where Office Depots headquarters is located, the company will donate additional funds to each of the following non-profit organizations for programming geared towards financial literacy, college preparation and more:

  • Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerces Golden Bell Education Foundation
  • Junior Achievement of South Florida
  • Path to College
  • United Way of Palm Beach County
  • YMCA of South Palm Beach County

For more on how Office Depot strengthens communities, empowers education and champions entrepreneurship, please visit www.depotdifference.com.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2020 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Office Depot News
RSS Feed
Office Depot zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
24.02.2016Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
08.12.2015Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
04.02.2015Office Depot HoldBB&T Capital Markets
07.11.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
29.10.2012Office Depot neutralNomura
08.08.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
02.11.2009Office Depot underperformCredit Suisse Group
27.05.2009Office Depot underperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.04.2006Update Office Depot Inc.: SellMatrix Research
17.02.2006Office Depot underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Office Depot Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Office Depot News

16.06.20Should Value Investors Buy Office Depot (ODP) Stock?
18.06.20Office Depot appoints Scaglione as new CFO
05.06.20Why Is Office Depot (ODP) Up 33.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
08.06.20Office Depot (ODP) Soars to 52-Week High. Time to Cash Out?
Weitere Office Depot News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Etwas Großes steht bevor. - Sendung verpasst?
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. S. Mittnik: Coronakrise: Wie hat das Risikomanagement von Scalable Capital reagiert?
Steigende Fallzahlen und Stimulusmüdigkeit belasten Devisenmärkte
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Heidelberg Cement, Deutsche Bank
Weckruf! 3 Gründe, warum junge Menschen jetzt Aktien kaufen soll
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Welt nach der Corona-Krise
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Office Depot-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Office Depot Peer Group News

13:33 UhrGroßaktionär will Ceconomy stärker auf die Finger sehen - Aktie freundlich
24.06.20Is Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
24.06.20Tap Market Potential With These 4 Consumer Staples Stocks
23.06.20Earnings Estimates Rising for Williams-Sonoma (WSM): Will It Gain?
23.06.20ÜBERBLICK/Indexänderungen
22.06.20ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
20.06.20There's one staples stock that could be poised for a pop
19.06.20ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
18.06.20ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
17.06.20Is Ahold (ADRNY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

News von

Schutz ab der Geburt? Nur diese Versicherung braucht Ihr Kind wirklich
Macht Erben die Reichen noch reicher? Die Antwort ist überraschend klar
Nie hundertprozentig auf Fitnessuhren verlassen
Hier ist der Sprit vor den Ferien besonders günstig
Stiftung Warentest moniert Fantasiewerte vieler Fitnesstracker

News von

Newsticker Corona: Kroatien ordnet 14-tägige Quarantäne für Besucher aus Balkan-Staaten an
Top Thema: Wirecard rutscht nach Bilanzskandal in die Pleite - BaFin will Wirecard Bank aus der Insolvenz heraushalten
Lufthansa-Aktie: Schöne Rendite bei großem Puffer und gutem Abgeld
"SZ" - Ex-Wirecard-Vorstand Marsalek will sich Justiz stellen
Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun verhaftet - Finanzaufsicht BaFin erweitert Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas fester -- Wirecard-Aktie zeitweise -80 %: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag -- Thiele will Lufthansa-Rettungspaket zustimmen - EU-Kommission genehmigt Rettungspaket -- Boeing, Tesla im Fokus

Bayer beendet Glyphosat-Klagewelle mit milliardenschwerem Vergleich. Softbank-Chef Son verteidigt Investitionsentscheidungen - Softbank trennt sich von Anteilen an Alibaba. Disney verschiebt Öffnung von Vergnügungsparks in Kalifornien. Varta erhält Staatsförderung für Batteriezellen-Ausbau. Großaktionär will Ceconomy stärker auf die Finger sehen. BVB-Sportdirektor Zorc verlängert Vertrag - Favre auch in neuer Saison Dortmund-Trainer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:26 Uhr
DAX etwas fester -- Wirecard-Aktie zeitweise -80 %: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag -- Thiele will Lufthansa-Rettungspaket zustimmen - EU-Kommission genehmigt Rettungspaket -- Boeing, Tesla im Fokus
Ausland
14:50 Uhr
Google kauft erstmals Inhalte bei Zeitungsverlagen ein
Aktie im Fokus
14:50 Uhr
HUGO BOSS ziehen an - wohl neuer Großaktionär
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
TUITUAG00
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
NetCents TechnologyA2AFTK
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TeslaA1CX3T