  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investments fürs neue Jahr gesucht? Informieren Sie sich jetzt über interessante Anlagemöglichkeiten in 2022!-w-
20.01.2022 15:00

Office Depot Named Official Sponsor for Disney Institute and National Geographic Live Events

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, today announced that the company has been named the official sponsor for Disney Institute Online Courses and National Geographic Live events on stages across North America in 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005019/en/

Office Depot Named Official Sponsor for Disney Institute and National Geographic Live Events (Photo: Business Wire)

Office Depot Named Official Sponsor for Disney Institute and National Geographic Live Events (Photo: Business Wire)

As the proud sponsor of Disney Institute Online Courses, Office Depot will support professionals in learning time-tested insights and best practices of Disney parks and resorts. Through the Disney Institute online-learning platform, individuals and organizations can experience high-quality online live and on-demand courses from the comfort of their home or office, and learn directly from Disney leaders to enhance their skills in the areas of leadership excellence, quality service and employee engagement. Learners who enroll in a Disney Institute online course will receive a special link to purchase supplies from Office Depot that will enhance both their educational and work experience. And for a limited time, registered participants who order supplies from Office Depots dedicated site will be eligible to receive a unique Disney art print as a complimentary gift with their purchase.

"Were thrilled to collaborate with Disney Institute and National Geographic Live to provide positive impact for our customers and our communities, said John Gannfors, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for The ODP Corporation. "Office Depots sponsorship will help enable personal growth and success for individuals through the inspiring professional development courses by Disney Institute that can be accessed online, and engaging educational presentations by National Geographic Live events happening in cities across North America.

Additionally, as the presenting sponsor of the National Geographic Live 2022 North American Tour, Office Depot will help support the mission of National Geographic Live to reach individuals in local communities to further their knowledge of science, adventure and exploration of the natural wonders of our world. Featuring 215 live events and 35 different speakers appearing in over 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada, the 2022 North American tour offers an incredible line-up of National Geographic Explorers, photographers, scientists, filmmakers, and adventurersall sharing their powerful stories of exploration and adventure live on stage. The moving presentations bring together immersive storytelling, iconic National Geographic imagery and captivating video footage. This presenting sponsorship aligns with Office Depots sustainability efforts and belief that sustainability plays an essential role in the success of their company, industry and their communities, now and for future generations

"We are happy to join forces with Office Depot, as our Disney Institute and National Geographic Live brands are equally passionate about creating transformational and impactful experiences across our shared communities, said George A. Kalogridis, president, segment development and enrichment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "We look forward to the enhancements this collaboration will bring to our unique guest experiences.

To learn more about Office Depot, visit OfficeDepot.com. To learn more about Disney Institute, visit DisneyInstitute.com. To learn more about National Geographic Live, visit NatGeoLive.com.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, ODP Business Solutions, Varis and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ODP, ODP Business Solutions and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2022 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Disney Institute

Disney Institute offers professional development for individuals and organizations to learn the Disney approach to customer experience. For more than 30 years, Disney Institute has shared its expertise in leadership excellence, employee engagement, quality service, and business excellence by showcasing the time-tested best practices used by Disney parks and resortsmany of which began with Walt Disney himself. For individuals, Disney Institute offers online live courses, on-demand courses, and onsite courses at Disney destinations. For organizations, Disney Institute offers collaborative advisory services and private learning events, as well as presentations for chambers of commerce, colleges/universities, professional associations, and conferences held at Disney destinations worldwide. Disney Institute is a part of Disney Parks, Experiences and Productsa segment of The Walt Disney Company. For more information, visit DisneyInstitute.com and follow @disneyinstitute on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About National Geographic Live

National Geographic Live brings to life the remarkable stories of National Geographic Explorers through in-person and virtual live events. Its broad roster of speakers, including renowned photographers, scientists, filmmakers, and adventurers, shares their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of explorationalongside unforgettable imagery and gripping footagewith audiences in performing arts centers throughout North America and abroad. National Geographic Live film concerts invite audiences on a stirring musical journey to experience iconic National Geographic footage accompanied by the emotional performance of a live symphony orchestra. National Geographic Live is a part of Disney Parks, Experiences and Productsa segment of The Walt Disney Company. For more information on National Geographic Live, visit NatGeoLive.com and follow @NatGeoLive on Facebook and Twitter.

