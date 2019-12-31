finanzen.net
12.08.2020 15:12

Office Depot Releases 12th Annual Diverse Supplier Catalog

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced the release of the companys 12th edition of its Diverse Supplier Catalog. The catalog highlights an assortment of more than 1,500 items ranging from paper and toner, to presentation boards, writing instruments, school supplies, furniture, technology and desk accessories, with more than 700 products also containing eco-attributes or eco-labels.

Office Depot was the first in the office supplies industry to create such a catalog in 2009. The Diverse Supplier Catalog features Office Depots complete assortment of products sold by diverse vendors and is available to the companys Business Solutions Division (BSD) customers. Office Depots diverse suppliers are certified minority-, women-, disabled-, LGBT-, veteran-owned and small businesses.

"Through our supplier diversity program, were proud to offer an exceptional choice of innovative products and services from our diverse vendor base to our customers, said John Gannfors, EVP, chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. "Our robust program provides opportunities for small and diverse-owned businesses to grow and succeed, and helps our customers in their supplier diversity purchasing initiatives.

In addition to products, the 2020 Diverse Supplier Catalog also features small business success stories from Smead Manufacturing, a woman-owned leading provider of solutions for efficient document management; DevMar Products, a woman- and minority-owned cleaning and janitorial supplier with patented technology for a healthier workplace; and Display America, a minority-owned organization that specializes in trade show marketing, exhibit design and production.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business through over 1,200 stores, an online presence and thousands of dedicated sales professionals. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. ©2020 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Office Depot News
RSS Feed
Office Depot zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
24.02.2016Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
08.12.2015Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
04.02.2015Office Depot HoldBB&T Capital Markets
07.11.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
29.10.2012Office Depot neutralNomura
08.08.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
02.11.2009Office Depot underperformCredit Suisse Group
27.05.2009Office Depot underperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.04.2006Update Office Depot Inc.: SellMatrix Research
17.02.2006Office Depot underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Office Depot Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Office Depot News

07.08.20Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Bank of America. JPMorgan Chase. Meritage Homes. Canadian Solar and Office Depot
21.07.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Office Depot. Graphic Packaging. Big Lots. Canadian Solar and 58.com
24.07.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Office Depot. Korea Electric Power. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Lakeland Industries and Plains All American Pipeline
05.08.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Office Depot. Graphic Packaging. Canadian Solar and Owens &amp; Minor
04.08.20Is a Surprise Coming for Office Depot (ODP) This Earnings Season?
05.08.20Office Depot Inc (ODP) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Office Depot News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: EACH-Basket - Aktien mit Aufholbedarf?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Fragen & Antworten zum Chart - Heute 18:30 Uhr live
Bis zu 500  Prämie von Scalable Capital sichern
Historischer Ausverkauf bei Edelmetallen
DZ BANK - Brent: 45-USD-Marke bleibt fest im Visier!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Mehrrendite seit 8 Jahren - die Top 20!
Financial Fact: US-Indizes profitieren von wenigen Zugpferden.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Office Depot-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Office Depot Peer Group News

11:21 UhrWH Smith PLC : Holding(s) in Company
06:19 UhrÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
11.08.20Has Turning Point Brands (TPB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
11.08.20ROUNDUP: Dem britischen Arbeitsmarkt droht ein schwarzes Jahresende
11.08.20ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
10.08.20ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
07.08.20ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
06.08.20Is The Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
06.08.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tempur Sealy. Home Depot. Etsy. RH and Williams-Sonoma
06.08.20ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

News von

Der Dispo offenbart die Ungerechtigkeit an Millionen Deutschen
Schultüte befüllen - Die schönsten Geschenkideen
So finden Sie den richtigen Versicherungsvermittler
Mit diesen E-Bikes gehören Sie zur Fahrrad-Elite
Gold und Silber? Jetzt wird eine dritte Option interessant

News von

DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkte - Konjunkturoptimisten machen Börsen Beine
Großinvestor will offenbar Millionen von Ballard Power-Aktien verkaufen
TUI-Aktie im Höhenflug: Aber droht bald der Absturz?
Silberpreis: Optimismus der Terminmarktprofis auf dem Vormarsch
Allzeithöchststände beim Bitcoin kommen in Sichtweite

Heute im Fokus

DAX um Nulllinie -- Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an -- Allianz Deutschland: mehr Umsatz, weniger Gewinn -- LEONI hadert mit Corona-Krise -- E.ON senkt Prognose -- Bechtle, EVOTEC im Fokus

Kabinen-Gewerkschaft Ufo empfiehlt Zustimmung zu Lufthansa-Sparpaket. TUI soll aufgestockte Milliardenhilfe gegen Corona-Einbrüche bekommen. Frankfurt bringt sich für Europazentrale von Tiktok ins Spiel. Tencent profitiert von der Corona-Krise. Mehr Umsatz, weniger Gewinn: Allianz Deutschland übersteht Corona mit Blessuren. Liberty kauft Sunrise Communications - freenet dient Aktien an. pbb erwartet trotz Gewinneinbruch solides Ergebnis für 2020.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:17 Uhr
DAX fester -- Dow stärker erwartet -- Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an -- Allianz Deutschland: mehr Umsatz, weniger Gewinn -- LEONI hadert mit Corona-Krise -- E.ON, Bechtle, EVOTEC im Fokus
Kryptowährungen
15:03 Uhr
Generationenunterschied: Greifen Kleinanleger eher zu Bitcoin, Aktien oder Gold?
Aktie im Fokus
14:57 Uhr
LEONI hadert mit Corona-Krise: Tiefer in den roten Zahlen - LEONI-Aktie gibt deutlich ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
TUITUAG00
BayerBAY001
NikolaA2P4A9
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914