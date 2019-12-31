Office Depot Releases 12th Annual Diverse Supplier Catalog

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced the release of the companys 12th edition of its Diverse Supplier Catalog. The catalog highlights an assortment of more than 1,500 items ranging from paper and toner, to presentation boards, writing instruments, school supplies, furniture, technology and desk accessories, with more than 700 products also containing eco-attributes or eco-labels.

Office Depot was the first in the office supplies industry to create such a catalog in 2009. The Diverse Supplier Catalog features Office Depots complete assortment of products sold by diverse vendors and is available to the companys Business Solutions Division (BSD) customers. Office Depots diverse suppliers are certified minority-, women-, disabled-, LGBT-, veteran-owned and small businesses.

"Through our supplier diversity program, were proud to offer an exceptional choice of innovative products and services from our diverse vendor base to our customers, said John Gannfors, EVP, chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. "Our robust program provides opportunities for small and diverse-owned businesses to grow and succeed, and helps our customers in their supplier diversity purchasing initiatives.

In addition to products, the 2020 Diverse Supplier Catalog also features small business success stories from Smead Manufacturing, a woman-owned leading provider of solutions for efficient document management; DevMar Products, a woman- and minority-owned cleaning and janitorial supplier with patented technology for a healthier workplace; and Display America, a minority-owned organization that specializes in trade show marketing, exhibit design and production.