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.01.22
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Spartenverkauf und Aktienrückkauf treiben Office Depot (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Office Depot News
RSS Feed
Office Depot zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
24.02.2016Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
08.12.2015Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
04.02.2015Office Depot HoldBB&T Capital Markets
07.11.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
29.10.2012Office Depot neutralNomura
08.08.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
02.11.2009Office Depot underperformCredit Suisse Group
27.05.2009Office Depot underperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.04.2006Update Office Depot Inc.: SellMatrix Research
17.02.2006Office Depot underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Office Depot Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Viele Ansätze haben eine begrenzte Halbwertzeit im Trading. Sie funktionieren eine Weile, können dann aber nicht mehr erfolgreich angewendet werden. Im Trading-Seminar um 18 Uhr wie sie Kurzfrist-Trends erfolgreich traden.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Office Depot News

31.12.21The ODP Corporation Announces Sale of Its CompuCom Subsidiary in Transaction Valued up to $305 Million
14.01.22The ODP Corporation Delays Public Company Separation to Evaluate Potential Sale of Its Consumer Business
03.01.22Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Spartenverkauf und Aktienrückkauf treiben Office Depot
Weitere Office Depot News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Noch bis 24.01.2022: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Gold, Silber und Co: Preissprung bei Edelmetallen
Take-Two: Der nächste Übernahmekandidat nach Activision Blizzard
Hopp will Curevac-Aktien verkaufen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Aktien-Bewertungen könnte 2022 wieder ein größerer Faktor werden.
Chinas rote Karten
Krypto-Markt - wo lohnt sich ein Investment?
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Office Depot-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Office Depot Peer Group News

19.01.22Here's Why You Should Invest in Consumer Staples ETFs
19.01.22WH Smith PLC : Result of AGM
19.01.22Are These Consumer Staples Stocks Undervalued Right Now?
19.01.22Has Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
19.01.22WH Smith sees recovery in coming months
19.01.22WH Smith PLC : Trading update for the 20 week period to 15 Jan 22
17.01.22Consumer staples. discretionary stocks boost ASX including Wesfarmers despite Kmart. Target sales dip
14.01.22Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Williams-Sonoma. Inc.. Tempur Sealy International. Inc.. The Lovesac Co. and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc
14.01.22Is First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF (FXG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
13.01.22Are These Consumer Staples Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

News von

Wer jetzt trotz Corona Urlaub bucht, sollte Folgendes tun
Spektakel bei Kimmich-Aktie und lukrativer Megatrend Ernährung
Microsofts Metaverse-Move  diese Gaming-Aktien profitieren
Ewiger Boom  oder platzt jetzt die Immobilienblase?
Xis Botschaft an alle China-Aktionäre und die Macht der Marke

News von

DAX im Plus - Börsen legen zu - Positive Anleihen-Rendite wichtigstes Thema
Trotz fortschreitendem Zulassungsprozess für Valneva-Coronaimpfstoff: Aktie auf Talfahrt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Volumenanalyse liefert Orientierung
Dividende statt Strafzins: Schlagen Sie der Inflation ein Schnippchen
Aktienfonds zieht bei Plug Power die Reißleine

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas fester -- Valneva-Vakzin neutralisiert wohl Omikron-Variante -- PUMA verdoppelt EBIT 2021 -- SUSE übertrifft Erwartungen -- BMW, VW, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

EZB-Protokolle: Währungshütern bereitet Szenario hartnäckiger Inflation Sorge. Travelers übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich. Erstarkendes Primark-Geschäft sorgt für Zuversicht bei AB Foods. Brookfield hält nach erster Frist 71 Prozent an alstria office. Lagarde: Eine rasche Zinswende wie wohl bald in USA kein Thema für EZB. Sony: Activision-Spiele bleiben nach Microsoft-Deal verfügbar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für Menschen, die gegen die Corona-Politik demonstrieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen