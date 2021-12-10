  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
10.12.2021 15:00

Okta Joins the OpenID Foundation Board to Further Advance Open Identity Standards

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity, today announced it has joined the OpenID Foundation as a sustaining member. The new board position for Okta follows significant technology contributions from Okta and Auth0 and a proven track record in independent and innovative identity development.

"The OpenID Foundation is a well-respected non-profit standards body supporting modern identity ecosystems, said Gail Hodges, Executive Director, OpenID Foundation. "Okta and Auth0 are long-standing contributors and thought leaders in all aspects of the identity industry and domain. We are thrilled for Okta and Auth0 to take on an elevated role on the OpenID Foundation Board, especially during this time of rapid change in the identity landscape.

"We are pleased to join the Board for the OpenID Foundation, said Karl McGuinness, Chief Product Architect, Okta. "Every day our customers, partners, and industry colleagues use OIDC and were honored to deepen our commitment with the organization. Their work to advance viable open banking identity worldwide is outstanding.

"OpenID Connect is one of the most adopted identity standards, providing essential functionality to core solutions across the industry, said Vittorio Bertocci, Principal Architect, Auth0. "Okta and Auth0 have participated in its development and adoption for many years. We look forward to taking our partnership beyond the technical level and begin contributing to the OpenID Foundations strategic direction.

For more information on the OpenID Foundation, visit: https://www.okta.com/openid-connect/

About Auth0

The Auth0 Identity Platform, a product unit within Okta, takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user. Auth0 is a highly customizable platform that is as simple as development teams want, and as flexible as they need. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 delivers convenience, privacy, and security so customers can focus on innovation. For more information, visit https://auth0.com.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 14,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Nachrichten zu Okta Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.12.21
Okta stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.11.21
Ausblick: Okta stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
16.11.21
Erste Schätzungen: Okta informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Okta-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
28.09.21
Top-Pick Okta: Über 30 Prozent Potenzial (Der Aktionär)
02.09.21
Okta: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
Mai 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Okta-Aktie (finanzen.net)
28.05.21
Okta hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
24.05.21
Ausblick: Okta vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Okta News
RSS Feed
Okta zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Okta Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.08.2019Okta BuyCanaccord Adams
21.08.2019Okta OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.08.2019Okta Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
31.05.2019Okta BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.05.2019Okta NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
29.08.2019Okta BuyCanaccord Adams
21.08.2019Okta OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.08.2019Okta Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
31.05.2019Okta BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
04.04.2019Okta BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.05.2019Okta NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
18.10.2018Okta NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
05.06.2018Okta HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
02.05.2017Okta HoldCanaccord Adams

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Okta Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Okta News

16.11.21Erste Schätzungen: Okta informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
30.11.21Ausblick: Okta stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
03.12.21Okta stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
26.11.21OKTA Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
23.11.21Why HubSpot. Okta. and Appian Stocks All Slumped on Tuesday
24.11.21Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.11.21Okta Earnings Preview: 3 Things to Watch
24.11.21Analysts Estimate Okta (OKTA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
01.12.21Okta (OKTA) Reports Q3 Loss. Tops Revenue Estimates
02.12.21Okta. Inc. (OKTA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Okta News
Werbung

Trading-News

Biontech, Nvidia, Netflix & Co. - Toptitel auch für 2022 oder Favoritenwechsel?
Vontobel: Von Weihnachten an der Börse profitieren mit Coca-Cola, Lindt & Sprüngli und Walt Disney - Vontobel 9,75 % Multi Aktienanleihe
Preiserholung am Ölmarkt gerät ins Stocken
Allianz will höheres Gewinnwachstum erzielen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Oh, du Fröhliche?!
BIT Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Stabilitas: Managerkommentar
Der Wert des Vermögens steigt
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Okta-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Okta Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Filetierung der Deutschland AG - und die Chancen der Anleger
Bling-Effekt bei Daimler und Achterbahn-Fahren mit der Nasdaq
Weihnachten 2021  tolle Angebote zum Verschenken und selbst behalten
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Fatale Schönrechnerei  tatsächlich trifft die Inflation Eigentümer härter als gedacht

News von

BASF, Allianz und Munich Re: Drei attraktive Dividendenaktien für 2022 mit BÖRSE ONLINE-Kaufempfehlung
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Apple-Börsenwert bei fast drei Billionen Dollar
Daimler-Truck-Börsengang zahlt sich für Aktionäre aus
DAX schwächelt weiter: US-Inflationsdaten stimmen Europas Anleger vorsichtig
Innovationsaktie der Woche: Philips - Einstiegschance nach Ausverkauf

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen vor freundlichem Start -- DAX kämpft sich ins Plus vor -- Daimler Truck-IPO erfolgreich -- Bayer entscheidet Glyphosat-Prozess für sich -- Carl Zeiss, VW, Inflation, GFG im Fokus

US-Inflationsrate klettert im November auf 6,8 Prozent. Tesla-Chef Musk auf Twitter - Denke darüber nach, meine Jobs hinzuwerfen. Shell-Aktionäre stimmen für Ende von dualer Aktienstruktur. US-Riese Kraft Heinz übernimmt deutsches Gewürz-Start-up Just Spices - Kraft Heinz-Aktie marginal höher. Kürzungen in deutschen Alstom-Werken - Aber Aufbau neuer Jobs geplant.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen