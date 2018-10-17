Office Depot, Inc. Expands Marketing Agency of Record Duties with WPP

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) and WPP (NYSE: WPP) with Y&R announced today that Office Depot has expanded the Y&R-led Office Depot Partnership to include BCW Group as the brands public relations agency of record. BCW Group selected best-in-class talent from its roster of brands to form the Office Depot team.

This announcement follows Office Depots March 2018 announcement of WPPs (NYSE: WPP) Y&R-led Office Depot Partnership, featuring VML, Landor and MediaCom, as the brands new marketing partner. The Y&R Office Depot partnership brings together best-in-class marketing and communications expertise from across the WPP network, including brand platform development, creative campaign work, brand identity, e-commerce solutions, digital activation and media buying. BCW Group will now lead public relations.

"BCW Group was the perfect choice to join the Partnership because of its talented agency teams, thought leadership, insights, understanding of our business and track record of effective campaigns, said Jerri DeVard, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer for Office Depot, Inc. "They are expert in developing compelling stories communicated across channels that engage audiences and drive them to action. We are excited to partner with BCW Group to write the next chapter of our transformation story.

As part of the Partnership, BCW Group will help Office Depot communicate its transformation story through an integrated communications platform that builds its corporate reputation, positioning and thought leadership in the business services category.

"We are delighted to partner with Office Depot at this critical moment in its history as the company reimagines its business, said Chris Foster, President, North America, BCW. "The BCW Group team of integrated communications experts, which includes talent from BCW Group companies, will use a creative, cross-discipline, channel-agnostic approach to bring the Office Depot story to life. We look forward to helping Office Depot make a powerful impact on the marketplace.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About BCW Group

BCW Group offers expertise in digital and integrated communications, public affairs, corporate and crisis management, research, stakeholder relations, grassroots campaigns, media partnerships and creative services across a wide range of industries. Located throughout the world, BCW Group companies include AxiCom, Benenson Strategy Group, BCW, Direct Impact, GCI Health, HZ, Palisades Media Ventures, PSB Research, Prime Policy Group and Y&R PR. BCW Group is a subsidiary of WPP, the worlds largest communications services group.

