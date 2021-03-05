  • Suche
24.09.2021 23:24

Okta Named to Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced it has been included in the first-ever StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List, a list of service providers whose products and solutions have obtained a StateRAMP security status of Active, In-Process, Pending, Ready, Provisional, or Authorized.

StateRAMP authorization gives government and procurement officials confidence in a service providers data security capabilities and provides a central location for sourcing StateRAMP verified Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and/or Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions.

"Identity solutions are a necessary part of todays IT infrastructure for state and local government agencies given the constant barrage of threats from cyber criminals, said Dean Scontras, Vice President of SLED at Okta. "Providing both citizens and workforces with the most seamless and secure experiences possible is at the core of what we do. Oktas inclusion on the first StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List demonstrates our commitment to helping state and local governments drive secure digital transformation across their platforms.

Okta is one of the first modern Identity and Access Management solutions to pursue StateRAMP authorization for both workforce and citizen access. The Okta Identity Platform provides modern, centralized and secure identity and access management for state and local agencies across the country with faster time-to-value. The Okta IDaaS Regulated Community Cloud package, currently undergoing StateRAMP review, includes a number of components that may be used to provide methods of authentication and provisioning control including Okta Core, Okta Mobile, Okta Verify, Okta Directory Agent, and Okta IWA Agent.

As part of the StateRAMP authorization process, the State of Arizona is serving as the initial SLED government sponsor for Okta. The Okta state and local government team have been working with the Arizona Strategic Enterprise Technology (ASET) Office for the past four years to deliver identity solutions across state agencies.

Government agencies can trust Okta IDaaS Regulated Community Cloud to provide highly secure and reliable solutions to manage identities and streamline processes within their organization. Oktas modern identity and access management solutions enable digital transformation within government agencies by providing a simplified user experience for their workforce and customers, in addition to enhancing security.

For more information on how to leverage Okta for government, visit https://www.okta.com/solutions/public-sector/.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 13,050 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Okta Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
