Office Depot, Inc. Expands Marketing Agency of Record Duties with WPP

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) and WPP (NYSE: WPP) with Y&R announced
today that Office Depot has expanded the Y&R-led Office Depot
Partnership to include BCW Group as the brands public relations agency
of record. BCW Group selected best-in-class talent from its roster of
brands to form the Office Depot team.
This announcement follows Office Depots March 2018 announcement of
WPPs (NYSE: WPP) Y&R-led Office Depot Partnership, featuring VML,
Landor and MediaCom, as the brands new marketing partner. The Y&R
Office Depot partnership brings together best-in-class marketing and
communications expertise from across the WPP network, including brand
platform development, creative campaign work, brand identity, e-commerce
solutions, digital activation and media buying. BCW Group will now lead
public relations.
"BCW Group was the perfect choice to join the Partnership because of its
talented agency teams, thought leadership, insights, understanding of
our business and track record of effective campaigns, said Jerri
DeVard, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer for Office Depot, Inc.
"They are expert in developing compelling stories communicated across
channels that engage audiences and drive them to action. We are excited
to partner with BCW Group to write the next chapter of our
transformation story.
As part of the Partnership, BCW Group will help Office Depot communicate
its transformation story through an integrated communications platform
that builds its corporate reputation, positioning and thought leadership
in the business services category.
"We are delighted to partner with Office Depot at this critical moment
in its history as the company reimagines its business, said Chris
Foster, President, North America, BCW. "The BCW Group team of integrated
communications experts, which includes talent from BCW Group companies,
will use a creative, cross-discipline, channel-agnostic approach to
bring the Office Depot story to life. We look forward to helping Office
Depot make a powerful impact on the marketplace.
About Office Depot, Inc.
Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is a leading provider of business
services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its
fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores,
online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to
small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands
Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers
its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their
passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more
information, visit officedepot.com,
download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and
follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a
trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc.
Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2018 Office
Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
About BCW Group
BCW Group offers expertise in digital and integrated communications,
public affairs, corporate and crisis management, research, stakeholder
relations, grassroots campaigns, media partnerships and creative
services across a wide range of industries. Located throughout the
world, BCW Group companies include AxiCom, Benenson Strategy Group, BCW,
Direct Impact, GCI Health, HZ, Palisades Media Ventures, PSB Research,
Prime Policy Group and Y&R PR. BCW Group is a subsidiary of WPP, the
worlds largest communications services group.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005509/en/