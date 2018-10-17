finanzen.net
17.10.2018 15:09
Bewerten
(0)

Office Depot, Inc. Expands Marketing Agency of Record Duties with WPP

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) and WPP (NYSE: WPP) with Y&R announced today that Office Depot has expanded the Y&R-led Office Depot Partnership to include BCW Group as the brands public relations agency of record. BCW Group selected best-in-class talent from its roster of brands to form the Office Depot team.

This announcement follows Office Depots March 2018 announcement of WPPs (NYSE: WPP) Y&R-led Office Depot Partnership, featuring VML, Landor and MediaCom, as the brands new marketing partner. The Y&R Office Depot partnership brings together best-in-class marketing and communications expertise from across the WPP network, including brand platform development, creative campaign work, brand identity, e-commerce solutions, digital activation and media buying. BCW Group will now lead public relations.

"BCW Group was the perfect choice to join the Partnership because of its talented agency teams, thought leadership, insights, understanding of our business and track record of effective campaigns, said Jerri DeVard, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer for Office Depot, Inc. "They are expert in developing compelling stories communicated across channels that engage audiences and drive them to action. We are excited to partner with BCW Group to write the next chapter of our transformation story.

As part of the Partnership, BCW Group will help Office Depot communicate its transformation story through an integrated communications platform that builds its corporate reputation, positioning and thought leadership in the business services category.

"We are delighted to partner with Office Depot at this critical moment in its history as the company reimagines its business, said Chris Foster, President, North America, BCW. "The BCW Group team of integrated communications experts, which includes talent from BCW Group companies, will use a creative, cross-discipline, channel-agnostic approach to bring the Office Depot story to life. We look forward to helping Office Depot make a powerful impact on the marketplace.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2018 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About BCW Group

BCW Group offers expertise in digital and integrated communications, public affairs, corporate and crisis management, research, stakeholder relations, grassroots campaigns, media partnerships and creative services across a wide range of industries. Located throughout the world, BCW Group companies include AxiCom, Benenson Strategy Group, BCW, Direct Impact, GCI Health, HZ, Palisades Media Ventures, PSB Research, Prime Policy Group and Y&R PR. BCW Group is a subsidiary of WPP, the worlds largest communications services group.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.10.18
Are Investors Undervaluing Office Depot (ODP) Right Now? (Zacks)
27.09.18
Office Depot asking whopping prices for new iPhones in Israel (Globes)
19.09.18
Office Depot Takes Lead, Stays Ahead of Industry in 6 Months (Zacks)
19.09.18
Are Investors Undervaluing Office Depot (ODP) Right Now? (Zacks)
06.09.18
Office Depot (ODP) Up 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? (Zacks)
06.09.18
Should Value Investors Pick Office Depot (ODP) Stock Now? (Zacks)
05.09.18
Why Office Depot Stock Gained 33.5% in August (MotleyFool)
05.09.18
Why Office Depot Stock Gained 33.5% in August (FOX Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Office Depot News
RSS Feed
Office Depot zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
24.02.2016Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
08.12.2015Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
04.02.2015Office Depot HoldBB&T Capital Markets
07.11.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
29.10.2012Office Depot neutralNomura
08.08.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
02.11.2009Office Depot underperformCredit Suisse Group
27.05.2009Office Depot underperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.04.2006Update Office Depot Inc.: SellMatrix Research
17.02.2006Office Depot underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Office Depot Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

+ 13% pro Jahr - So erzielen Sie höhere Renditen

Wie können Anleger mehr Rendite aus ihrem Depot holen ohne dabei höhere Risiken einzugehen? Im Online-Seminar erklärt der Finanz­mathematiker Michael Schnoor, wie es funktioniert.
Hier informieren und kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Office Depot News

05.10.18Are Investors Undervaluing Office Depot (ODP) Right Now?
19.09.18Are Investors Undervaluing Office Depot (ODP) Right Now?
19.09.18Office Depot Takes Lead. Stays Ahead of Industry in 6 Months
27.09.18Office Depot asking whopping prices for new iPhones in Israel
Weitere Office Depot News
Anzeige

Inside

DekaBank: Währungsreserven: Stabilitätsanker US-Dollar
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Kurserholung läuft an
Vontobel: Video: LVMH - Luxus ist nicht gleich Luxus
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Europas Leitindex schlingert!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Aufwärts an der Mauer der Angst
Marktidee: Kion Group  Erholungsrally
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.000 Punkte?
DAX Analyse: US Markt schiebt an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Office Depot-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Office Depot Peer Group News

12.10.18Cramer's sell-off strategy: Instead of consumer staples. start picking at tech
11.10.18WH Smith investors test the logic of its high-street paradox
11.10.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen kommen nicht zur Ruhe - Ceconomy steigen trotzdem
11.10.18DGAP-PVR: TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
11.10.18DGAP-PVR: TAKKT AG: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.10.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen erholen sich nach US-Preisdaten
11.10.18Stocks to watch: Hargreaves. Bayer. Ferrari. WH Smith. Pandora
11.10.18WH Smith to shut stores in draw back from high street
11.10.18WH Smith PLC : Preliminary Results
10.10.18Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)?

News von

Tausende Gläubiger müssen sich gedulden
Aus Angst vor den Grünen nutzt Seehofer die Methode Merkel
Diese fünf Sparideen schützen Ihr Geld vor dem Crash
Die Welt sucht ein Mittel gegen die Hyperinflation
Dieser Chart offenbart das Ende der Shoppingcenter

News von

Dax-Chartanalyse: Ist das ein weiteres Verkaufssignal?
DAX stabilisiert sich - Weiterhin viele Baustellen - VW-Aktie stark
Türkische Lira: Leitzins auf Rekordniveau: So setzen clevere Anleger den Hebel an
Aktienbörsen machen weiter Boden gut - Anleger aber vorsichtig
Szenarien: Wie die Börse auf eine Wahlschlappe Trumps reagieren würde

News von

Das steckt hinter der Powerpoint-Alternative, in die Frank Thelen investiert hat
Mit diesen 12 Apps und Diensten kann man Google komplett aus seinem Leben verbannen
Eine Grafik zeigt, warum der europäische Krypto-Markt um Milliarden größer ist als der in den USA und Asien
Amazon arbeitet an einer Funktion, die ein unheimlicher Eingriff in den Alltag ist
H&M unter Druck: Mitarbeiter beschweren sich über schlechte Arbeitsbedingungen

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street zurückhaltend erwartet -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus

"Boomwahrscheinlichkeit" in Deutschland bei knapp 35 Prozent. RIB Software beschließt kleinen Aktienrückkauf. EU genehmigt Verkauf von Praxair-Geschäften nach Japan. BVB-Aktie im Aufwind: 17-Jahres-Hoch. Experten rechnen mit anhaltend steigenden Anleiherenditen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:19 Uhr
DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street zurückhaltend erwartet -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:06 Uhr
Netflix-Aktie im Aufwind: Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen
Ausland
15:06 Uhr
Ausblick: Alcoa stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Netflix Inc.552484
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.578580
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)578560
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11