Okta Joins the OpenID Foundation Board to Further Advance Open Identity Standards

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity, today announced it has joined the OpenID Foundation as a sustaining member. The new board position for Okta follows significant technology contributions from Okta and Auth0 and a proven track record in independent and innovative identity development.

"The OpenID Foundation is a well-respected non-profit standards body supporting modern identity ecosystems, said Gail Hodges, Executive Director, OpenID Foundation. "Okta and Auth0 are long-standing contributors and thought leaders in all aspects of the identity industry and domain. We are thrilled for Okta and Auth0 to take on an elevated role on the OpenID Foundation Board, especially during this time of rapid change in the identity landscape.

"We are pleased to join the Board for the OpenID Foundation, said Karl McGuinness, Chief Product Architect, Okta. "Every day our customers, partners, and industry colleagues use OIDC and were honored to deepen our commitment with the organization. Their work to advance viable open banking identity worldwide is outstanding.

"OpenID Connect is one of the most adopted identity standards, providing essential functionality to core solutions across the industry, said Vittorio Bertocci, Principal Architect, Auth0. "Okta and Auth0 have participated in its development and adoption for many years. We look forward to taking our partnership beyond the technical level and begin contributing to the OpenID Foundations strategic direction.

For more information on the OpenID Foundation, visit: https://www.okta.com/openid-connect/

